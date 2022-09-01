ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

What Texas fans can watch during Thursday's games

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOEzs_0heJQgpr00

The Big 12 begins nonconference play with two games on Thursday. Oklahoma State faces off against Central Michigan while West Virginia renews its rivalry with Pittsburgh.

The Backyard Brawl will feature two teams with highly touted transfer quarterbacks. Kedon Slovis takes over for Pittsburgh after a boom-and-bust career at USC. Slovis had an otherworldly freshman season, completing over 71% of his passes with 30 touchdowns and 3,502 yards. He regressed statistically over the next two seasons.

West Virginia brings in another former USC Trojans quarterback, JT Daniels. Daniels joins the Mountaineers after a short stay with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Elsewhere, Oklahoma State faces Central Michigan. In their last meeting, Central Michigan won on a Hail Mary attempt and improvisational lateral, scoring as time expired.

Let’s examine what Texas can take away from the two early games.

Oklahoma State's offensive style

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uR880_0heJQgpr00
Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys lost significant contributors on defense. Will they compensate with a more aggressive offensive approach?

How dangerous is JT Daniels?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00un1F_0heJQgpr00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

As far as I know, nobody expects him to be a transcendent quarterback this season. Even so, Daniels has the potential to remove Neal Brown from the hot seat at West Virginia.

Neal Brown's culture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Obium_0heJQgpr00
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

It might be early to cast judgment on culture, but it’s something to keep an eye on in Morgantown. How will players respond to adversity? Brown needs his players to believe in his message this year.

How strong is the Oklahoma State running game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pjQLc_0heJQgpr00
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Replacing Jaylen Warren could be a difficult task for the Cowboys. They will have an opportunity to set the tone for the season in the running game.

Dante Stills returns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5LHB_0heJQgpr00
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The three-time all-conference defensive tackle returns for what could be one of the league’s better defenses this season.

Oklahoma State's defensive changes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wDIm_0heJQgpr00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys replace a creative defensive mind with another strong defensive coordinator. Can Derek Mason continue the Cowboys’ defensive success?

Maximization of West Virginia wide receivers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22926s_0heJQgpr00
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Mountaineers have a dangerous arsenal of receiving weapons led by Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James. There are enough talented playmakers for new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to put up big offensive numbers.

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

Embarrassing Video Show Neal Brown Doesn’t Get It

Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to the start of the Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Pitt Panthers, the two head coaches of the teams met at midfield for a quick pre-game chat. After shaking hands, Pitt’s head coach, Pat Narduzzi, asked Brown, “Are you ready for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

College Football Official Suffers Unfortunate Moment

One umpire caught himself in the line of fire in college football's opening weekend. In the Week 1 matchup between Wyoming and Tulsa, Golden Hurricane's DB Jaise Oliver was trying to break towards the open receiver, but ended up colliding with an official. The referee took a shot, but to...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Texas State
City
Morgantown, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
voiceofmotown.com

A Real Discussion About Potentially Firing Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown said it all after West Virginia lost to Pitt, 38-31, in the Backyard Brawl. “There was a little over six minutes to go in the game. It was 4th and about a foot. We’re up seven,” Brown said following the game. “You can pin ’em, and we did. 6:01 to go — I looked up at the clock — and they had to go 98 yards and we’re up by seven. If you go for it there and you don’t get it, then they got a short field and three timeouts. Best answer I can give you is, if I had to do it again, I would do the same decision.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
gobearcats.com

Cincinnati Travels to Pittsburgh on Sunday

CINCINNATI – The University of Cincinnati women's soccer team hits the road to take on Pittsburgh in the match of unbeaten programs on Sunday at Ambrose Urbanic Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET and live coverage will be air on ACCNX. LAST TIME OUT. Cincinnati remained unbeaten...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Derek Mason
Person
Graham Harrell
Person
Neal Brown
mmanews.com

An Oklahoma City Teen Won A MMA World Championship Title

There is a new 14/15-year-old International MMA Federation World Champion. The International MMA Federation (IMMAF) just concluded the 2022 Youth World Championships this past month. Young MMA fighters from over 22 countries got together in Abu Dhabi to compete to see who is the best. There are different age groups...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Rains improve drought for some parts of Oklahoma, but not for all

OKLAHOMA CITY — After storms downed power lines and caused flooding concerns earlier this week, many were hopeful that rainfall could improve dry conditions. This has been true for some. But others remain stagnant in dry conditions. “Last week, we had some really heavy rains, but they were extremely...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Pitt News

Five local spots for the breakfast buff

September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Central Michigan#American Football#The Backyard Brawl#Usc Trojans#The Georgia Bulldogs#Oklahoma State
pdjnews.com

Perry resident wins rare Hole-in-One

Beverly Crowe earned a rare holein- one at Perry Golf and Country Club while golfing with her husband Dennis on Aug. 17. For many years, Exchange Bank has enticed hopefuls with a reward of $500 for any adult who holes their shot from the teeing grounds. In honor of their father, the late George Hall, Chuck and Zack Hall created a sign and posted it near hole #8 on the golf course. The sign…
PERRY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Body found near Oklahoma lake in 2008 is identified with DNA

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A body found near an Oklahoma lake 14 years ago has been identified, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The remains are those of Angela Mason, 25, and were identified after a DNA sample from the body was used to find a possible relative. The DNA from the body was compared to DNA from the relative and confirmed Mason’s identity, the OSBI said.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
blackchronicle.com

Live Oklahoma severe weather coverage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of strong severe storms moved across much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. - Advertisement - Multiple tornado outbreaks caused damage in Seminole and Earlsboro. Seminole incurred widespread damage. Currently, there are no reports of significant injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Shelters have...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID-19 omicron boosters coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON — West Virginia has received the first doses of the new COVID-19 omicron booster, a state official said Friday. The initial allotment to the state will be around 50,000 doses, which James Hoyer, director of the interagency task force on vaccines, said will grow to more than 100,000 in the next several weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Penn

Disconnected: IUP discontinues cable service for dorms

The bottom of a July 1st email from IUP housing notified students that they have decided to no longer offer cable TV in residence hall dorms. “With so many students using streaming services, few students are using our cable service. Instead, our focus will be on strengthening our in-hall wireless. We will continue to add wireless access points to provide the fullest coverage possible to meet student demand,” the email said.
INDIANA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
194K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy