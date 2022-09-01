What Texas fans can watch during Thursday's games

The Big 12 begins nonconference play with two games on Thursday. Oklahoma State faces off against Central Michigan while West Virginia renews its rivalry with Pittsburgh.

The Backyard Brawl will feature two teams with highly touted transfer quarterbacks. Kedon Slovis takes over for Pittsburgh after a boom-and-bust career at USC. Slovis had an otherworldly freshman season, completing over 71% of his passes with 30 touchdowns and 3,502 yards. He regressed statistically over the next two seasons.

West Virginia brings in another former USC Trojans quarterback, JT Daniels. Daniels joins the Mountaineers after a short stay with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Elsewhere, Oklahoma State faces Central Michigan. In their last meeting, Central Michigan won on a Hail Mary attempt and improvisational lateral, scoring as time expired.

Let’s examine what Texas can take away from the two early games.

Oklahoma State's offensive style

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys lost significant contributors on defense. Will they compensate with a more aggressive offensive approach?

How dangerous is JT Daniels?

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

As far as I know, nobody expects him to be a transcendent quarterback this season. Even so, Daniels has the potential to remove Neal Brown from the hot seat at West Virginia.

Neal Brown's culture

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

It might be early to cast judgment on culture, but it’s something to keep an eye on in Morgantown. How will players respond to adversity? Brown needs his players to believe in his message this year.

How strong is the Oklahoma State running game?

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Replacing Jaylen Warren could be a difficult task for the Cowboys. They will have an opportunity to set the tone for the season in the running game.

Dante Stills returns

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The three-time all-conference defensive tackle returns for what could be one of the league’s better defenses this season.

Oklahoma State's defensive changes

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys replace a creative defensive mind with another strong defensive coordinator. Can Derek Mason continue the Cowboys’ defensive success?

Maximization of West Virginia wide receivers

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Mountaineers have a dangerous arsenal of receiving weapons led by Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James. There are enough talented playmakers for new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to put up big offensive numbers.