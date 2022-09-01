Read full article on original website
Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man
UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
8th birthday party turns into success for Oklahoma girl after told no one was coming
An 8th Birthday Party was filled with strangers after an Oklahoma family found out no one was coming. One social media post made her birthday dreams come true. A little girl’s birthday turned into a success at the last minute with the help of many in the community.
yukonprogressnews.com
30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day
With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
KFOR
Sunny, Hot and Muggy for Labor Day
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After morning showers, storms and severe weather, we’ll see clearing skies and better weather today. Highs this afternoon will make it into the upper-80’s and low-90’s. There will be some rain chances across Southern Oklahoma this afternoon. We’ll see sunny, hot and...
Household goods giveaway being held in Midwest City
An Oklahoma church that is known for helping the community is planning another event this weekend.
news9.com
Local Theaters Host Labor Day Weekend Movie Special
At Flix Brewhouse in Oklahoma City, as well as AMC and Cinemark theaters, movie tickets will cost $3 Sept. 3. The Regal Warren Theater in Moore will offer tickets for $3.28. The discount will automatically be applied when purchasing online.
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County blue ribbon pie baker wins again
EL RENO – Barbara Messer sure knows how to make a coconut cream pie. “That’s my specialty,” said Messer, who was named senior champion pie baker at the recent 2022 Canadian County Free Fair. “One judge did say it was just an original pie, and the meringue...
OU fan loses Bedlam bet to OSU friend
After a long wait is finally over, college football is finally back in Oklahoma.
Norman venture capital firm hopes to help local start-ups find success
It is the first and only venture capital firm founded solely to fund and counsel start-ups created at OU and in the state of Oklahoma.
Oklahoma doctors recommend updated COVID-19 booster
The latest boosters are designed to target both the original strain of Coronavirus and the new Omicron variants that most people are catching right now, and the arrival comes after the CDC approved an updated shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on September 1.
KOCO
Sooner fans take on heat during first game of season
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma Sooner fans took on the heat during the first game of the season. OU football played their first game on Saturday. Even though the Sooners came away with a win, the heat became a factor in fan support quickly. The fans weren’t strangers to the...
Oklahoma football: Realignment has ruined one OU rivalry and soon may shutter another
The musical chairs game, otherwise known as conference realignment, is creating further division between the haves and the have-nots in college football and changing many of the things that fans of all allegiances, including Oklahoma football fans, once held near and dear. There are no geographical boundaries anymore. The Big...
Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is opening new trading company
The Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is proud to announce the Grand Opening of the Kickapoo Trading Company.
blackchronicle.com
Live Oklahoma severe weather coverage
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of strong severe storms moved across much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. - Advertisement - Multiple tornado outbreaks caused damage in Seminole and Earlsboro. Seminole incurred widespread damage. Currently, there are no reports of significant injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Shelters have...
Free Landfill Day coming for Oklahoma City customers
If you want to begin cleaning up your yard this fall, city residents can get rid of landscape debris during a Free Landfill Day.
Tomball native killed in Oklahoma City was beaten, strangled and hung from a tree, records show
As gruesome as the murder has been described, the 51-year-old's family said they are shocked to learn disturbing details about the people alleged in the killing.
After Another Cancer Diagnosis, Oklahoma's Reggie Grimes' Big Day Was All for His Grandma
Grimes dropped UTEP quarterbacks 2 1/2 times in OU's 45-13 victory on Saturday, and he said afterwards he played the best game of his life for the woman he calls "Mama."
mmanews.com
An Oklahoma City Teen Won A MMA World Championship Title
There is a new 14/15-year-old International MMA Federation World Champion. The International MMA Federation (IMMAF) just concluded the 2022 Youth World Championships this past month. Young MMA fighters from over 22 countries got together in Abu Dhabi to compete to see who is the best. There are different age groups...
Photos: OKC shelter overrun with adorable pups
If you are looking for a new four-legged friend to join your family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is hoping you will find the pet you're looking for with them.
Peeping Tom caught on camera in Edmond neighborhood
Edmond police want to find a “peeping tom” captured on video looking through the window of a home.
