Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man

UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day

With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
YUKON, OK
KFOR

Sunny, Hot and Muggy for Labor Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After morning showers, storms and severe weather, we’ll see clearing skies and better weather today. Highs this afternoon will make it into the upper-80’s and low-90’s. There will be some rain chances across Southern Oklahoma this afternoon. We’ll see sunny, hot and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
news9.com

Local Theaters Host Labor Day Weekend Movie Special

At Flix Brewhouse in Oklahoma City, as well as AMC and Cinemark theaters, movie tickets will cost $3 Sept. 3. The Regal Warren Theater in Moore will offer tickets for $3.28. The discount will automatically be applied when purchasing online.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County blue ribbon pie baker wins again

EL RENO – Barbara Messer sure knows how to make a coconut cream pie. “That’s my specialty,” said Messer, who was named senior champion pie baker at the recent 2022 Canadian County Free Fair. “One judge did say it was just an original pie, and the meringue...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma doctors recommend updated COVID-19 booster

The latest boosters are designed to target both the original strain of Coronavirus and the new Omicron variants that most people are catching right now, and the arrival comes after the CDC approved an updated shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on September 1.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Sooner fans take on heat during first game of season

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma Sooner fans took on the heat during the first game of the season. OU football played their first game on Saturday. Even though the Sooners came away with a win, the heat became a factor in fan support quickly. The fans weren’t strangers to the...
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Live Oklahoma severe weather coverage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of strong severe storms moved across much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. - Advertisement - Multiple tornado outbreaks caused damage in Seminole and Earlsboro. Seminole incurred widespread damage. Currently, there are no reports of significant injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Shelters have...
OKLAHOMA STATE
mmanews.com

An Oklahoma City Teen Won A MMA World Championship Title

There is a new 14/15-year-old International MMA Federation World Champion. The International MMA Federation (IMMAF) just concluded the 2022 Youth World Championships this past month. Young MMA fighters from over 22 countries got together in Abu Dhabi to compete to see who is the best. There are different age groups...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

