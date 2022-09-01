If you’re looking for something that doubles as smart TV, tablet, or monitor – do yourself a favor and check out Samsung’s latest 32″ M8 4K UHD smart monitor. Right now, Amazon has it down to its lowest price we’ve seen to date. Typically priced at $729.99, You can get one now for $589.99. That’s $140 in savings.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO