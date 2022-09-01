ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung’s M8 monitor down to its lowest price to date, now $590

If you’re looking for something that doubles as smart TV, tablet, or monitor – do yourself a favor and check out Samsung’s latest 32″ M8 4K UHD smart monitor. Right now, Amazon has it down to its lowest price we’ve seen to date. Typically priced at $729.99, You can get one now for $589.99. That’s $140 in savings.
Review: Haylou PurFree Bone Conduction headphones

The Haylou PurFree bone conduction headphones are a new experience for me. I have reviewed a lot of headphones. Most of them either stick in my ear, or at least hang out of my ear. While the Oladance Stereo headphones were a surprise, these were something different. As a top...
Review: Oclean X Pro Electric Toothbrush

There’s nothing quite as efficient as an electric toothbrush for a thorough, fresh-clean feeling. But with all the different options out there, figuring out which one to buy can be a bit daunting. A while back, I bought the Flow Sonic toothbrush from Oclean, and I absolutely loved it....
