Laramie, Wyo. (Sept. 3, 2022) -- The Wyoming Cowboys excelled in all three phases of Saturday’s home opener against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Wyoming scored a defensive touchdown, blocked a punt for a touchdown and scored two offensive touchdowns plus place-kicker John Hoyland made a career long 55-yard field goal and tied a career high with four made field goals, including the game winner in the second overtime as Wyoming captued a 40-37 double ovetime thriller.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO