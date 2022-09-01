ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Enzian Theater hosts 13 Nights of Halloween through October

MAITLAND, Fla. – It’s no trick that the Enzian is all treats this Halloween season. The Maitland theater has a slew of screenings and spooky drinks to pair them with for “13 Films of Halloween” from Oct. 1 through Oct. 29. [TRENDING: 8-foot alligator attacks 77-year-old...
ICON Park to host first Oktoberfest celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park is preparing to welcome families to its first annual Oktoberfest celebration. Starting Sept. 16, the entertainment complex will offer special beer, food and entertainment for families to enjoy. [TRENDING: SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Florida | Become a News 6...
Never Forget: Events across Central Florida honoring 9/11

ORLANDO, Fla. – This year marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the U.S. Here are some 9/11 remembrance events happening across Central Florida:. 9/11 Stair Climb in Orlando: Everyone is welcome at this event at this event at the City National Bank of Florida building in downtown Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Orlando Fire Department and other departments from across the state will climb the 110 floors of the building in full gear while paying tribute to FDNY 343.
Gatorland offers limited-time ticket deal that gets children in free

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland is offering a special ticket deal that will get Florida children in free through the end of the month, the theme park announced. Now through Sept. 30, Florida residents will receive half-off single day admissions and one free child admission (ages 3 to 12) with each paying adult. The theme park said tickets must be purchased at Gatorland’s ticket window, and proof of Florida residency for adults is required.
More afternoon storms for some in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – More rain is likely for some of us in Central Florida. We are pinpointing rain chances at 40% on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances increase to 60% on Hump Day. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect high temperatures in the low 90s...
Central Florida to see repeat summer rain pattern

ORLANDO, Fla. – Afternoon storms will fire up along the sea breezes on Sunday. Expect a 40% coverage of rain for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will go up to 60% by Wednesday. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to be decided | Man faces criminal charges...
Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Jose Matos

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A titan anchors the offensive line for the University High School Titans. His name? Jose Matos. Matos is the starting center at University High School. [TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? | Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Car fire slows State Road 408 in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car fire prompted the closure of State Road 408 in Orange County. The westbound lanes of the toll road were closed Monday morning near Good Homes Road. The left lane of S.R. 408 was later reopened. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Danielle loses strength as Tropical Storm Earl forms in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tropical storms are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center in the Atlantic. Danielle has weakened back to a tropical storm after becoming the first hurricane of the Atlantic season. Danielle was the latest-forming first Atlantic hurricane since 2013. [TRENDING: NASA prepares for historic Artemis...
2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
VIDEO: Fire engulfs car in Orlando on I-4 near Universal

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 4 on Friday evening that briefly impacted traffic, fire officials said. Orlando Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire on I-4 near Universal Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to...
3 shot while riding in car in Brevard

COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to the...
Orange Public Schools to meet with state over school safety concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – The superintendent for Orange County Public Schools is expected to meet next week with Florida Department of Education officials over concerns from a statewide grand jury that the district may have underreported incidents to the state. The director of the Office of Safe Schools sent a...
Millionaire by 50: Investment advisor Lester Wade Jones shares more financial tips

ORLANDO, Fla. – When we think about transferring wealth, do we also stop to think about transferring financial knowledge?. That’s what investment advisor Lester Wade Jones wants you to ask yourself when you build wealth down the line and decide to pass your wealth down to others. Make sure the beneficiaries are educated on the basics of money principles – how to deal with debt, credit and investing.
DeLand police search for man accused of pulling gun at high school football game

DeLAND, Fla. – The DeLand Police Department is looking for a man accused of pulling a gun Friday night during a fight at a high school football game. Police said the fight happened between several people around 10:40 p.m. at DeLand High School inside Spec Martin Stadium. The fight stemmed from “an ongoing dispute” in the Spring Hill area, according to police.
