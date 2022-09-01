Defense for confessed Parkland shooter called for mistrial for evidence involving disturbing images drawn by the shooter

Read full article on original website
Knight Marketing
4d ago
Sounds like the defense witnesses are trying to secure the death penalty. All the evidence screams premeditated murder. Enough already. He confessed. He knew what he was doing. Sentence him and get the execution done.
Reply
4
Patricia Mastro Creazzo
4d ago
Enough already. He did it time for him to meet his maker. The families are exhausted with this. His defense team is beating a dead horse.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sheriff: Man left dead animals at Parkland massacre memorial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been charged with leaving dead animals on three separate occasions at a memorial for the 17 victims of the Parkland school massacre, officials said Friday. Robert Mondragon, 29, is being held without bail on three felony charges of defacing a monument for his alleged actions outside Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and for violating probation on an earlier conviction for battery and indecent exposure. Broward County sheriff’s investigators said on the night of July 20, Mondragon put a dead, cut open duck on the bench that is part of the memorial garden outside the school commemorating the victims of the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre. The next night, Mondragon left a dead raccoon on the bench and on July 31 he left a dead opossum, investigators said.
Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 51: Mother was concerned about ‘what is wrong with him’
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 51 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...
BOCA RATON’S JONATHAN ROUFFE TO FEDERAL PRISON
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Self-admitted fraudster Michael Rouffe will spend four years in federal prison. The Boca Raton resident entered a guilty plea to healthcare fraud in 2020. He was sentenced on Friday. He lives in the Fairfield at Boca Raton community. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Parkland Man Charged in Deadly Ferrari Crash Re-Arrested For Drinking Alcohol
John Serino, the Parkland resident, charged with vehicular homicide in the intoxicated driving crash that killed his passenger, has been re-arrested for drinking alcohol in violation of his pretrial release conditions, court records show. Serino, 58, who was freed from jail on a $1 million bond in Oct. 2021, was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Multi-Year Scam Cons Man Out of $350K
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 29, 2022. A person was the victim of Burglary Conveyance on 08/23/2022. A black iPhone 7 was taken. Tot. Est. Loss: $600. W. Commercial...
californiaexaminer.net
Parkland Shooter’s Teacher Saved His Documents in Case They Were Needed
The eighth-grade teacher of the Parkland shooter was disturbed enough by the student’s troubling schoolwork to keep a copy for future reference. Five years before Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day in 2018, he was an out-of-control student at Westglades Middle School who scribbled swastikas, curse words, racial slurs, and homicidal stick figures shooting each other in the notebook he used for Carrie Yon’s language arts class.
Man who left dead animals at Parkland shooting memorial is arrested in effort to halt school threat
Broward Sheriff’s Gregory Tony said his investigators were able to get a potential school shooter off the street by nabbing him for defacing the shrine for Parkland shooting victims near the site of the high school. Tony said Robert Mondragon, 29, of Margate, has been “popping up on the radar since 2013″ and he has a “desire to create an active shooter event in our school system.” The evidence ...
NBC Miami
3 Teens Shot at High School Sporting Event in Lauderdale Lakes
Three teens were shot at a sporting event Sunday at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Broward County Regional Communications received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. about a shooting during a little league game. BSO district deputies and Fire Rescue responded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
15-year-old girl run over after possible gunman scare triggers chaos outside Pembroke Pines multiplex
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after, witnesses said, panic concerning a possible gunman at a movie theater in Pembroke Pines led to chaos outside the venue, resulting in the victim being run over by a car. Cellphone video captured the moment when...
Parkland shooter described as ‘loving kid,’ ‘gentle soul’ and ‘menace to society’
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland mass shooter was described in court Friday as a “loving kid” and “gentle soul” who descended into violent outbursts when he lost his temper, often while playing video games that did not go his way. Lynda Cruz confided that her home had “polka-dotted walls” because of how often ...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘I’m a bad kid. I want to kill!’ Parkland gunman’s teacher says she kept his records in case they’d be needed in future
The Parkland gunman’s eighth grade teacher was so troubled by his disturbing schoolwork that she saved a copy for her records in case it was ever needed. Those documents now provide crucial insight into the mind of a killer-in-the-making after Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day in 2018 — five years after he was an out-of-control student scribbling swastikas, curse words, racial slurs and homicidal stick figures shooting each other in the notebook he used for Carrie Yon’s language arts class at Westglades Middle School.
Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines
A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw34.com
Unsolved homicide case reaches fifth year; $3,000 reward for information
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in 2017. Deputies say on Sept. 25, 2017, they responded to a call at 3 p.m. on Davis Road in Lake Worth. When they arrived they saw Giovani Castro, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Click10.com
Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say
Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
talkofthesound.com
Florida Residents Plead Guilty to Stealing President Biden’s Daughter’s Journal
NEW YORK, NY (September 4, 2022) — Two people pled guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property involving the theft of a journal owned by Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden’s daughter and allegedly selling the journal to Project Veritas, a news organization based in Mamaroneck, NY.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade seventh grader arrested in connection with school shooting threat
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after allegedly making a school shooting threat, authorities said. The boy, who is in the seventh grade, attends Keys Gate Charter School in Homestead, which was placed on lockdown for hours Thursday after the threat was made. The boy faces...
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
Drive-by shooting under investigation in Lauderhill
MIAMI - A man was injured Saturday morning following a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill. Lauderhill police said the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of the 1200 block of NW 31st Avenue after receiving a call regarding a man bleeding from the head.Here is what police said about the shooting:"The initial investigation indicates that the male was standing near a store plaza when a gray vehicle drives by, fires a few rounds in his direction then continues south on NW 31st Avenue. The male suffered an injury to his head and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with minor injuries."Authorities said the victim of the shooting is "not completely cooperating with police.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
1 killed, 1 seriously injured, 3 others shot during Indiantown street gathering
One man was killed, a second seriously injured, and three others struck by gunfire in a shooting during a large street gathering Sunday night in Indiantown.
WSVN-TV
Former neighbor testifies Parkland shooter had difficult home life, became distraught over mother’s death
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness who took the stand in the penalty trial of the Parkland shooter provided a troubling portrait of the defendant’s domestic situation in the years leading up to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz grew up in a...
Comments / 3