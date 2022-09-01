Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Police launch death investigation in Buckhead
ATLANTA — Police are working to learn how a body ended up near a northeast Atlanta condo complex in Buckhead. Atlanta Police said the person was found dead along Pine Heights Drive off Lenox Road Northeast. This is by the Lenox Heights Condo community, near the Lenox Village shopping plaza.
CBS 46
Positively Georgia
Atlanta nonprofit collects water to send to Mississippi amid water crisis. The Caring For Others nonprofit team has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi, who were ravaged by severe flooding in the Pearl River last week. Ferrari to host ‘Rides to Remember’...
CBS 46
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
WJCL
Georgia Southern grad paralyzed after chiropractor visit moves to Shepard Center for rehab
ATLANTA — Recent Georgia Southern University graduate Caitlin Jensen, who had four arteries dissected after a visit to a chiropractor, has now moved to the Shepard Center in Atlanta to begin rehab. “I try not to look too far ahead, because that can be very overwhelming. Every morning, we...
Gridlock Guy: Several takeaways from the massive I-285 closure at Ashford Dunwoody
Many calls we hear on the police, fire, and EMS scanner radios in the WSB 24-Hour Traffic Center end up being less fierce than what a stressed caller has just relayed to a 911 dispatcher. The “apartment fire” ends up being burnt food on a stove. The “entrapment” in a vehicle is often a dented door that won’t open.
Lanes reopen after I-75 shuts down due to truck fire
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Update: All lanes are now open, according to Georgia DOT. A truck fire closed all lanes of I-75 north and southbound at Tara Boulevard Monday morning. The truck was burning for hours, first being reported a little after 3 a.m. Drivers were encouraged to use...
CBS 46
Homicide investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A homicide investigation is underway on Ridge Oak Drive in Suwanee, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. The victim, believed to be in his 40s, is a male. His body was found in the front yard of a home. Police say that it appears that he was killed by a stab wound.
CBS 46
MARTA hits roadblocks with Summerhill route, riders left waiting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA previously estimated building the Summerhill bus rapid transit line would cost about $61.5 million - that’s the transit line that would run by Hank Aaron Drive which is by the Georgia State stadium to downtown Atlanta. But now, they’re saying that number might be more than $91-million.
Person found dead inside Buckhead condo, police investigating
ATLANTA — Police tell Channel 2 Action News they are awaiting autopsy results after a person was found dead inside a Buckhead Condo. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers responded around 6 p.m. on Saturday to a person down call. When they got to...
CBS 46
Man injured in Midtown shooting ‘would have died’ if AMC was closed sooner
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man who was critically injured in a triple shooting in Midtown that left two others dead has spoken out, saying if the Atlanta Medical Center that he was rushed to was closed, he “would have died.”. The shooting spree started at...
Former workers of Georgia Baptist Hospital saddened by closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — Alfreda Hightower says her Aunt Hattie’s shift was from 6 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon. “That was back in the early 70s. She worked at Georgia Baptist,” Alfreda said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Baptist Hospital...
CBS 46
Atlanta mayor says he was blindsided by Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wellstar has informed its employees that the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta is scheduled to close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Medical Center is only one of two trauma centers in metro Atlanta that can take care of people with critical injuries like gunshots, burns, blunt force trauma, etc.
AccessAtlanta
Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city
There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
CBS 46
Deputy stabbed in back at Fulton County Jail Monday morning
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deputy was repeatedly stabbed this morning at Fulton County jail, according to Sheriff Patrick Labat. The sheriff said during a press conference that a detainee was brought into the jail late Sunday night. The deputy was attacked and stabbed in the back around 7:30 a.m. Monday while processing the detainee.
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Two Vehicular Crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Police responded to a motor vehicular crash in Fulton County, Georgia, that resulted in the death of two people and injured one other. The crash occurred on the Old National Highway, before 6 p.m, on Tuesday.
Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor’s ire
ATLANTA (AP) – One of Atlanta’s largest hospitals says it plans to shut down in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. Wellstar Health System announced late Wednesday that the Atlanta Medical Center will close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens blasted the decision, noting the hospital’s […]
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Southbound lanes of I-75 in Clayton County reopen after crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Tara Boulevard in Clayton County have reopened after a fiery crash early this morning involving a tractor-trailer and sedan. The northbound lanes are still closed. ORIGINAL STORY. A crash and a fire has closed all northbound and southbound lanes...
CBS 46
36th annual Art in the Park held in Marietta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 36th annual Art in the Park was held at Glover Park on the historic Marietta Square on Saturday. Attendees were treated to the free outdoor festival. The event featured Chalk Spot which is an interactive street art display that gives kids the chance to design...
Police: 42-year-old man missing, last seen at Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Atlanta man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta Police said Lamarcus Turner was last seen at 942 Washington St. Turner, 5′7, was seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and...
