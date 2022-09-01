ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Atlanta Police launch death investigation in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Police are working to learn how a body ended up near a northeast Atlanta condo complex in Buckhead. Atlanta Police said the person was found dead along Pine Heights Drive off Lenox Road Northeast. This is by the Lenox Heights Condo community, near the Lenox Village shopping plaza.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Positively Georgia

Atlanta nonprofit collects water to send to Mississippi amid water crisis. The Caring For Others nonprofit team has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi, who were ravaged by severe flooding in the Pearl River last week. Ferrari to host ‘Rides to Remember’...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Lanes reopen after I-75 shuts down due to truck fire

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Update: All lanes are now open, according to Georgia DOT. A truck fire closed all lanes of I-75 north and southbound at Tara Boulevard Monday morning. The truck was burning for hours, first being reported a little after 3 a.m. Drivers were encouraged to use...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Homicide investigation underway in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A homicide investigation is underway on Ridge Oak Drive in Suwanee, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. The victim, believed to be in his 40s, is a male. His body was found in the front yard of a home. Police say that it appears that he was killed by a stab wound.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

MARTA hits roadblocks with Summerhill route, riders left waiting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA previously estimated building the Summerhill bus rapid transit line would cost about $61.5 million - that’s the transit line that would run by Hank Aaron Drive which is by the Georgia State stadium to downtown Atlanta. But now, they’re saying that number might be more than $91-million.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta mayor says he was blindsided by Atlanta Medical Center closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wellstar has informed its employees that the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta is scheduled to close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Medical Center is only one of two trauma centers in metro Atlanta that can take care of people with critical injuries like gunshots, burns, blunt force trauma, etc.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city

There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Deputy stabbed in back at Fulton County Jail Monday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deputy was repeatedly stabbed this morning at Fulton County jail, according to Sheriff Patrick Labat. The sheriff said during a press conference that a detainee was brought into the jail late Sunday night. The deputy was attacked and stabbed in the back around 7:30 a.m. Monday while processing the detainee.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor’s ire

ATLANTA (AP) – One of Atlanta’s largest hospitals says it plans to shut down in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. Wellstar Health System announced late Wednesday that the Atlanta Medical Center will close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens blasted the decision, noting the hospital’s […]
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

36th annual Art in the Park held in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 36th annual Art in the Park was held at Glover Park on the historic Marietta Square on Saturday. Attendees were treated to the free outdoor festival. The event featured Chalk Spot which is an interactive street art display that gives kids the chance to design...
MARIETTA, GA

