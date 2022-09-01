Sheriff’s homicide investigators Saturday are investigating the shooting of an armed suspect by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of West 108th Street near Western Avenue regarding a man with a gun call and found a suspect between 35-45 years old armed with a firearm, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

