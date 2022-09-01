ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Passenger in car dies after being shot

LOS ANGELES – A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded early Monday when someone fired multiple shots at a vehicle in which he was a passenger, just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. at Figueroa Street and Florence Avenue, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID second man stabbed to death in South LA

LOS ANGELES – The second of two men stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Anthony Phillips Sr. was a 59-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office, which earlier identified the other victim as 63- year-old Hosie Jackson of Los Angeles. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Boy Arrested After Shootout at Huntington Harbour Jewelry Store

A teen has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander told City News Service.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Allegedly armed man shot dead by deputy near Inglewood

Sheriff’s homicide investigators Saturday are investigating the shooting of an armed suspect by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of West 108th Street near Western Avenue regarding a man with a gun call and found a suspect between 35-45 years old armed with a firearm, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID armed man killed by deputies in Westmont area

LOS ANGELES – An armed suspect shot and killed by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Sunday. Rushdee Anderson was 41-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID one of two men stabbed to death in South LA

LOS ANGELES – One of the two men who were stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Sunday. The coroner’s office said Hosie Jackson was a 63-year-old Los Angeles resident. The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 77th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting leaves man injured near Belmont Shore

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police were investigating the shooting of a man Monday morning near the beach in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore. Officers responded to a hospital at 12:44 a.m. and talked with the man who was undergoing treatment for a non-life-threatening wound to his lower body, said Long Beach police Lt. Dominick Scaccia.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in East LA crash

LOS ANGELES – A 60-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier was homeless, authorities said Sunday. He was identified as 60-year-old Alberto Northrup, according to the coroner’s office. California Highway Patrol officers were called just before 11:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of 6506 Whittier Blvd....
WHITTIER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Compton man goes missing, again

COMPTON, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives Monday were looking for a 78-year- old Compton man who suffers from dementia and has gone missing before. Alvin Hall was last seen at about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Amantha Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two People Are Injured in Shooting at Quinceañera in Lancaster

Two men were rushed to the hospital after a shooting occurred at a quinceañera early Sunday morning. Just after midnight police responded to a call on Avenue K in Lancaster. The incident began with an argument between two people at the party. One person then left and came back with a handgun and began shooting.
LANCASTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Over 100 Juveniles Converge on Howard Hughes Center, Injuring Security Guard

More than 100 juveniles without adult supervision converged Saturday night on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. at the entertainment, restaurant and retail center at 6081 Center Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Three arrested in fatal shooting of double amputee in wheelchair

Two men and a woman were in custody Thursday in connection with the killing of a homeless double-amputee in a wheelchair outside a South Los Angeles McDonald’s restaurant. The men — Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, both of Los Angeles — were arrested on Tuesday and booked on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder at a DD's Discount in El Monte

El Monte police officers arrested a man Friday for attempted murder after he attacked a store clerk at a DD's Discount. When police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. they found a man identified as Roy Aguirre Jr. attacking a store clerk with a metal/hard plastic item and strangling her.
EL MONTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy