Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
The Tragic Death of Chester BenningtonSam H ArnoldLos Angeles, CA
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed HimJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
5 LA Restaurants Where American Comfort Food Reigns SupremeLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Pacoima, authorities seek public’s help to identify killer
PACOIMA, Calif. – Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help to identify the person who fatally shot a 39-year-old man on a Pacoima sidewalk Sunday. Daniel Garcia of Pacoima was shot to death around 1 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 10300 block of Rincon Avenue. Responding...
Man, 39, Shot To Death In Pacoima, Police Seek Public Help To ID Kille
Los Angeles police asked for the public's help to identify the person who fatally shot a 39-year-old man on a Pacoima sidewalk Sunday.
2urbangirls.com
Passenger in car dies after being shot
LOS ANGELES – A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded early Monday when someone fired multiple shots at a vehicle in which he was a passenger, just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. at Figueroa Street and Florence Avenue, according to...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID second man stabbed to death in South LA
LOS ANGELES – The second of two men stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Anthony Phillips Sr. was a 59-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office, which earlier identified the other victim as 63- year-old Hosie Jackson of Los Angeles. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Police arrest man for attempted murder for assaulting clerk at discount store
EL MONTE, Calif. – A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and resisting arrest for allegedly punching his girlfriend at an El Monte discount store and later fighting with a police officer, authorities said Sunday. The El Monte Police Department responded to a call of a robbery...
NBC Los Angeles
Boy Arrested After Shootout at Huntington Harbour Jewelry Store
A teen has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander told City News Service.
Allegedly armed man shot dead by deputy near Inglewood
Sheriff’s homicide investigators Saturday are investigating the shooting of an armed suspect by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of West 108th Street near Western Avenue regarding a man with a gun call and found a suspect between 35-45 years old armed with a firearm, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
2 juveniles arrested for carrying loaded firearms at the Pike, police say
Officers found one male juvenile was in possession of a loaded, unserialized Polymer 80 firearm and another male juvenile had a loaded, unregistered Glock handgun, police said. The post 2 juveniles arrested for carrying loaded firearms at the Pike, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID armed man killed by deputies in Westmont area
LOS ANGELES – An armed suspect shot and killed by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Sunday. Rushdee Anderson was 41-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID one of two men stabbed to death in South LA
LOS ANGELES – One of the two men who were stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Sunday. The coroner’s office said Hosie Jackson was a 63-year-old Los Angeles resident. The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 77th...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves man injured near Belmont Shore
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police were investigating the shooting of a man Monday morning near the beach in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore. Officers responded to a hospital at 12:44 a.m. and talked with the man who was undergoing treatment for a non-life-threatening wound to his lower body, said Long Beach police Lt. Dominick Scaccia.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in East LA crash
LOS ANGELES – A 60-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier was homeless, authorities said Sunday. He was identified as 60-year-old Alberto Northrup, according to the coroner’s office. California Highway Patrol officers were called just before 11:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of 6506 Whittier Blvd....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
Compton man goes missing, again
COMPTON, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives Monday were looking for a 78-year- old Compton man who suffers from dementia and has gone missing before. Alvin Hall was last seen at about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Amantha Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in alley near View Park-Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES – A man was found shot to death Saturday in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of Crestway Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested for intentionally running over, killing teen in South LA
21-year-old Erik Franco was taken into custody on Sept. 1 at a motel in Commerce. He faces murder charges for allegedly killing 17-year-old Matthew Lobos at a party in South LA.
NBC Los Angeles
Two People Are Injured in Shooting at Quinceañera in Lancaster
Two men were rushed to the hospital after a shooting occurred at a quinceañera early Sunday morning. Just after midnight police responded to a call on Avenue K in Lancaster. The incident began with an argument between two people at the party. One person then left and came back with a handgun and began shooting.
Man shot to death at Washington Blvd. motorhome
Authorities say a 48-year-old man was fatally shot last month at a motorhome in an industrial sector of Boyle Heights with several homeless encampments. The shooting took place sometime on the evening of August 8 on the 3020 block of E. Washington Blvd. and was reported to police around midnight.
NBC Los Angeles
Over 100 Juveniles Converge on Howard Hughes Center, Injuring Security Guard
More than 100 juveniles without adult supervision converged Saturday night on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. at the entertainment, restaurant and retail center at 6081 Center Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department said...
Three arrested in fatal shooting of double amputee in wheelchair
Two men and a woman were in custody Thursday in connection with the killing of a homeless double-amputee in a wheelchair outside a South Los Angeles McDonald’s restaurant. The men — Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, both of Los Angeles — were arrested on Tuesday and booked on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
NBC Los Angeles
Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder at a DD's Discount in El Monte
El Monte police officers arrested a man Friday for attempted murder after he attacked a store clerk at a DD's Discount. When police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. they found a man identified as Roy Aguirre Jr. attacking a store clerk with a metal/hard plastic item and strangling her.
Comments / 1