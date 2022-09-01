ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Homicide investigation underway in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A homicide investigation is underway on Ridge Oak Drive in Suwanee, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. The victim, believed to be in his 40s, is a male. His body was found in the front yard of a home. Police say that it appears that he was killed by a stab wound.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Deputy stabbed in back at Fulton County Jail Monday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deputy was repeatedly stabbed this morning at Fulton County jail, according to Sheriff Patrick Labat. The sheriff said during a press conference that a detainee was brought into the jail late Sunday night. The deputy was attacked and stabbed in the back around 7:30 a.m. Monday while processing the detainee.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person died and multiple others were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday evening. Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News that emergency crews are responding to the multiple-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. “At this time...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Area health systems recruiting AMC employees impacted by looming closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As hundreds of Wellstar employees grapple with the looming closure of Atlanta Medical Center (AMC), area health systems are stepping up to help those affected. Grady Health System, soon to have the only Level I trauma center in metro Atlanta, is actively recruiting AMC employees impacted...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

MARTA hits roadblocks with Summerhill route, riders left waiting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA previously estimated building the Summerhill bus rapid transit line would cost about $61.5 million - that’s the transit line that would run by Hank Aaron Drive which is by the Georgia State stadium to downtown Atlanta. But now, they’re saying that number might be more than $91-million.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

7-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 7-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, according to Clayton County police. Police said the child was hit between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m. off Tara Boulevard northbound at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. When officers got to the scene, they found an unresponsive...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Positively Georgia

Atlanta nonprofit collects water to send to Mississippi amid water crisis. The Caring For Others nonprofit team has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi, who were ravaged by severe flooding in the Pearl River last week. Ferrari to host ‘Rides to Remember’...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta police increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is prepared for a Labor Day weekend that will draw hundreds of thousands of people and increased traffic, a Thursday press release said. “There are several planned events throughout the City of Atlanta. We want you to be safe while having a...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Buford man shot by police during traffic stop, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County. The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road after a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. Officials said 37-year-old Marshall Anthony Hooper from Buford crashed his motorcycle trying...
HALL COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

36th annual Art in the Park held in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 36th annual Art in the Park was held at Glover Park on the historic Marietta Square on Saturday. Attendees were treated to the free outdoor festival. The event featured Chalk Spot which is an interactive street art display that gives kids the chance to design...
MARIETTA, GA
CBS 46

Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter

Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia. Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia. Actress Lisa Raye McCoy and producer Tanya Sam stopped by CBS 46 to talk about their new film 'Single Not Searching.'. 911...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fayetteville woman arrested, charged in connection to insurance fraud

ATLANTA (CBS46) – A Fayetteville woman has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery after her involvement in a car crash in July of 2021. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, 39-year-old Stacy Hughlett was involved in a collision when she was struck by another vehicle. The woman then filed a claim through Progressive Insurance. The official said, “the documents she submitted were suspected to be falsified.”
FAYETTEVILLE, GA

