FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
CBS 46
Homicide investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A homicide investigation is underway on Ridge Oak Drive in Suwanee, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. The victim, believed to be in his 40s, is a male. His body was found in the front yard of a home. Police say that it appears that he was killed by a stab wound.
CBS 46
Deputy stabbed in back at Fulton County Jail Monday morning
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deputy was repeatedly stabbed this morning at Fulton County jail, according to Sheriff Patrick Labat. The sheriff said during a press conference that a detainee was brought into the jail late Sunday night. The deputy was attacked and stabbed in the back around 7:30 a.m. Monday while processing the detainee.
CBS 46
One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person died and multiple others were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday evening. Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News that emergency crews are responding to the multiple-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. “At this time...
CBS 46
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
CBS 46
Area health systems recruiting AMC employees impacted by looming closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As hundreds of Wellstar employees grapple with the looming closure of Atlanta Medical Center (AMC), area health systems are stepping up to help those affected. Grady Health System, soon to have the only Level I trauma center in metro Atlanta, is actively recruiting AMC employees impacted...
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Southbound lanes of I-75 in Clayton County reopen after crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Tara Boulevard in Clayton County have reopened after a fiery crash early this morning involving a tractor-trailer and sedan. The northbound lanes are still closed. ORIGINAL STORY. A crash and a fire has closed all northbound and southbound lanes...
CBS 46
Man injured in Midtown shooting ‘would have died’ if AMC was closed sooner
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man who was critically injured in a triple shooting in Midtown that left two others dead has spoken out, saying if the Atlanta Medical Center that he was rushed to was closed, he “would have died.”. The shooting spree started at...
CBS 46
MARTA hits roadblocks with Summerhill route, riders left waiting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA previously estimated building the Summerhill bus rapid transit line would cost about $61.5 million - that’s the transit line that would run by Hank Aaron Drive which is by the Georgia State stadium to downtown Atlanta. But now, they’re saying that number might be more than $91-million.
CBS 46
7-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Clayton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 7-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, according to Clayton County police. Police said the child was hit between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m. off Tara Boulevard northbound at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. When officers got to the scene, they found an unresponsive...
CBS 46
Positively Georgia
Atlanta nonprofit collects water to send to Mississippi amid water crisis. The Caring For Others nonprofit team has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi, who were ravaged by severe flooding in the Pearl River last week. Ferrari to host ‘Rides to Remember’...
CBS 46
Teenaged girl injured in ‘drug-related’ shooting in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A teenage girl was seriously injured in a shooting after police officials say a drug deal went bad on Saturday evening. Officials say officers responded to a person shot call on Bouldercrest Lane around 9:43 p.m. A female in her late teens was located with...
CBS 46
Atlanta police increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is prepared for a Labor Day weekend that will draw hundreds of thousands of people and increased traffic, a Thursday press release said. “There are several planned events throughout the City of Atlanta. We want you to be safe while having a...
CBS 46
Man shot by police in Forest Park after wielding a strap with metal buckle
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A Clayton County police officer opened fire on a man trying to break into a car who was wielding a nylon tie-down strap with a metal buckle. The incident happened on September 2 around 11 a.m. near Charles W. Grant Parkway and College Street, according to police.
CBS 46
Atlanta nonprofit collects water to send to Mississippi amid water crisis
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Caring For Others nonprofit team has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi, who were ravaged by severe flooding in the Pearl River last week. Now, officials say they need your help to keep clean water flowing their...
CBS 46
Buford man shot by police during traffic stop, GBI says
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County. The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road after a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. Officials said 37-year-old Marshall Anthony Hooper from Buford crashed his motorcycle trying...
CBS 46
36th annual Art in the Park held in Marietta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 36th annual Art in the Park was held at Glover Park on the historic Marietta Square on Saturday. Attendees were treated to the free outdoor festival. The event featured Chalk Spot which is an interactive street art display that gives kids the chance to design...
CBS 46
Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter
Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia. Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia. Actress Lisa Raye McCoy and producer Tanya Sam stopped by CBS 46 to talk about their new film 'Single Not Searching.'. 911...
CBS 46
Politicians debate whether Medicaid expansion would save AMC, other hospitals
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is one of a dozen states in the U.S. that have not fully expanded Medicaid coverage. State Democrats say it’s necessary and could help keep places like AMC Medical Center running. Republicans say otherwise. This week Stacey Abrams told CBS46 that if she’s elected...
CBS 46
Man wanted for murder arrested after standoff with police at Henry County hotel
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Deputies in Henry County arrested a wanted murder suspect whom they say barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites on Mill Road in McDonough. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office 3O-year old Jamil Gray was arrested after a 5-hour stand-off. Gray...
CBS 46
Fayetteville woman arrested, charged in connection to insurance fraud
ATLANTA (CBS46) – A Fayetteville woman has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery after her involvement in a car crash in July of 2021. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, 39-year-old Stacy Hughlett was involved in a collision when she was struck by another vehicle. The woman then filed a claim through Progressive Insurance. The official said, “the documents she submitted were suspected to be falsified.”
