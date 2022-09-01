ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Lincoln City Libraries eliminates overdue fees, debts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – No longer will an overdue fee stop a reader from going back to the library. Lincoln City Libraries announced Thursday that it would stop charging overdue fees on all materials. Readers will now be charged only for the repair or replacement costs for lost or...
kfornow.com

CHI Health Offering Free Nursing Degrees

LINCOLN, NE (September 1, 2022) – CHI Health will pay for selected applicants to enroll in Purdue Global’s two year nursing program. Through the “Grow Our Own Nurses” partnership, CHI Health pays for students’ tuition, books and additional fees at Purdue Global. Upon completion, students will earn their Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree. Once they pass the RN state board exam, they’ll commit to a full-time nursing position at a CHI Health hospital for three years. The program is open to current CHI Health employees or friends and family members who apply with an employee referral.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Basketball Court Mural Project Begins September 6

(KFOR Lincoln September 3, 2022) Lincoln Parks and Recreation and Public Art Lincoln Thursday announced that two basketball courts in Antelope Park will serve as the site of a giant mural beginning in September. The courts, located near the intersection of Normal Boulevard and South Street, will be closed from September 6 through 20 for resurfacing and painting by the nonprofit organization, Project Backboard. The courts are expected to be open for play September 21.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for September 2

(KFOR Lincoln September 2, 2022) The Lincoln Lancaster Country Health department reported 118 news cases of Covid 19 Friday. The Covid 19 risk dial is at elevated yellow – meaning there is a moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients:. 40 with...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Missing Lincoln inmate returns to facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was missing from a Lincoln correctional facility has returned. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Kelcey Schrage, 32, returned to the facility on his own Friday. Schrage allegedly didn’t return back to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job in...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms

(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
CASS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

The butterfly pavilion at the Lincoln Children's Zoo will close for the season. Labor Day weekend is the last time this year to check out Laura's Butterfly Pavilion at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Lincoln libraries waive overdue fees. Updated: 14 hours ago. Lincoln City Libraries is no longer charging overdue...
LINCOLN, NE
omahacentralregister.com

Gretna Public Schools restricts use of students’ preferred name, pronouns

Transgender and gender-expansive students at Gretna Public Schools may not have their preferred name and pronouns used by district staff under current policies in place at the school district. Gretna Public Schools staff were instructed not to use the preferred names and pronouns of students unless given parental consent under...
GRETNA, NE
iheart.com

Corrections Looks For Lincoln Facility Inmate

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Lincoln. They say Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community Thursday and failed to return to the facility. Schrage started his sentence last March. He was sentenced to two years on a...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls

OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

2022 One Book–One Lincoln Title Announced

(KFOR Lincoln September 5, 2022) Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) today announced “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles as the book selected for the 2022 One Book–One Lincoln Community Reading Program. The book is available from LCL in print and large type as well as downloadable audio and ebook formats.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Ragweed pollen level high, allergy season getting longer in Nebraska

(Omaha, NE) -- Ragweed season is now underway in Nebraska and Iowa, with rising levels of pollen. For allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Summer at Branched Oak Lake ends on a high note

MALCOM, Neb. (KLKN)- Branched Oak State Recreation, Neb. (KLKN) – Branched Oak Lake near Malcolm, Nebraska, became known over the summer after multiple tragedies. After one homicide and another mysterious death, it seemed people were concerned about the safety of the lake. After all that tragedy, many are ending...
MALCOLM, NE

