LINCOLN, NE (September 1, 2022) – CHI Health will pay for selected applicants to enroll in Purdue Global’s two year nursing program. Through the “Grow Our Own Nurses” partnership, CHI Health pays for students’ tuition, books and additional fees at Purdue Global. Upon completion, students will earn their Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree. Once they pass the RN state board exam, they’ll commit to a full-time nursing position at a CHI Health hospital for three years. The program is open to current CHI Health employees or friends and family members who apply with an employee referral.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO