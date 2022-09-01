Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln City Libraries eliminates overdue fees, debts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – No longer will an overdue fee stop a reader from going back to the library. Lincoln City Libraries announced Thursday that it would stop charging overdue fees on all materials. Readers will now be charged only for the repair or replacement costs for lost or...
kfornow.com
CHI Health Offering Free Nursing Degrees
LINCOLN, NE (September 1, 2022) – CHI Health will pay for selected applicants to enroll in Purdue Global’s two year nursing program. Through the “Grow Our Own Nurses” partnership, CHI Health pays for students’ tuition, books and additional fees at Purdue Global. Upon completion, students will earn their Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree. Once they pass the RN state board exam, they’ll commit to a full-time nursing position at a CHI Health hospital for three years. The program is open to current CHI Health employees or friends and family members who apply with an employee referral.
KETV.com
'15-acre lake, 65-acre park': New dam near Gretna to help with future flooding, growing community
GRETNA, Neb. — In 2019, uncontrollable flooding took over parts of Nebraska, sending farm land, houses and roads under water. "It's really unprecedented at this point, the severity of disasters and flooding that we're seeing," said Andrea Spillars, regional administrator with FEMA. Years later, recovery is still happening, in...
kfornow.com
Basketball Court Mural Project Begins September 6
(KFOR Lincoln September 3, 2022) Lincoln Parks and Recreation and Public Art Lincoln Thursday announced that two basketball courts in Antelope Park will serve as the site of a giant mural beginning in September. The courts, located near the intersection of Normal Boulevard and South Street, will be closed from September 6 through 20 for resurfacing and painting by the nonprofit organization, Project Backboard. The courts are expected to be open for play September 21.
kfornow.com
Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for September 2
(KFOR Lincoln September 2, 2022) The Lincoln Lancaster Country Health department reported 118 news cases of Covid 19 Friday. The Covid 19 risk dial is at elevated yellow – meaning there is a moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients:. 40 with...
3 News Now
Skyrocketing absenteeism in Nebraska schools worries teachers, hampers learning
In mid-August, Rhonda Mueller welcomed her 26th class to Elliott Elementary School in central Lincoln. As her new crop of fifth graders filed into the room, she checked off names and listened to the students’ excited back-to-school chatter. The bell rang, and Mueller gazed at her students, arranged in...
WOWT
Missing Lincoln inmate returns to facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was missing from a Lincoln correctional facility has returned. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Kelcey Schrage, 32, returned to the facility on his own Friday. Schrage allegedly didn’t return back to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job in...
kmaland.com
Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms
(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
doniphanherald.com
Mayor Stothert calls Omaha City Council's rejection of out-of-town proposal a 'partisan vote'
OMAHA — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Wednesday took aim at the City Council's decision to shelve a proposed amendment that would have allowed the mayor to remain in power when traveling outside city limits. In an emailed statement, Stothert said the council's 4-3 vote to reject the proposed...
Four Nebraska lakes under health alert due to toxic algae
Swimming is not allowed but boating and fishing are permitted at these lakes. Anyone visiting should avoid activities that could lead to swallowing water.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
UPDATE: Missing Lincoln inmate returns to Community Corrections Center on Friday
A search is over for the missing Lincoln inmate, Kelcey Schrage after he returned to Community Corrections Center on Friday.
1011now.com
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
The butterfly pavilion at the Lincoln Children's Zoo will close for the season. Labor Day weekend is the last time this year to check out Laura's Butterfly Pavilion at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Lincoln libraries waive overdue fees. Updated: 14 hours ago. Lincoln City Libraries is no longer charging overdue...
omahacentralregister.com
Gretna Public Schools restricts use of students’ preferred name, pronouns
Transgender and gender-expansive students at Gretna Public Schools may not have their preferred name and pronouns used by district staff under current policies in place at the school district. Gretna Public Schools staff were instructed not to use the preferred names and pronouns of students unless given parental consent under...
iheart.com
Corrections Looks For Lincoln Facility Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Lincoln. They say Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community Thursday and failed to return to the facility. Schrage started his sentence last March. He was sentenced to two years on a...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls
OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
kfornow.com
2022 One Book–One Lincoln Title Announced
(KFOR Lincoln September 5, 2022) Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) today announced “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles as the book selected for the 2022 One Book–One Lincoln Community Reading Program. The book is available from LCL in print and large type as well as downloadable audio and ebook formats.
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen level high, allergy season getting longer in Nebraska
(Omaha, NE) -- Ragweed season is now underway in Nebraska and Iowa, with rising levels of pollen. For allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection...
klkntv.com
Summer at Branched Oak Lake ends on a high note
MALCOM, Neb. (KLKN)- Branched Oak State Recreation, Neb. (KLKN) – Branched Oak Lake near Malcolm, Nebraska, became known over the summer after multiple tragedies. After one homicide and another mysterious death, it seemed people were concerned about the safety of the lake. After all that tragedy, many are ending...
