NCIS Boss: Season 20 May Be a Good Time for An Update on [Spoiler]

Season 20 of CBS’ NCIS might check in on a fan-favorite character who hasn’t been heard from since their abrupt send-off. The antepenultimate episode of Season 15, which aired back in May 2018, set the stage for original cast member Pauley Perrette’s exit by way of a seemingly random street mugging in which the assailant put multiple bullets into MI6 agent Clayton Reeves and critically wounded NCIS Chief Forensic Scientist Abby Sciuto in the process. Reeves’ injuries were immediately fatal, while Perrette’s hospitalized character clung to life. At the end of that episode, Abby — having learned that Reeves’ died a hero...
Loretta Lynn Marks Conway Twitty’s Birthday With Series of Classic Throwbacks Pics

Loretta Lynn spent a lot of time around country music’s biggest stars in her career. The Kentucky native is now 90 years old, and she often reflects on some of those memories throughout the years. One of the most notable musical partners she had in her life was Conway Twitty. On Thursday, the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” paid tribute to her late friend on what would have been his 89th birthday. Check out the series of photos that she shared below.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Shares Throwback Picture With Michael Landon from Pilot Episode

While many photos from Little House on the Prairie usually are shared by Melissa Gilbert, we get one today from another star. Karen Grassle famously played Caroline Ingalls opposite Michael Landon playing Charles Ingalls. This photo that Grassle is sharing with us happens to be from the show’s pilot. The actress talks about it some more and gives a little insight. The show remains a staple of classic TV, many years since its original run on NBC. People still have a fondness for Little House on the Prairie. They filled up the comments section with a lot of platitudes and good wishes for Grassle.
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Will Leave You Speechless After Sharing a Possible Name for Baby No. 3

Watch: Dan + Shay Talk Babies, Personal Life & Dogs. Shay Mooney may need to taste tequila with his growing family. Earlier this summer, the Dan + Shay member and his wife Hannah Love Mooney announced they are expecting their third baby boy in early 2023. Now, the country singer is sharing his thoughts on being outnumbered in his house filled with sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2.
