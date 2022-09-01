ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, TX

KTAL

Shreveport man released from 15-year-prison sentence arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested a man who was released from prison on Aug. 11 after serving a 15-year sentence, according to Vine, a national service that keeps track of convicted prisoners. Da’mon Lewis, 33, was taken into custody after SPD officers responded to shots fired...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

85-year-old identified as driver in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 85-year-old man has been arrested after a hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old in Nacogdoches County, according to DPS. Officials said a preliminary crash investigation found that around 2:15 p.m. a 4-year-old girl was riding a go-cart on private property when she reportedly attempted to turn around, and entered the […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a Center man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old girl Sunday. The driver has been identified as 85-year-old Edward Mora from Center. Mora was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup at the time of...
CENTER, TX

ketk.com

Search underway in Rusk County for missing man

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s office, Eastside VFD and Henderson Rescue are looking for a missing person based on a statement released Sunday. Authorities are looking for James Edward Lancaster Jr., last seen in the area of FM 1798 and FM 840. According to officials they found his abandoned vehicle around 9 a.m. Sunday.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Arrest made in Marion County Justice of the Peace shooting incident

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in custody after he allegedly fired a gun at a Marion County justice of the peace. According to a report by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Faulk fired shots at Justice of the Peace Lena Pope’s vehicle, shattering the driver’s side passenger window and rear windshield. Pope did not sustain any injuries during the incident. Authorities said Pope was in a rural part of the county attempting to conduct an inquest around 7 p.m. Friday when she mistakenly turned into the wrong driveway. Faulk allegedly fired multiple shots at Pope’s vehicle when she was attempting to leave the driveway.
MARION COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
MARION COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, a warrant for the arrest of Chad Earl Carr was obtained by the sheriff’s...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Bossier City man gets 15 years for dealing meth

SHREVEPORT La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man has been sentenced to 188 months in prison for possessing and trafficking meth. Michael C. Francis has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. The 37-year-old and eight other defendants were involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy and pled guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine in Caddo and Bossier Parish.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport

Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at. The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Temporary restraining order against Shreveport mayoral candidate granted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A petition for protection has been granted to the woman who filed a temporary restraining order against Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack Jr. Slack is not allowed within 100 yards of the woman unless written permission is granted by the court. He is not permitted within 100 yards of her residence or employment. He’s ordered not to contact her personally or through a third party, public posting, by any means. He is not allowed to abuse, harass, assault, stalk, follow, track, monitor, or threaten the woman in any manner.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Man Wanted on Domestic Battery Warrant

The Bossier City Police Domestic Violence Division is asking for the publics assistance in locating Edward Glover. Edward is 49 yrs old and 5’11 and 247 pounds. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free "P3tips" mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

SFD investigating fatal fire on Labor Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person is dead following a house fire on Labor Day 2022. Dispatchers with the Shreveport Fire Department got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of Blanchard Place. On arrival, crews spotted light smoke and flames from a single-story home. Firefighters went...
SHREVEPORT, LA

