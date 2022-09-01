Read full article on original website
KTAL
Shreveport man released from 15-year-prison sentence arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested a man who was released from prison on Aug. 11 after serving a 15-year sentence, according to Vine, a national service that keeps track of convicted prisoners. Da’mon Lewis, 33, was taken into custody after SPD officers responded to shots fired...
85-year-old identified as driver in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 85-year-old man has been arrested after a hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old in Nacogdoches County, according to DPS. Officials said a preliminary crash investigation found that around 2:15 p.m. a 4-year-old girl was riding a go-cart on private property when she reportedly attempted to turn around, and entered the […]
KSLA
Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a Center man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old girl Sunday. The driver has been identified as 85-year-old Edward Mora from Center. Mora was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup at the time of...
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, over 6 bullet holes found
Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff's office after her car was "fired upon."
ketk.com
Search underway in Rusk County for missing man
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s office, Eastside VFD and Henderson Rescue are looking for a missing person based on a statement released Sunday. Authorities are looking for James Edward Lancaster Jr., last seen in the area of FM 1798 and FM 840. According to officials they found his abandoned vehicle around 9 a.m. Sunday.
KLTV
Arrest made in Marion County Justice of the Peace shooting incident
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in custody after he allegedly fired a gun at a Marion County justice of the peace. According to a report by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Faulk fired shots at Justice of the Peace Lena Pope’s vehicle, shattering the driver’s side passenger window and rear windshield. Pope did not sustain any injuries during the incident. Authorities said Pope was in a rural part of the county attempting to conduct an inquest around 7 p.m. Friday when she mistakenly turned into the wrong driveway. Faulk allegedly fired multiple shots at Pope’s vehicle when she was attempting to leave the driveway.
cenlanow.com
Bossier City beauty school owner pleads guilty to misusing $250K in CARES Act funds
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City beauty school owner faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to making false statements to a federal agency and using CARES Act money meant to keep her business afloat during the coronavirus pandemic for personal use instead. The United...
KSLA
Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
Rusk County missing man found at boss’s home, officials say
UPDATE: Officials are reporting James Edward Lancaster Jr. has been found and the search has been called off. Sheriff Valdez of Rusk County said Lancaster is being checked out by EMS before leaving the area. According to Valdez, Lancaster’s wife reported him missing Sunday morning after he reportedly did not make it home the night […]
ketk.com
Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, a warrant for the arrest of Chad Earl Carr was obtained by the sheriff’s...
KTAL
Bossier City man gets 15 years for dealing meth
SHREVEPORT La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man has been sentenced to 188 months in prison for possessing and trafficking meth. Michael C. Francis has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. The 37-year-old and eight other defendants were involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy and pled guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine in Caddo and Bossier Parish.
KTRE
Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect
City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study. With a traffic signal system almost 30 years old, the City of Tyler is making improvements for better traffic flow. Updated: 1 hour ago. The weather may be bringing unwanted visitors into your yard. Recent drought conditions...
KSLA
LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport
Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at. The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
2 men accused of stealing chains from East Texas jewelry store
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two men are accused of stealing chains from a jewelry story in East Texas, and police are now looking for them. Police said the incident happened on Aug. 17 in Tyler when the men went to KGN Jewelers at the Broadway Square Mall. The clerk showed them necklaces then they allegedly […]
KSLA
Temporary restraining order against Shreveport mayoral candidate granted
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A petition for protection has been granted to the woman who filed a temporary restraining order against Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack Jr. Slack is not allowed within 100 yards of the woman unless written permission is granted by the court. He is not permitted within 100 yards of her residence or employment. He’s ordered not to contact her personally or through a third party, public posting, by any means. He is not allowed to abuse, harass, assault, stalk, follow, track, monitor, or threaten the woman in any manner.
KLTV
Wood County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Winnsboro man has been arrested in the 2007 murder of a Wood County teenager. Chad Earl Carr was arrested earlier on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
Bossier Man Wanted on Domestic Battery Warrant
The Bossier City Police Domestic Violence Division is asking for the publics assistance in locating Edward Glover. Edward is 49 yrs old and 5’11 and 247 pounds. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free "P3tips" mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address.
Family speaks after arrest made in 15-year-old cold case murder of Brittany McGlone
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Chad Earl Carr in connection with the 15-year-old murder case of Brittany McGlone. Brittany’s sister Hope McGlone says it’s a day she didn’t see coming. “I just never kind of thought I would see...
KSLA
2 arrested after shooting incident involving Marion County judge
The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation. The wreck occurred near the 2000 block of State Line Avenue. Making Ends Meet: Healthy school lunches. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT.
KSLA
SFD investigating fatal fire on Labor Day
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person is dead following a house fire on Labor Day 2022. Dispatchers with the Shreveport Fire Department got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of Blanchard Place. On arrival, crews spotted light smoke and flames from a single-story home. Firefighters went...
