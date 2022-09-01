ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauget, IL

Body of man recovered from Mississippi River near Sauget, authorities say

By Carolyn P. Smith
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Police recovered the body of a man floating in the Mississippi River near Sauget on Wednesday.

Sauget Police Chief James Jones said police received a call about 10 a.m. Wednesday about a body in the water.

“Sauget police and fire and several other agencies were able to bring the body ashore. There appears to be no foul play,” the chief said. “An autopsy is scheduled for today, but the victim’s identity is not being released until family is notified. “



