ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7.
SELMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
State
California State
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
State
Missouri State
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Dog dumped by school, who did it?

Madera, Calif. — On 8/28/22 shortly after 9pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report regarding a dog being abandoned in the area of Ellis and D Street in the County of Madera. The reporting party saw an adult female and an adult male removing a...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Tulare man killed by gunshot early morning

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare Police responded to reports of gunshots at 300 block of N west in Tulare Monday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who police say was shot. The man died at the scene. Information about the man is unknown at...
TULARE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Suspected DUI crash kills 2 in Fresno: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue. Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Sandoval
YourCentralValley.com

Family raising funds for Deisha Guzman’s funeral

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday. Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Merced Police arrest two men after discovering 90 grams of Fentanyl and $21,000 in cash

MERCED, Calif. — Two men are behind bars in Merced for selling Fentanyl. On Saturday afternoon just after 3:00 p.m., Merced Police Officers along with its Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant in the 4300 block of Wickson Place in Merced. When police arrived and searched the area, they discovered close to 90 grams of Fentanyl and about $21,000 in cash.
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Fresno Police Department#Protection Orders#Missouri School#Missouri Boarding School
YourCentralValley.com

Woman dies following car crash in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died following a car crash on Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 7:00 a.m., officers were called out to the intersection of McKinley and Peach avenues for a report of a car crash involving three vehicles. Officials said one woman was taken to a local hospital […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

One woman dies after crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One woman has died after a crash Sunday morning in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was called around 7:00 a.m. for reports of a crash on McKinley and Peach Avenues. When officers arrived, there were multiple cars involved and multiple lanes of traffic blocked. One...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire at big rig yard causing heavy smoke in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire causing heavy smoke that is visible from across Fresno on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot full of big rigs near Clinton and Marks avenues. Five semi-trucks caught fire and were destroyed in the parking lot. Crews […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMJ

2 Shot Dead, 3 Wounded in Fresno, Guns, Drugs Found inside Home

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people were killed and three more were wounded following an early morning shooting in Fresno. Police responded to the report of shots fired around 5:20 a.m. at Effie St. and Grant Ave., near Abby Street and Belmont Avenue. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Police Department assists FBI in investigation

Working with federal, state and local law enforcement, the Clovis Police Department helped the FBI arrest a parent and one time dean of a boarding school for troubled youth. The charges stemmed from a scheme that took a teen against his will and transported him from California to Missouri. In...
CLOVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy