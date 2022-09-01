Read full article on original website
One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7.
1971 bronze sculptures from known Fresno artist vandalized and stolen in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. — One Fresno business says two out of three historic cranes sculpted by a known Fresno artist were vandalized. What was once displayed outside the business is now destroyed and mostly gone. “These are one-of-a-kind. They can't be duplicated, they can't be replaced," Director of Zinc Financial...
Police searching for 3 in connection to northwest Fresno home invasion
Fresno police are searching for three men involved in a home invasion robbery in northwest Fresno.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Sacramento County found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing out of the Sacramento area has been found. Officials from the California Highway Patrol asked for help finding Laylah Ibarra after she was last seen in the area of Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard in Rio Linda on Thursday, September […]
Dog dumped by school, who did it?
Madera, Calif. — On 8/28/22 shortly after 9pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report regarding a dog being abandoned in the area of Ellis and D Street in the County of Madera. The reporting party saw an adult female and an adult male removing a...
Tulare man killed by gunshot early morning
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare Police responded to reports of gunshots at 300 block of N west in Tulare Monday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who police say was shot. The man died at the scene. Information about the man is unknown at...
18-year-old shot while trying to sell marijuana in west central Fresno, police say
Police say the victim had driven into the area and was trying to sell marijuana to people when the suspect approached his car and fired several rounds.
Suspected DUI crash kills 2 in Fresno: CHP
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue. Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red...
Man shot and killed in Tulare, police say
A man has died after a shooting in Tulare early Monday morning.
Family raising funds for Deisha Guzman’s funeral
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday. Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to […]
Merced Police arrest two men after discovering 90 grams of Fentanyl and $21,000 in cash
MERCED, Calif. — Two men are behind bars in Merced for selling Fentanyl. On Saturday afternoon just after 3:00 p.m., Merced Police Officers along with its Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant in the 4300 block of Wickson Place in Merced. When police arrived and searched the area, they discovered close to 90 grams of Fentanyl and about $21,000 in cash.
2 people killed, 3 injured in shooting at central Fresno 'dope house'
Fresno police detectives are piecing together a deadly shooting from Friday morning, but they say what they've found so far makes the violence less surprising.
Woman dies following car crash in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died following a car crash on Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 7:00 a.m., officers were called out to the intersection of McKinley and Peach avenues for a report of a car crash involving three vehicles. Officials said one woman was taken to a local hospital […]
One woman dies after crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One woman has died after a crash Sunday morning in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was called around 7:00 a.m. for reports of a crash on McKinley and Peach Avenues. When officers arrived, there were multiple cars involved and multiple lanes of traffic blocked. One...
Man arrested after robbing and shooting at 7-Eleven clerk in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has been arrested after police say he robbed a 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint and later shot at him Sunday morning in Merced. Merced Police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven at 1810 R Street. According to officers, a...
Fire at big rig yard causing heavy smoke in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire causing heavy smoke that is visible from across Fresno on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot full of big rigs near Clinton and Marks avenues. Five semi-trucks caught fire and were destroyed in the parking lot. Crews […]
2 Shot Dead, 3 Wounded in Fresno, Guns, Drugs Found inside Home
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people were killed and three more were wounded following an early morning shooting in Fresno. Police responded to the report of shots fired around 5:20 a.m. at Effie St. and Grant Ave., near Abby Street and Belmont Avenue. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said...
Man dies 4 days after motorcycle crash in Clovis, police say
A man who was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Old Town Clovis early Thursday morning has died from his injuries.
Clovis Police Department assists FBI in investigation
Working with federal, state and local law enforcement, the Clovis Police Department helped the FBI arrest a parent and one time dean of a boarding school for troubled youth. The charges stemmed from a scheme that took a teen against his will and transported him from California to Missouri. In...
Man sentenced for role in northwest Fresno shooting that injured 10-year-old girl
A judge has sent a young man to prison for his role in a gang shooting that ended with a 10-year-old girl seriously injured.
