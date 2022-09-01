ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's a sneak peek at the 2022 St. James Court Art Show 'A Sense of Place' print

By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago

A sure sign fall is fast approaching is the unveiling of the new St. James Court Art Show print. This year the 66th annual art show will be held Friday, Sept. 30- Sunday, Oct. 2 and for a third consecutive year, the popular print features the art of Louisvillian Mark D. Bird .

Thursday at the Filson Historical Society, the public was treated to a first glimpse of the collectible watercolor which will represent the art show in 2022. Bird titled his artwork, "A Historic Preservation Success Story: The St. James Court Fountain.” The watercolor is the third edition of the collectible watercolor print series “A Sense of Place: A Collection of Fine Art Prints."

"We come here because this beautiful place nurtures our souls as artists, " Bird said." This stunningly beautiful place is unlike any other across the nation and certainly unlike any other as a venue for an art show. This print collection I titled "A Sense of Place" aims to capture the inherent beauty and cultural significance of this magical place."

Bird's watercolor for the 2022 show features three paintings in the lower portion of the composition that brings the fountain's story to life. The central painting of one of the cherubic figures on the fountain captures the essence of historic preservation.

In contrast with the St. James Court Art Show tradition of posters and prints of the past which started in 1981, Bird's fine art series which began in 2019, is focused on the place, St. James Court.

The series explores the vast history of the Court, its broad architectural styles, colorful residents and contributions to the fabric of Louisville.

When the first weekend of October arrives, art enthusiasts from all corners of the country flock to the St. James Court Art Show . Many rush to the art show’s merchandise tent to purchase the official St. James Court Art Show print of the year, which has become a collectible piece for many.

The print series features the highest quality giclee fine art reproductions in signed and numbered editions of 100 prints. These reproductions are printed on 100% cotton archival paper, using pigmented inks which offer lightfastness up to 75 years. They can be purchased at stjamescourtartshow.com or during the St. James Court Art Show for $200 each.

Each print edition in the "Sense of Place" collection will be released on an annual basis for a period of ten years.

The St. James Court Art Show is juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show featuring over 600 artists from around the United States held among the country's largest collections of Victorian homes in the heart of historic Old Louisville.

"I don't know if there is any that does it is quite as well as St. James," said Mayor Greg Fisher at the unveiling ceremony. " We come down here because we are proud of the beauty of the artists and everything on display, but the setting! There is nothing like it anywhere else in the world. The roots of it are authentically Louisville."

Find more information on the art show, the official poster and print at stjamescourtartshow.com .

Louisville, KY
