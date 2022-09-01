ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

2004 tourism project brought Mikhail Gorbachev to Las Vegas

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1aBT_0heJOGRJ00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mikhail Gorbachev’s 2004 visit to Las Vegas included a lecture in front of more than 8,000 people at UNLV, dinner at the Russian-themed Red Square restaurant at Mandalay Bay and a Celine Dion show at Caesars Palace.

The headless statue of Russian communist hero Vladimir Ilich Lenin outside the Mandalay Bay restaurant didn’t sit well with him. Gorbachev wasn’t amused, said the man who hosted the visit.

“Gorbachev thought it was very inappropriate,” Thomas Tait said.

The restaurant closed in 2019 and the statue was removed.

Tait, who played a major part in Gorbachev’s visit, recalled some details from the five-day itinerary after the former Soviet leader’s death on Tuesday. Tait posted on his Facebook page today: “He will be missed by all those he touched. Rest in Peace, gentle giant.”

In 2004, Tait was working as an executive at Lake Las Vegas and as a tourism consultant for the State Department. He invited Gorbachev to take part in the creation of the Russian Heritage Highway Foundation, a tourism project that was conceived while Tait was in Russia in 2002 and early 2003. Gorbachev agreed and ended up serving as a co-chair for the project, along with former Nevada Gov. Bob Miller.

By that time, Boris Yeltsin had taken over and the Soviet Union was breaking apart. Tait’s vision of an historic tour route along the “M10” highway connecting St. Petersburg and Moscow continued to develop over the years. But work on the idea stopped as Russia’s war with Chechen separatists grew.

The 700-kilometer highway is dotted with towns that produced some of the biggest names in Russian cultural history. Tait listed them during a Wednesday interview: composers Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Igor Stravinsky, playwright Anton Chekhov, poet Alexander Pushkin, writer Leo Tolstoy and novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky. “It truly is the route of Russian culture,” Tait said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qrE21_0heJOGRJ00
    Mikhail Gorbachev speaks at Thomas & Mack/Barrick Lecture. (Geri Kodey/UNLV Special Collections)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXzlR_0heJOGRJ00
    Mikhail Gorbachev speaks at Thomas & Mack/Barrick Lecture. (Geri Kodey/UNLV Special Collections)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ji9iV_0heJOGRJ00
    Mikhail Gorbachev speaks at Thomas & Mack/Barrick Lecture. (Geri Kodey/UNLV Special Collections)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6LsO_0heJOGRJ00
    Mikhail Gorbachev speaks at Thomas & Mack/Barrick Lecture. (Geri Kodey/UNLV Special Collections)

“It’s not just the luminaries we mentioned,” he said, marveling over the rich history of the area. Tait said the highway is about the same length as the drive from Las Vegas to Reno.

Gorbachev stayed at the former Ritz-Carlton at Lake Las Vegas for five days, attending three days of board meetings on the project, Tait said.

Collaborating with tourism leaders who worked on programs like “Scenic Byways” in the U.S., Tait and the Russian Heritage Highway Foundation laid out the project. Funding was later secured from the Russian government, but the project remains unfinished.

Tait said he arranged Gorbachev’s participation in the Barrick Lecture Series, which grew quickly as demand for tickets became apparent. A speech initially planned for an audience of 800-900 people grew to 10 times that size and was moved to the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus.

At more than 8,000 in attendance, it was the most popular Barrick Lecture in the program’s history. Only President Bill Clinton brought a larger crowd for a UNLV speech, but that wasn’t part of the Barrick program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1oaklasvegas.com

14 Best Las Vegas Hotels with Free Breakfast 2022

Free breakfast in Las Vegas can help save you a few coins as you go about your adventures in Sin City. Saving up on meals is a skill that cannot be underestimated in such a grand scenery where everything is enticing and tempting to empty your wallet dry. The good...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegasfamilyevents.com

Mexican Independence Day Event

Mexican Patriotic Committee and The City of Las Vegas present Independence Day. Live music, bands, mariachis, dancing, food, and fun.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
wallstreetwindow.com

How Much Would It Cost To Live In The Veer Towers In Las Vegas? (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

The Veer Towers are one of the best located high end condo spots in Las Vegas. It’s right next to the Crystals Mall and right next to Aria too. In this video we take a look at a real estate listing for one of the condo units for the Veer Towers that is now on the market. We also look at what real estate prices have done for these condo units in the past few years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza

Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Igor Stravinsky
Person
Anton Chekhov
Person
Boris Yeltsin
Person
Leo Tolstoy
Person
Alexander Pushkin
Person
Fyodor Dostoevsky
Person
Vladimir Lenin
Person
Sergei Rachmaninoff
8 News Now

Politics Now: Sep.3, 2022

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler: The latest ads in the Governor and Senate races, and Las Vegas Review Journal Politics Editor Steve Sebelius helps us break down how they are doing with Hispanic voters and independents. Las Vegas proposes a “order out” law that would keep people with a criminal record […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tourism#Unlv#Russian#Soviet#The State Department
8 News Now

Plane lands on U.S. 95 near Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A student pilot safely landed a plane Friday night on U.S. 95 near Boulder City after it lost power, law enforcement said. Boulder City police and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were investigating an emergency landing on the highway near State Route 165 at about 8 p.m. The plane landed on the […]
BOULDER CITY, NV
8 News Now

‘Hanson’ Talks ‘Red Green Blue’ Tour

Las Vegas(KLAS)- You may be familiar with their mega hit “MMMBop” in 1997, and soon you’ll be able to sing it with ‘Hanson’. Mercedes Martinez chatted with Isaac and Zac Hanson about their upcoming show on September 6 at Brooklyn Bowl.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Country
Russia
1oaklasvegas.com

11 Best Restaurants in South Point Las Vegas 2022

South Point offers a lot, from free parking to award-winning restaurants like Steak ‘n shake and Michael’s Gourmet Room. The former South Coast Hotel & Casino has over 2,000 rooms and features popular attractions like The Spa and Equestrian Center. The culinary scene in the 15+-year-old hotel is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy