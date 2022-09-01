Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Bengals cut former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss
The Cincinnati Bengals opted to release former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss from the practice squad on Monday. The team moved him to the practice squad to make the 53-man roster cut last week. Moss, the son of NFL Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, hasn’t recorded a stat in...
Ex-Commanders Star Ryan Kerrigan Joins Team as Defensive Line Coach
The retired linebacker is the all-time sack leader for Washington.
NBC Sports
Vikings officially add David Blough to practice squad
For two of the teams of the NFC North, it was a strange week for backup quarterbacks. And the week ended with one of those backup quarterbacks going from one of those two teams to the other. David Blough officially has joined the Minnesota practice squad. Blough and Tim Boyle...
Spurned by David Blough, Detroit Lions re-sign QB Tim Boyle to practice squad
The Detroit Lions are bringing back a familiar face to be their No. 3 quarterback. The Lions re-signed Tim Boyle to the practice squad on Monday, a week after he failed to win the backup job following a training camp battle with David Blough. Blough made the Lions' initial 53-man...
Ohio State says 1 thing ticked them off entering Notre Dame game
Ohio State may have started off slowly, but they sure came around by the end of their win Saturday at home against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish played a strong first half and led 10-7 at halftime against the Buckeyes. But Ohio State’s defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow any points as the Buckeyes won 21-10.
Yardbarker
Top Ten Undrafted Types in Seattle Seahawks History
Nothing boosts a draft class like an undrafted free-agent find. I’m thinking in particular of the 1974 Pittsburgh Steelers draft group, when the team tabbed four future Hall of Famers among their first five selections. And they didn’t have one opportunity to pick in the top 20. Added to that group was undrafted DB Donnie Shell, who made it five Hall-of-Famers for the Steelers 1974 rookie class.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for September 4, 2022 | Presented by the Hula-Bowl All-Star Game
Jaguars signed DL Mario Edwards and WR Jaylon Moore to their PS. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
Jaguars updated official depth chart after cut week
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a multitude of moves this week, and as a result, the team’s depth chart has changed dramatically since their game against the Atlanta Falcons last week. With the departures of key players like Laquon Treadwell, Laviska Shenault, Rudy Ford, and Jay Tufele, the Jaguars were forced to adjust to field the best possible squad.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Yardbarker
Packers Expected to Sign Ahmed to Finalize Practice Squad
The Green Bay Packers are expected to sign kicker Ramiz Ahmed to their practice squad on Sunday. Once official, the 16-man unit will be filled. The Packers released struggling (and injured) Gabe Brkic after the first preseason game at San Francisco and signed Ahmed, whose claim to fame was a 61-yard field goal in the USFL. Ahmed turned out to be much more than just a camp leg with a strong leg to get through training camp as Mason Crosby recovered from knee surgery.
Jaguars bring back DL Adam Gotsis, add two to practice squad
The Jacksonville Jaguars brought Adam Gotsis back three days after releasing the veteran defensive end Thursday. On Sunday, the team announced Gotsis is back on the active roster, while newly signed Mario Edwards is headed to the practice squad. Gotsis, 29, played in 32 games and started 18 in his...
Jaguars add three players to their practice squad
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made huge strides in constructing a winning roster since ending their 2021 campaign with a dismal 3-14 record. With big-name free agent additions like Christian Kirk and Brandon Scherff joining the team in the offseason, they are now looking to add as much young talent as possible to develop on their practice squad following cuts that got them down to 53 players this week.
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
