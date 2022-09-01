ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

The 7 best local Middle Eastern restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

By STACKER
 4 days ago

(STACKER) — Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus . Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the cut, and to discover new spots you haven’t been to yet.

Credit: Tripadvisor

#7. Noorani Kabab House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Indian, Middle Eastern
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2757 Hungary Spring Road, Richmond, Va. 23294-6332

Credit: Tripadvisor

#6. Kabab Bistro

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pakistani, Middle Eastern
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7801 West Broad Street #6, Richmond, Va. 23294

Credit: Tripadvisor

#5. The Mantu

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Afghan, Fusion
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 10 S Thompson Street, Richmond, Va. 23221-2721

Credit: Tripadvisor

#4. Sticks Kebob Shop

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food
– Price: $
– Address: 1700 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 115, Richmond, Va. 23230-3003

Credit: Tripadvisor

#3. Mediterranean Bakery and Deli

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, Mediterranean
– Price: $
– Address: 9004 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Va. 23229-5506

Credit: Tripadvisor

#2. 2m Mediterranean

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern
– Price: $
– Address: 7103 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Va. 23228-4110

Credit: Tripadvisor

#1. Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2825 Hathaway Road, Richmond, Va. 23233-1336

