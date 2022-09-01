ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

actionnews5.com

Miss. State outlasts Memphis after lengthy lightning delay

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - After a quick 7-0 lead by Mississippi State over Memphis in Starkville, things came to an abrupt halt. A lightning delay kept the two teams off the field for more than two hours as storms moved through the area, and Memphis appeared to be more flustered than Mississippi State by the break.
MEMPHIS, TN
virginiasports.com

No. 5 Virginia Hosts No. 23 Memphis In Sunday Night Showdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (5-0-0) continues non-conference play on Sunday night (Sept. 4) when the Cavaliers host No. 23 Memphis (3-2-0) in a 6 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. It is the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Memphis in women’s soccer....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
desotocountynews.com

Friday sports: DeSoto Central handles Gators

Two teams looking to bounce back from tough losses met Friday night in week two of the DeSoto County high school football season. An early indication of how Friday’s game between Lake Cormorant and DeSoto Central would go happened in the first minute and a half of the contest, shortly after the Gators had stalled in their initial drive off the opening kick off and punted the ball away to the Jaguars.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
tri-statedefender.com

Memphis District Laymen set to tee up with Penny Hardaway

The Memphis District Laymen, which is composed of 72 Baptist churches in the City of Memphis, has joined with University of Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball Coach Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway to host the official golf tournament of the Southern Heritage Classic. The debut of the Penny Hardaway Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Delta Fair returns to Mid-South in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 17th annual Delta Fair and Music Festival returns to the Memphis area Friday afternoon. Fairgrounds at Agricenter International will open at 4 p.m. Friday. The fair will be open at varying times everyday following until Sept. 11. Fair Director Mark Lovell said the fair will...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule

The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

South Memphis family feud leads to charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some name-calling among family members in South Memphis erupted into threats, injuries and guns being pulled Sunday, police said. It all reportedly started when a woman at a home in the 900 block of East McLemore called one of her daughters derogatory and sexist names, saying she’d “end up pregnant,” police said. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian dies after wreck in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being struck by a car Friday night in Whitehaven. Police responded to a crash that happened around 8 PM on East Shelby Drive near Tulane Road. A woman, 49, was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital where she did not survive her injuries. MPD said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Alleged Captor Of Memphis Mother In Custody

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Authorities are scouring a Memphis neighborhood as the search for the missing mother of two, Eliza Fletcher, stretches into the …
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

10 thousand CrimeStoppers reward for man killed in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $10,000 CrimeStoppers reward for a man that was killed in Raleigh during a carjacking. Terry Henderson Jr. was murdered in a carjacking on August 12, 2022. Henderson was found dead at the intersection of Kerwin and Battlefield Drive. The victim’s car was found at Breezy...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

901 Day celebrates with the first ever Grizz Bash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 901 day celebration started with a packed crowd outside the Fed Ex Forum tonight for the 901 Day Grizz Bash. The 901 Day Grizz Bash offered Family-friendly activities such as face painting, a dunk tank, and photo pops. One Memphian said, “It gives us the...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Finesse2Tymes Talks Signing With Moneybagg Yo & Is Boo'd Up With Erica Banks

Finesse2Tymes is a rapper hailing from Memphis, Tennessee. Born Ricky Hampton, the artist has garnered quite the fanbase in the city, now he's preparing to make his presence known across the nation. Finesse was released from prison earlier this year, but he's wasted no time dropping music, getting signed, and starting a new relationship.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after South Parkway shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting Sunday off South Parkway East in South Memphis. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time, and it is now an active investigation. If you know anything about this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Here's what the planned Grand Hyatt hotel means for taxpayers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis could be getting another Hyatt hotel downtown and this one will be grander than all the others. The $190-million hotel will be part of the ‘One Beale’ project overlooking the Mississippi River. However, the agreement requires city taxpayers to loan the developer $10 million.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed in Raleigh; 1 person detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting late Sunday night in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department says the man was found shot on Nam Ni Drive near Ridgemont Drive. He was pronounced dead on the scene. One person is detained in connection to the case. This is...
MEMPHIS, TN
momcollective.com

The Mid-South Fair : A Guide to Taking Your Family

If you close your eyes and concentrate long enough, you can almost smell the corn dogs and funnel cakes at the Mid-South Fair. You can almost hear the screams of joy when a ride takes you higher and faster than expected. You remember your sticky hands from eating cotton candy and getting licked by the goats in the livestock area. You smile as you remember winning a goldfish in a ziplock gallon bag, holding it tightly all the way home.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
