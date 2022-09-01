ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nags Head, NC

Man dies after falling off paddleboard near Nags Head Fishing Pier

By Dina Weinstein
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLvVY_0heJMfEw00

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WRIC) — An early morning of recreation on the ocean quickly turned to tragedy last weekend for one paddleboarder in the Outer Banks.

The Nags Head Fire and Rescue Department received a call around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 regarding a man on a paddleboard who was 75 to 100 yards off the beach, just north of the Nags Head Fishing Pier.

The caller told the fire department that the man fell off the paddleboard and did not resurface, according to a press release from the Town of Nags Head public information officer Roberta Thuman.

The $800,000 fight to save a disappearing Virginia island

Three members of the Nags Head Fire and Rescue crew went into the ocean to assist the man, joining another paddleboarder who had arrived previously in an attempt to help.

The paddleboarder, who was identified as 67-year-old Matt James Tappero of Kitty Hawk, N.C., was brought to the beach unconscious. Nags Head emergency staff and Dare County EMS attempted CPR and life-saving measures, but Tappero was unable to be resuscitated.

Missing Florida teen travels up East Coast in tractor-trailers, is found in rural Virginia Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
obxtoday.com

Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck

At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
DUCK, NC
13News Now

Man dies while swimming in the ocean in Duck on the Outer Banks

DUCK, N.C. — A man died late Friday afternoon while swimming in the surf off Duck, N.C. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Duck, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive at around 5:40 Friday afternoon after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
DUCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Virginia man dies in waters off Duck

The town of Duck has just released this Sept. 3 announcement about the death of a man pulled from the ocean. At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
DUCK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Nags Head, NC
Nags Head, NC
Crime & Safety
Kitty Hawk, NC
Crime & Safety
Dare County, NC
Accidents
State
Virginia State
County
Dare County, NC
City
Kitty Hawk, NC
Dare County, NC
Crime & Safety
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nags Head man dies in Currituck County wreck

At 10:10 a.m. on September 1, 2022, a 2006 Pontiac Vibe crossed the center line on U.S. 158 – also known as Short Cut Road – in Currituck County. Mark Johnston, 57, of Nags Head, was driving that vehicle, which crashed head-on into a Camden County school bus heading west, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paddleboard#Accident#Rescue Department#Dare County Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)

Virginia Beach is world-famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Chef frying fish.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. Virginia Beach is a top contender for the crown if you're looking for the best seafood. The finest seafood restaurants in Virginia Beach serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood Va Beach has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants:
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Driver of car killed after head-on crash with Camden school bus

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The driver of a small car died Thursday after a head-on crash with a Camden County Schools school bus. The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department says it happened around 10 a.m. on Shortcut Road near Four Forks Farm, and the male driver was pinned in the car.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
obxtoday.com

Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for August 2022

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Larceny by Employee. 46000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Buxton. Employee stealing from the business. Under Investigation. August 5, 2022. Forgery and Uttering. 26000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Waves. Subject purchased items with counterfeit money. Under...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Town of Manteo warns of auditing scam

There has been a report of fraudulent activity where a local business received a call from someone who they thought was a Town of Manteo employee. The individual stated it was time to perform an annual audit of the business. Audits of private businesses are not performed by The Town of Manteo nor its employees. In addition, the local business was asked to count their cash drawer and then make cash deposits via barcodes provided to them through an app. Lastly, they told the employee it was okay to close the store for the day so the audit could be performed.
MANTEO, NC
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy