Man Utd fans all saying same thing as Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction from bench to Antony’s goal caught on camera
MANCHESTER UNITED supporters were quick to hail Cristiano Ronaldo for his reaction to Antony’s debut goal against Arsenal. The Brazilian curled past Aaron Ramsdale just before half time at Old Trafford to send the home crowd crazy on Sunday. Antony only arrived for £85million this week but was thrust...
Cristiano Ronaldo warned to get used to life on the bench by Erik ten Hag after missing Man Utd’s pre-season
ERIK TEN HAG has warned Cristiano Ronaldo to get used to life on the bench. The Manchester United boss insists his Portuguese Galactico is paying the price for missing pre-season, when he staged his failed attempt to secure a move away from Old Trafford. Ronaldo, 37, has only started one...
Lewis Hamilton has hinted at getting involved with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United
Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he is interested in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United. Ratcliffe is the owner of INEOS, a multinational chemical company that is one of the main sponsors of Hamilton’s F1 team, Mercedes. The 69-year-old...
I feel sorry for Paul Pogba and it’s no wonder he struggled at Man Utd with jealous hangers-on clawing at his millions
IT IS an unfortunate commentary on Paul Pogba that he will be missed from English football this season nearly as much for the colour of his hair as his talents on the field. You never quite knew what he would burnish on the top of his head. It could be pillar-box red touched off with white, or ultramarine with a band of dirty cream.
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant
A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
PSG’s Neymar, Mbappe and Messi warned by manager Christophe Galtier, he’s stamping his authority
Paris Saint Germain manager Christophe Galtier has sounded out a firm warning to the club’s superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The three star players have been told that they will accept a role on the bench whether they like it or not. Before the arrival...
Roy Keane SLAMS Mikel Arteta after "excuses" in Arsenal's Premier League loss to Man United
Roy Keane has slammed Mikel Arteta's excuses following Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. Erik ten Hag's side won the Premier League encounter, with goals coming from the deputising Antony and Marcus Rashford. Bukayo Saka scored the visitor's consolation. Arsenal did initially take the lead, with Gabriel...
Tyson Fury knocks out WWE star and serenades audience at Clash At The Castle
One man that certainly made an impact at WWE’s Clash At The Castle event was WBC heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury. Sitting ringside at the first stadium event the wrestling company has held in the UK since SummerSlam 1992, the Gypsy King sure made his presence known. The main...
Arsen Zakharyan 'confirms' Chelsea transfer in January window
Chelsea target Arsen Zakharyan has all but confirmed a future transfer to Stamford Bridge, speaking to the Russian press. The 19-year-old has been impressive for Dynamo Moscow, leading to several European sides interested in signing him. It appeared that Chelsea had won the race to bring the Russian to Stamford...
Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea's Champions League squad for 2022/23 European campaign
Chelsea's squad for the 2022/23 Champions League group stages has been confirmed ahead of their opening match against Dinamo Zagreb. Thomas Tuchel's side were handed fixtures in Group E against Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan and FC Salzburg as they look to progress into the knockouts. They begin their European campaign...
Preview: Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea - Thiago Silva rested for Champions League opener with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available to make debut
Chelsea travel to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb in the first match of the 2022/23 Champions League campaign. Thomas Tuchel's side fell out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals last season, with Real Madrid defeating the Blues before going on to win the tournament. Chelsea approach Tuesday's match off...
Pep Guardiola delivers Kyle Walker and John Stones injury update ahead of Champions League clash with Sevilla
Pep Guardiola has provided an injury update ahead of Manchester City's Champions League match against Sevilla. The Sky Blues, who are preparing to embark on their 12th consecutive Champions League campaign, face La Liga side Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Tuesday evening. Manchester City were placed in Group...
Thomas Tuchel confirms Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang decision over Chelsea debut vs Dinamo Zagreb
Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he will make a decision over whether to hand Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang his debut against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League. The 33-year-old arrived on transfer Deadline Day and was unavailable to face West Ham on Saturday, requiring a mask fitting for his jaw injury.
Pep Guardiola’s comments on Mikel Arteta go viral again after Arsenal’s stellar start in the Premier League
After Arsenal’s stunning start in the 22/23 Premier League season, Pep Guardiola’s past comments on Mikel Arteta have resurfaced once again. Back in February of 2021, Arteta was under immense pressure as his Arsenal side were faltering in front of our eyes. The Gunners found themselves in the...
"Everyone's saying it" - Pundit slams Liverpool over transfer decision this summer
Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has said that Liverpool are ‘not the same’ without Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane and they won’t challenge Manchester City for the Premier League this season. The TalkSPORT pundit has said that despite replacing him with tricky Colombian winger Luis...
VAR controversy as Gabriel Martinelli has goal ruled out for Arsenal against Manchester United
Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli had a goal against Manchester United controversially ruled out after a VAR review. Martinelli finished off a blistering counterattack in the 12th minute of Sunday's Premier League match at Old Trafford. But referee Paul Tierney ruled the goal out after VAR instructed him to consult the...
How Chelsea handed Liverpool transfer blow after loan signing of Denis Zakaria from Juventus on Deadline Day
Chelsea's signing of Denis Zakaria from Juventus on loan handed Liverpool a transfer blow on Deadline Day, according to reports. The summer transfer window was a busy one at Stamford Bridge with plenty of new faces coming through the door. It was the first window for the ownership led by...
20-man Manchester City squad spotted in training ahead of Champions League clash with Sevilla
A list of 20 outfield Manchester City players have been spotted in training on Monday morning, ahead of their opening Champions League group stage clash this week. The Premier League champions travel to Sevilla later on Monday, taking on the La Liga side on Tuesday night. Pep Guardiola's side come...
Roy Keane says he's fed up with Arsenal excuses and brands Mikel Arteta a 'sore loser'
Roy Keane has labelled Mikel Arteta a "sore loser" for his post-match comments after Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United. Goals from Marcus Rashford [2] and Antony sealed United's fourth consecutive Premier League win on an entertaining afternoon at Old Trafford. It was a solid display from Erik ten Hag's...
