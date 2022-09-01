Read full article on original website
Valve once again insists that it 'has a lot of games in development,' wants to continue exploring Half-Life
Longtime Valve employee Greg Coomer said that making games remains "very important" to Valve, but I feel like I've heard that before. Valve has made some very big, influential games over the past 25 years, but it hasn't made a lot of games. You can literally count them on the fingers of one hand—and that number is mainly made up of sequels (Dota 2), spinoffs (Dota Underlords), and tech demos for new hardware (Aperture Desk Job). It's not really a problem on the business side of things because Steam is the proverbial money printer go brrr, but an awful lot of gamers sure would like it if Valve would get back to making the games they love, like it used to.
Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for ‘years’ beyond existing deal
Microsoft has committed to keeping Call of Duty available on PlayStation for “several more years” after the existing marketing deal between Sony and Activision expires — assuming its acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes ahead. Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer made the promise in writing to PlayStation president...
Ranking the 7 best Warhammer fantasy video games
Games Workshop’s Warhammer Fantasy setting is a unique beast. It was once a particular thing (dark high fantasy), and then it was rebooted into Warhammer Age of Sigmar (hard to explain), and now it seems like they’re bringing proper Warhammer Fantasy back (via Warhammer: The Old World). Kind of confusing, right?
Watch Rick and Morty roleplay as Kratos and son in this God of War ad
In a promo spot that appeared alongside Sunday’s premiere of season 6 of Rick and Morty, the duo kind of took on the roles of Kratos and his son Atreus to promote this year’s God of War: Ragnarok. In the ad, Rick shaves his head and smears his...
Goat Simulator 3: Still a silly game about being a really annoying goat
There is a very convenient way of accurately and succinctly summing up the degree of absurdity to which Goat Simulator 3 aspires: There is no such thing as Goat Simulator 2. Those familiar with Coffee Stain’s caprine and chaotic antics will likely recognize Goat Simulator as the wildly popular sandbox game from way back when. For those unacquainted with it, the premise is simple: You’re a goat with a penchant for misbehaving, tasked with causing as much of a ruckus as possible. From headbutting civilians to sticking your tongue to everything in sight, it’s a game that largely revolves around complete and utter bedlam.
New Tales from the Borderlands demo shows off adjustable QTE difficulty that won't affect your story
And three loveable losers who show us what 0% skill and 100% passion look like. New Tales from the Borderlands was revealed at Gamescom (opens in new tab)last month, and I got to see the new extended gameplay reveal ahead of its announcement at PAX West. The spiritual successor to Tales from the Borderlands is headed up by Gearbox Studio Quebec and features an interactive story from head writer Dr Lin Joyce—who literally has a PhD in narrative system design.
Meta Is Working With Qualcomm To Build “Customized” Chipsets for VR Headsets
Meta has plans to build the next generation of chipsets to power its future VR headsets. The news was announced by semiconductor corporation Qualcomm at IFA 2022, a trade show for consumer electronics and appliances. Meta already uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 in its Quest 2. Originally called the Oculus Quest...
House of the Dragon episode 3 gives the franchise its first great medium-sized battle
HBO’s Game of Thrones always had an eye for combat. The small-scale battles were often exciting, like the Hound facing off against Brienne of Tarth, but the show’s massive melees were almost always showstoppers. But one thing that was always missing from the show was the in-between. Thankfully, in just three episodes, House of the Dragon has already given us the Game of Thrones franchise’s first great medium-sized battle.
LG Electronics launches NFT platform that lets users buy and sell digital artwork
The announcement comes roughly eight months after LG Electronics said at its press conference that it plans to incorporate NFT features into its smart TV. The platform is now available in the U.S. only to those with LG TV running webOS 5.0 or later and is accessible directly from the home screen.
