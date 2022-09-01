ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Program for free at-home COVID tests ends, UT expert weighs in

A complex situation is getting even more complicated as the federal government halts their free COVID-19 testing program. The website says that this is due to lack of funding from Congress. "Most of the data got now is underreported so most people get tested at home, but they are not...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Central Texas schools encourage students, staff to wear maroon on Tuesday in support of Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — School districts in Central Texas are encouraging students to wear maroon on Tuesday to show support for Uvalde. Several local school districts, including Austin, Hutto, Elgin, Pflugerville, Round Rock, Manor and Hays, along with others across the state, are encouraging people to wear maroon in support of students and teachers returning to school. Maroon is Uvalde CISD's school color.
UVALDE, TX
KWTX

Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens

CIBOLO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is warning parents on cases of sextortion targeting teens and young adults. The Cibolo Police Department shared on their Facebook page that the department has seen an increase in reported cases where they are being threatened, coerced or blackmailed into sending money or explicit images online on social media apps or games.
CIBOLO, TX
CBS Austin

4 injured in rollover collision in E Austin

Four people were injured in a rollover collision on State Highway 130 in east Austin Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near FM 696 around 4:09 p.m. Three pediatric trauma alert patients were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with potentially serious to serious injuries. ALSO...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

New ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend terrifying for parents, schools

SAN ANTONIO – At first glance, the pills look like candy. However, inside is a substance 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl is a rising crisis in our country, causing the highest number of overdose deaths and sending numbers to record levels.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox44news.com

Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
KILLEEN, TX
KSAT 12

Bexar County mother fears daughter died of a fentanyl overdose

SELMA, Texas – Although the Selma Police Department is still awaiting the toxicology results from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Veronica Kaprosy is warning other parents as she suspects her 17-year-old daughter, Danica, died of a fentanyl overdose. “You have to talk to your children about the...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Man found with gunshot wound in North Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White after being shot on Saturday evening in downtown Killeen. Killeen police officers responded at approximately 5:43 a.m. Sept. 3 to the 400 block of North 12th Street in reference to a shooting disturbance. Officers arrived and...
KILLEEN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
12newsnow.com

Volleyball players subjected to racial slurs during match at Texas high school, mother alleges

SAN ANTONIO — A mother says her daughters were subjected to persistent racial taunts as visiting players in a volleyball match at New Braunfels Canyon High School. Jennifer Gardner Price said students in the front row of the student section shouted the N-word at players from Hays High School throughout the game, and when coaches notified Canyon administrators, "all they told the boys was 'watch your mouths.'” She says nobody was ejected from the game, and the abuse continued even as the girls were leaving the gym.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

