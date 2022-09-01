Read full article on original website
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Program for free at-home COVID tests ends, UT expert weighs in
A complex situation is getting even more complicated as the federal government halts their free COVID-19 testing program. The website says that this is due to lack of funding from Congress. "Most of the data got now is underreported so most people get tested at home, but they are not...
Central Texas schools encourage students, staff to wear maroon on Tuesday in support of Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas — School districts in Central Texas are encouraging students to wear maroon on Tuesday to show support for Uvalde. Several local school districts, including Austin, Hutto, Elgin, Pflugerville, Round Rock, Manor and Hays, along with others across the state, are encouraging people to wear maroon in support of students and teachers returning to school. Maroon is Uvalde CISD's school color.
Killeen, Texas Woman’s Family Is Asking For Help Making A Miracle
A Killeen, Texas woman by the name of Selma Guajardo is asking for Central Texas to come together and help in any way possible. Family and friends are raising money for the nonprofit Help Hope Live to fund uninsured medical expenses associated with a catastrophic illness. This story is actually...
CBS Austin
Travis County ESD No. 2 to unveil first-of-its-kind fire truck in Central Texas
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A first-of-its-kind fire truck in Central Texas is expected to make its debut in the upcoming weeks. Travis County ESD No. 2 is expected to unveil its new blocking apparatus built to save lives when firefighters are working incidents on major highways. What makes this new...
SNAP benefits backlog continues; state workers say they need help too
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said an increase in applications and staffing shortages has made the backlog even more challenging.
KWTX
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
CIBOLO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is warning parents on cases of sextortion targeting teens and young adults. The Cibolo Police Department shared on their Facebook page that the department has seen an increase in reported cases where they are being threatened, coerced or blackmailed into sending money or explicit images online on social media apps or games.
'Our children are being poisoned': DEA warns of rainbow fentanyl used to target youth
SAN ANTONIO — Within the last month, three students within the same Texas school district died of an overdose. The Kyle Police Department believes they took pills laced with fentanyl. Experts say more and more fake pills are circulating, many of which are marketed toward young people. According to...
More people in Central Texas are turning to shipping containers to build homes
BASTROP, Texas — Ellen and Gary Bearicks live in Sugarland, but they are frequently at their property in Bastrop, where they stay in their two shipping containers. “Isn't that a weird idea?” Ellen Bearicks said with a smile. They used to stay in their trailer but found that...
CBS Austin
4 injured in rollover collision in E Austin
Four people were injured in a rollover collision on State Highway 130 in east Austin Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near FM 696 around 4:09 p.m. Three pediatric trauma alert patients were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with potentially serious to serious injuries. ALSO...
KSAT 12
New ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend terrifying for parents, schools
SAN ANTONIO – At first glance, the pills look like candy. However, inside is a substance 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl is a rising crisis in our country, causing the highest number of overdose deaths and sending numbers to record levels.
‘This bullet shot went through my youngest kid’s room’; Family concerned after multiple rounds fired into home
"I just rolled on the floor and was 'like somebody is shooting,'" said Francine, whose home was hit multiple times.
fox44news.com
Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
KSAT 12
Bexar County mother fears daughter died of a fentanyl overdose
SELMA, Texas – Although the Selma Police Department is still awaiting the toxicology results from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Veronica Kaprosy is warning other parents as she suspects her 17-year-old daughter, Danica, died of a fentanyl overdose. “You have to talk to your children about the...
State of Texas: Juvenile justice waitlist delays treatment, rehabilitation for minors
The agency is scrambling to develop and start treatment for kids stuck in 43 local juvenile detention facilities scattered across the state — while it works to fix crippling staffing shortages at the state level.
KSAT 12
Cibolo police warning parents about sextortion targeting teens and young adults
CIBOLO, Texas – An increase in reports of sextortion has prompted Cibolo Police Department to issue a warning for parents. Sextortion is a form of online blackmail that involves a victim being threatened or coerced into sending money or explicit images online. “The victim often believes they are communicating...
KWTX
Man found with gunshot wound in North Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White after being shot on Saturday evening in downtown Killeen. Killeen police officers responded at approximately 5:43 a.m. Sept. 3 to the 400 block of North 12th Street in reference to a shooting disturbance. Officers arrived and...
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels
AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
CBS Austin
Man dies two days after he was hit by officer's vehicle following pursuit in NE Austin
A suspect who led police on a pursuit from Pflugerville to Austin Friday evening died from his injuries after he was hit by an officer's vehicle. Pflugerville city officials said police identified the man as 44-year-old Joshua Butler of Austin. ALSO | Suspect arrested after striking man with umbrella, robs...
12newsnow.com
Volleyball players subjected to racial slurs during match at Texas high school, mother alleges
SAN ANTONIO — A mother says her daughters were subjected to persistent racial taunts as visiting players in a volleyball match at New Braunfels Canyon High School. Jennifer Gardner Price said students in the front row of the student section shouted the N-word at players from Hays High School throughout the game, and when coaches notified Canyon administrators, "all they told the boys was 'watch your mouths.'” She says nobody was ejected from the game, and the abuse continued even as the girls were leaving the gym.
