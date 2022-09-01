Sept. 1, 1752: The Liberty Bell arrives

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) — Of course, nobody was calling it the Liberty Bell at the time. If anything, people were calling it the State House bell. (The original State House is now better known as Independence Hall.)
In 1751, the Pennsylvania Provincial Assembly had something special to celebrate. Fifty years earlier, William Penn had issued the Pennsylvania Charter of Privileges , which would be the framework for Pennsylvania governance until 1776.
For years the State House bell (reportedly brought to the colony by Penn himself) hung from a tree behind the building. When a bell tower was being added to the State House in Philadelphia, what better way to celebrate the 50th anniverary of the Charter than getting a bigger, better, and louder new bell for the new tower? (Louder was important — the city was growing, and the sound of the old bell wasn’t reaching some of the new areas.)
Proclaim LIBERTY Throughout all the Land unto all the Inhabitants Thereof Lev. XXV. v X. By Order of the ASSEMBLY of the Province of PENSYLVANIA for the State House in PhiladA Pass and Stow Philada MDCCLIII
(“Pensylvania” with one “n” was an accepted spelling at the time.)
Isaac Norris, speaker of the Pennsylvania Assembly, sent orders to Robert Charles, the colony’s London agent, to obtain a “good Bell of about two thousands pound weight.” Charles ordered it from the firm of Lester and Pack, later known as the Whitechapel Bell Foundry. The cost was £150 13s 8d, or close to £24,000 ($27,890 USD) today.
The bell arrived in Philadelphia on Sept. 1, 1752. It was put on a stand for testing, and with the first stroke of the clapper, it cracked. Either the casting was flawed or the metal was brittle.
Two local founders, John Pass and John Stow, took on the task of recasting the bell. They broke the bell into small pieces, melted it down, and, working on the assumption there was a problem with the metal, added copper to the mix.
The new new bell was tested in March of 1753. The good news — it didn’t crack. The bad news — the tone was…underwhelming. One listener compared it to two coal shuttles being banged together.
So it was back to the foundry for Pass and Stow. The new new new bell was tested in June of 1753. This time the bell’s tone passed muster, and it was hung in the State House steeple later that month.
The bell would be rung on many occasions — so many, in fact, that people living near the State House complained to the Assembly about the noise.
One time it did NOT ring was on July 4, 1776. The Continental Congress approved the final version of the Declaration of Independence that day, but it wouldn’t officially be announced until July 8. On that day, bells rang throughout the city; presumably the State House bell was one of them.
By 1777, the Revolutionary War was being fought in Pennsylvania. After Washington lost the Battle of Brandywine on Sept. 11, the citizens of Philadelphia, fearing the city’s bells would be melted down by the British to make munitions, sent them into hiding. The State House bell spent nine months hidden in the Zion Reformed Church in Allentown. The State House steeple was in bad shape and needed to be rebuilt, so the bell was not rehung until 1785.
It continued in use into the 1800s. Oddly enough, nobody seems to be sure when the big crack happened. Some say it happened during Lafayette’s return to the United States in 1824, others that it was while tolling on the 1835 death of Chief Justice John Marshall, or while celebrating Washington’s birthday in 1846. (It’s also possible it cracked more than once, getting progressively worse.) Certainly by 1846, it was pretty much unusable.
So how did the State House bell become the Liberty Bell? Well, that happened in the 1830s, when the bell was adopted as a symbol of the abolitionist movement. They were the first to refer to it as the Liberty Bell, and the name stuck, especially after William Lloyd Garrison reprinted a poem from a Boston abolitionist pamphlet in his anti-slavery paper The Liberator. The poem, entitled “The Liberty Bell,” pointed out that despite its inscription, the bell did not proclaim liberty to all inhabitants — at least, not yet.
And it’s been the Liberty Bell ever since, reminding us of how far we’ve come, and how far we have to go.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. The NY Times last week declared Pennsylvania “center of the political universe.” People here may recall that feeling — we used the phrase back in November 2020 — but things are ramping up again. Biden chose Philly as the backdrop for his major speech about democracy, and will be in PGH today. Meanwhile, Trump campaigned in Wilkes-Barre yesterday. Of course, media attention shouldn’t matter when you’re at the polls; stay tuned for issues-focused coverage in the months ahead. [NYT$/BP 2020/Billy Penn/AP]
If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
(The Center Square) – After calling a subpoena "illegal" and "anti-democratic," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has filed a lawsuit against the state legislative committee that issued it. Krasner's response to the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, filed late Friday, intensifies the fight between the progressive...
Philadelphia boasts fantastic landmarks that will bring out the history buff in you. To maximize your adventure, you need to open your day with a satisfying breakfast meal. Good thing that this place has a plethora of eateries that offer your classic favorites. Fancy restaurants also await to help you...
The “City of Brotherly Love” may be a misnomer, according to one recent survey naming Philadelphia the rudest city in America. Language-learning app Preply, which released the survey in August, found that Philadelphia residents rank the rudeness of the average local as a 6.43 out of ten, with Memphis, Tennessee (6.05) and New York City (6) trailing behind.
PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
The only thing better than a weekend is a three-day weekend. And in honor of the Labor Day holiday, Pennsylvania casinos are adding to their existing promotions with some great incentives you can only get in person. No matter where you live in PA, a retail casino is only a...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia School District workers ratify a new four-year contract Saturday and avert an authorized strike. The new contract includes a historic wage increase and essential training. The new four-year contract was ratified by 32BJ SEIU membership in a vote on Saturday held at Benjamin Franklin High School.
When the first Jollibee in Philadelphia opened on Friday morning, the Filipino fried chicken chain drew a crowd, with some of its devoted fans waiting in line starting in the early hours of the morning. Jollibee is launching in Northeast Philadelphia at 7340 Bustleton Ave., marking its debut in Pennsylvania,...
All the Marauders could do was laugh on the sideline. NJ.com’s No. 3 team was humbled by Philadelphia power St. Joseph Prep (PA) in a 55-20 final in Saturday’s edition of the Rumble on the Raritan series at SHI Stadium on the campus of Rutgers. These two clashed...
A Chester County bank robber was captured in Philadelphia with the help of the FBI, authorities said. George William Drake Jr., 27, demanded money from the PNC Bank staff in Westtown on Aug. 27, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said. Drake made off with less than $300 in cash.
Bagels and Co. is about to take over Philadelphia with a citywide expansion that will see six new bagel and coffee shops expand to six new locations. Glu Hospitality and co-owners Derek Gibbons and Tim Lu announce that the popular Northern Liberties-based bagel, coffee, lunch, and deli shop will now open new locations in Fishtown, Brewerytown, Temple Campus, Rittenhouse, Midtown Village, and Center City. The first new location is set to open in September in Fishtown with a free weekend of bagels for their new neighbors, with details to be announced.
Three people were killed and several others hurt as gun violence continued to strike in Philadelphia overnight. The shootings took place across the city from Kingsessing to Tioga to Fairhill. Around 3:45 a.m., two men were shot near 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Southwest Philadelphia,...
Philadelphia residents should cut their water usage by 3 to 6 gallons each day until a newly-declared drought watch is lifted, Pennsylvania officials say. The same recommendations applies to people in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. They're among 36 counties that have been placed under a drought watch by the Department of Environmental Protection due to dry conditions.
Starting Thursday, Megabus bus company is now offering service between Allentown and Philadelphia, part of a new partnership that will connect Queen City riders to 11 other cities in the state. Megabus is partnering with Fullington Trailways, and other stops include Williamsport, Lewisburg, Danville, Bloomsburg, Hazleton, Jim Thorpe, Beaver Meadows,...
Every Sunday morning, from April through the end of August, players in the Bux-Mont Senior Men’s Baseball League roll out of bed and head off to their respective fields to play the game they fell in love with as kids.
abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.
Comments / 0