ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

No. 1 St. Edward holds on for 13-9 win over Cherry Creek

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When a pair of state champions meet, a dogfight typically comes soon after. That’s what happened at First Federal Lakewood Stadium Saturday afternoon when Cherry Creek, a 12-time Colorado state champion who has won each of the last three big-school division state titles, faced defending Ohio Division I state champion St. Edward, which is also ranked No. 1 in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25.
LAKEWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avon, OH
City
Wadsworth, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Mayfield, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Wadsworth, OH
Sports
City
Green, OH
City
Wooster, OH
City
Tallmadge, OH
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Baltimore, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Education
City
Solon, OH
City
Maple Heights, OH
Wadsworth, OH
Education
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com Top 25: Glenville moving up after big win at Avon

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville is back. The Tarblooders continued that trend Friday at Avon, where they left with their third win to start the season and established themselves as a heavy favorite as OHSAA Division IV state-title contenders by taking down one of Ohio’s top Division II programs. They returned last year with a vengeance after missing the 2020 season because of coronavirus protocols in Cleveland city school, but are looking to finish stronger than last year’s 9-4 season and run to the regional semifinals.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

No. 7 Glenville upsets No. 3 Avon, 27-21, in latest football statement

AVON, Ohio — Jermaine Agee read the play before the football came out of the right hand of Avon quarterback Sam DeTillio. A junior safety for Glenville, Agee broke for the ball with Avon driving for its attempt at a winning touchdown. Instead of a comeback by the Eagles, Agee intercepted DeTillio’s pass intended for Drew Lindsay in front of the 10-yard line.
AVON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
Cleveland.com

Glenville makes big statement at Avon: Highlights, by the numbers

AVON, Ohio — For the third straight week, D’Shawntae Jones led Glenville in rushing. This time, however, he found himself in a showcase with another one of Ohio’s top running backs in the Class of 2024. Less than 24 hours after college coaches could contact high school football players, Jones added to his growing resume with 111 yards and two touchdowns in Glenville’s 27-21 win at Avon.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Firstenergy Stadium#Heights High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Olentangy Liberty#Cardinals#Division#St Ignatius#Allar#Stow#Grizzlies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Education
Cleveland.com

Previewing Guardians vs. Royals as Cleveland opens big road trip in KC: Podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A woeful showing against Seattle and Baltimore on the Guardians’ most recent homestand has the club in a first-place tie with Minnesota in the AL Central Division at the start of a critical six-game road trip. What can manager Terry Francona do to inject some life into his lineup with a showdown for the division lead looming in the Twin Cities?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
79K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy