4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Week 3 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 3 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Sayed Abuhamdeh, North Royalton: Abuhamdeh made an impact on both sides...
St. Edward, Chardon defend Ohio, stay atop cleveland.com state football rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Defending OHSAA football champions St. Edward and Chardon established Ohio’s prowess beyond state borders for a second straight week. The Eagles held off three-time defending Colorado state champion Cherry Creek, 13-9 on Saturday, and Chardon did the same to Florida’s Naples First Baptist Academy, 31-24 in overtime.
Cleveland Heights claws back vs. Benedictine: Highlights, by the numbers
EUCLID, Ohio — Cleveland Heights didn’t hold a lead until the final 29 seconds, when Darreon Fair fell into the end zone on a 2-point conversion Saturday night for a 22-21 win against Benedictine. The play capped a final comeback by the Tigers (3-0), who are 12th in...
No. 1 St. Edward holds on for 13-9 win over Cherry Creek
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When a pair of state champions meet, a dogfight typically comes soon after. That’s what happened at First Federal Lakewood Stadium Saturday afternoon when Cherry Creek, a 12-time Colorado state champion who has won each of the last three big-school division state titles, faced defending Ohio Division I state champion St. Edward, which is also ranked No. 1 in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25.
Cleveland.com Top 25: Glenville moving up after big win at Avon
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville is back. The Tarblooders continued that trend Friday at Avon, where they left with their third win to start the season and established themselves as a heavy favorite as OHSAA Division IV state-title contenders by taking down one of Ohio’s top Division II programs. They returned last year with a vengeance after missing the 2020 season because of coronavirus protocols in Cleveland city school, but are looking to finish stronger than last year’s 9-4 season and run to the regional semifinals.
Week 3 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 3 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
Olmsted Falls City Schools unveils new turf field at Charles Harding Memorial Stadium
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Prior to the blowout win for the Olmsted Falls High School Bulldogs football team Friday night (Sept. 2), the community was already a winner -- with the dedication of a new Astroturf playing surface for Vitamix Field at Charles Harding Memorial Stadium. The pregame ceremony was...
No. 7 Glenville upsets No. 3 Avon, 27-21, in latest football statement
AVON, Ohio — Jermaine Agee read the play before the football came out of the right hand of Avon quarterback Sam DeTillio. A junior safety for Glenville, Agee broke for the ball with Avon driving for its attempt at a winning touchdown. Instead of a comeback by the Eagles, Agee intercepted DeTillio’s pass intended for Drew Lindsay in front of the 10-yard line.
Glenville makes big statement at Avon: Highlights, by the numbers
AVON, Ohio — For the third straight week, D’Shawntae Jones led Glenville in rushing. This time, however, he found himself in a showcase with another one of Ohio’s top running backs in the Class of 2024. Less than 24 hours after college coaches could contact high school football players, Jones added to his growing resume with 111 yards and two touchdowns in Glenville’s 27-21 win at Avon.
New historical play in Avon Lake takes audiences back to the Roaring 20s
AVON LAKE, Ohio – Many have heard of the days of the Roaring 20s. It was the turn of the 20th century, and in that decade the American economy was booming. So was alcohol production. Then prohibition hit and alcohol in the whole country was outlawed. Some say, “Oh,...
Central State tops Winston-Salem State, 41-21, in 3rd Black College Football HOF Classic
CANTON, Ohio – Central State and Winston-Salem accounted for eight penalties, two fumbles, two jumbled snaps, three interceptions - including a pair of pick sixes - and a missed field goal Sunday. And that was just the first quarter of the third Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic...
Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
No. 18 Tallmadge gets last laugh in 47-46 overtime win at No. 19 Green
GREEN, Ohio -- Tied at 39 headed into overtime on Friday, Tallmadge was set to get the ball second. The No 19 Blue Devils’ offense had to wait as No. 18 Green scored first with a 2-yard Robby Klockner touchdown pass to Antonio Martin. Tallmadge took just two plays,...
No spectators allowed at Collinwood-East Cleveland football game
According to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, spectators won't be allowed to attend the game between Collinwood High School and East Cleveland Shaw High School.
Medina, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wadsworth football team will have a game with Medina High School on September 03, 2022, 07:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
No. 6 Mentor survives No. 15 Riverside as last-second field goal goes right
MENTOR, Ohio – Forty-six minutes of ugly football means nothing when you have two minutes of glory. That was Mentor’s night at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium on Friday as the Cardinals walked away with an improbable 7-6 victory. The Cardinals offense looked out of sorts, flustered and lost...
No. 11 Medina escapes with a 45-35 win over No. 20 Wadsworth
WADSWORTH, Ohio — Wadsworth did an exceptional job exchanging blows with Medina for most of Friday’s game. In the end, Danny Stoddard helped lead the Bees to a 45-35 win against cross-town rival Wadsworth. “I felt great coming back from last week,” Stoddard said. “It was awesome (playing...
Previewing Guardians vs. Royals as Cleveland opens big road trip in KC: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A woeful showing against Seattle and Baltimore on the Guardians’ most recent homestand has the club in a first-place tie with Minnesota in the AL Central Division at the start of a critical six-game road trip. What can manager Terry Francona do to inject some life into his lineup with a showdown for the division lead looming in the Twin Cities?
No fans allowed: Gates kept locked for Collinwood vs. Shaw high school football game amid 'high tensions'
CLEVELAND — Friday night lights were dimmed for some east side students and parents after the decision that no spectators were allowed at the Collinwood-East Cleveland Shaw high school football game. The closest you could get to the football field was the touch of a chain-link fence. Parents, students...
Could Browns right tackle Jack Conklin play on Sunday in Carolina? Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Monday as Panthers week has officiall arrived. They will face their former starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, in Carolina on Sunday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe took a look at the news of the day as...
