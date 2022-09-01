ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Firefighters Battle Fully-Involved House Fire | Los Angeles

09.02.2022 | 9:49 PM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD firefighters responded to a reported Structure Fire. Units arrived to find a single-story home fully involved with fire. Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire knocking it down in 20 minutes. No injuries were reported. Cause of the fire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAFD responds to fire inside vacant home in Hyde Park area

LOS ANGELES – Firefighters knocked down a fire inside a vacant, boarded-up home that was threatening another vacant home Saturday in Hyde Park. The blaze at 2529 W. Southwest Drive was reported at 3:10 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 28 firefighters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Biker killed after accident with semi-truck in Anaheim

A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning after being involved in an accident with a semi-truck on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim. The crash took place on the westbound side of the freeway at the Lakeview Avenue offramp just after 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities. It's unclear whether the victim died at the scene or was declared deceased at the hospital. Authorities have not said if any of the drivers might have been impaired or if speed played a role in the accident.The motorcyclist has not been identified. 
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

1 dead, others injured after fiery crash in the City of Industry

One person died and four others were transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision resulted in a fire in the City of Industry Sunday evening, the L.A. County Fire Department said. Flames completely engulfed both of the vehicles. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the fatality before midnight on Sunday. The collision happened on […]
CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA
KTLA

Boy, 2, drowns in Fontana swimming pool

A two-year-old boy has died after drowning in a swimming pool at a home in Fontana Sunday. Deputies were called to the home in the 9000 block of Hemlock Avenue after a caller reported a child was found unresponsive in a pool, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies arrived on the scene and […]
FONTANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Accident#Info Onscene Tv#Ig
Key News Network

1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on 605 Freeway On-Ramp

Lakewood, Los Angeles County, CA: A trapped individual was able to self-extricate from an overturned vehicle after crashing on a 605 Freeway on-ramp early Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to calls regarding a solo vehicle crash at the North 605 Freeway on-ramp at Carson Street in the city of Lakewood on Sept. 3, around 1:09 a.m.
LAKEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Passenger in car dies after being shot

LOS ANGELES – A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded early Monday when someone fired multiple shots at a vehicle in which he was a passenger, just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. at Figueroa Street and Florence Avenue, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton man goes missing, again

COMPTON, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives Monday were looking for a 78-year- old Compton man who suffers from dementia and has gone missing before. Alvin Hall was last seen at about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Amantha Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID armed man killed by deputies in Westmont area

LOS ANGELES – An armed suspect shot and killed by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Sunday. Rushdee Anderson was 41-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kyma.com

California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered

(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Newly remodeled Inglewood home hits the market

INGLEWOOD – Is the housing market cooling off? Although a handful of Inglewood homes have languished on the market for over 60 days, this home was listed a few days ago and might not last long. This is home is situated on the Inglewood/Los Angeles border and a highly...
INGLEWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified

Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy