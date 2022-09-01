Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
onscene.tv
Firefighters Battle Fully-Involved House Fire | Los Angeles
09.02.2022 | 9:49 PM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD firefighters responded to a reported Structure Fire. Units arrived to find a single-story home fully involved with fire. Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire knocking it down in 20 minutes. No injuries were reported. Cause of the fire...
2urbangirls.com
LAFD responds to fire inside vacant home in Hyde Park area
LOS ANGELES – Firefighters knocked down a fire inside a vacant, boarded-up home that was threatening another vacant home Saturday in Hyde Park. The blaze at 2529 W. Southwest Drive was reported at 3:10 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 28 firefighters...
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Biker killed after accident with semi-truck in Anaheim
A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning after being involved in an accident with a semi-truck on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim. The crash took place on the westbound side of the freeway at the Lakeview Avenue offramp just after 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities. It's unclear whether the victim died at the scene or was declared deceased at the hospital. Authorities have not said if any of the drivers might have been impaired or if speed played a role in the accident.The motorcyclist has not been identified.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead, others injured after fiery crash in the City of Industry
One person died and four others were transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision resulted in a fire in the City of Industry Sunday evening, the L.A. County Fire Department said. Flames completely engulfed both of the vehicles. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the fatality before midnight on Sunday. The collision happened on […]
1 Ejected in 14 Freeway Vehicle Rollover Crash, 2 Hospitalized
Acton, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was ejected and another injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a 14 Freeway off-ramp Saturday night, Sept. 3, in the Acton neighborhood of Los Angeles County. At approximately 9:43 p.m., California Highway Patrol, AMR ambulance and rescue helicopter 15 were dispatched to...
Boy, 2, drowns in Fontana swimming pool
A two-year-old boy has died after drowning in a swimming pool at a home in Fontana Sunday. Deputies were called to the home in the 9000 block of Hemlock Avenue after a caller reported a child was found unresponsive in a pool, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies arrived on the scene and […]
More Than 100 Juveniles Converge on Howard Hughes Center; Four Detained
More than 100 juveniles without adult supervision converged tonight on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on 605 Freeway On-Ramp
Lakewood, Los Angeles County, CA: A trapped individual was able to self-extricate from an overturned vehicle after crashing on a 605 Freeway on-ramp early Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to calls regarding a solo vehicle crash at the North 605 Freeway on-ramp at Carson Street in the city of Lakewood on Sept. 3, around 1:09 a.m.
2urbangirls.com
Passenger in car dies after being shot
LOS ANGELES – A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded early Monday when someone fired multiple shots at a vehicle in which he was a passenger, just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. at Figueroa Street and Florence Avenue, according to...
Man, 39, Shot To Death In Pacoima, Police Seek Public Help To ID Kille
Los Angeles police asked for the public's help to identify the person who fatally shot a 39-year-old man on a Pacoima sidewalk Sunday.
2urbangirls.com
Compton man goes missing, again
COMPTON, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives Monday were looking for a 78-year- old Compton man who suffers from dementia and has gone missing before. Alvin Hall was last seen at about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Amantha Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID armed man killed by deputies in Westmont area
LOS ANGELES – An armed suspect shot and killed by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Sunday. Rushdee Anderson was 41-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately...
KTLA.com
Woman dies, 3 others rescued after boat capsizes off Catalina Island
One person died and three others were rescued after a boat capsized in the waters off Catalina Island early Saturday morning, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Fire Department told KTLA the boat was carrying four people when it took on water near the Isthmus Pier around 4:45 a.m. Crews...
Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
kyma.com
California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered
(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
2urbangirls.com
Newly remodeled Inglewood home hits the market
INGLEWOOD – Is the housing market cooling off? Although a handful of Inglewood homes have languished on the market for over 60 days, this home was listed a few days ago and might not last long. This is home is situated on the Inglewood/Los Angeles border and a highly...
2 shot, wounded after being followed home from recording studio and robbed in North Hollywood: Police
Two men were robbed and shot in North Hollywood late Thursday in what the Los Angeles Police Department believes is another follow-home robbery. The men were each shot numerous times by at least one robber at around 11:55 p.m. when they pulled into a driveway in the 11100 block of Califa Street, police said in […]
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Man with gun shot, killed by deputies in South L.A. area: LASD
Deputies opened fire on a man who was allegedly armed with a gun in the Gramercy Park neighborhood Friday night. A caller reported a person with a gun in the 1800 block of West 108th Street in the unincorporated South Los Angeles area around 11:39 p.m. Arriving deputies said they were approached by an armed […]
Comments / 0