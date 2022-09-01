ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The summer of ‘22: Was it all you hoped for? Readers respond

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Summer of ‘22 was the first chance many Northeast Ohio residents had to return fully to “normal life” since the pre-pandemic summer of 2019. Who knew three years ago -- as we drifted through long days spent at family gatherings, neighborhood block parties, concerts and evenings cheering on Cleveland baseball at Progressive Field -- that in just a few months we would be confined to our homes for the better part of a year.
J.D. Vance largely avoids pivot to center in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race after culture-war heavy Republican primary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – J.D. Vance hit more than a few right-wing notes in the lead-up to his victory in the Republican U.S. primary earlier this year. But while his Democratic opponent, Rep. Tim Ryan, has tried to curate a more moderate image in a play for voters on the other side of the aisle, Vance is sticking to the approach that helped him win ex-President Donald Trump’s endorsement in the crowded and costly GOP primary.
Asia will have a big influence on Northeast Ohio: Michael Weidokal

CLEVELAND -- For much of Northeast Ohio’s history, its primary international ties have been with Canada to the north and with Europe. To this day, Northeast Ohio’s international economic ties remain largely focused on our neighbors in North America and with Europe, with those two regions accounting for two-thirds of all exports from our state, as well as a large share of the foreign investment into our region. However, Asia’s influence on Northeast Ohio has been steadily growing in recent decades, and given Asia’s growing role in the global economy, this influence is likely to continue to expand. In fact, Asia is likely to play a major role in determining our region’s economic future.
Suspected drunk driver hits Pinecrest cop’s parked car twice: Orange Police Blotter

Car crash (private property), drunk driving, reckless operation (off-street), improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. An off-duty police officer working security at Pinecrest reported at 2:27 a.m. Aug. 29 that he had been patrolling the rear of Wall Street when he noticed that a 2018 Jeep Cherokee had struck his personal vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Durango while it was parked near the back door of The Last Page.
