Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park
After two years of multiple permitting hurdles, a vacant lot is turning into a new park in Boca Raton and it’s on its way to opening.
TravelPulse
Club Med Sells Its Florida Property in Port St. Lucie
Club Med this weekend confirmed the rumors and speculation that swirled for months – it is selling its Club Med Sandpiper Bay property in Port St. Lucie on Florida’s east coast, roughly halfway between Daytona and Miami. According to a release, the new owners are Altitude International Holdings,...
READY, SET, CLOSED! I-95 AT GLADES SET TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON
Prepare For Problems, Warns FDOT… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning motorists who use Glades Road during off-hours to prepare for a major closure at I-95. The closure is set for Tuesday. This is how FDOT explains what […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
wflx.com
'Fright Nights' is returning to the South Florida Fairgrounds
If you've been seeing lots of pumpkin-flavored beverages lately, you know it’s almost that time of year - Halloween!. The scares and sights are coming back to Palm Beach County as ‘Fright Nights’ returns to celebrate a major milestone. With killer clowns, swamp witches, and evil magicians,...
Port St. Lucie's new waste contractor officially begins Monday
Trash troubles could be coming to an end in Port St. Lucie. Beginning Monday, the city's new waste contractor, FCC Environmental Services, will officially take over for Waste Pro.
850wftl.com
Hot with afternoon storms for Labor Day
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)- Expect a typical summer weather pattern for the rest of your three day weekend. We’ll have highs in the low 90s today and a few inland storms but there will be plenty of sunshine to go around for your Sunday. On Monday, more of the...
wflx.com
Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews
The City of West Palm Beach’s redevelopment of Currie Park promises to create a world-class waterfront venue and destination. “George Currie is one of the founding pioneers of the City of West Palm Beach,” said Attorney Reginal Stambaugh. “Before his death, he was able to convey a part of the acreage for a public park, specifically wanting it to be for recreational purposes.”
wflx.com
Project hopes to solve flooding issues in Lake Worth Beach
City officials are taking action to help alleviate flooding in parts of Lake Worth Beach. This is along N F Street and Lucerne Avenue, an area known for flooding. "We've had water that's been standing up to about 12 inches-18 inches in the street," said Roger Bennett who has lived along N F Street for three years.
NBC Miami
Labor Day Weekend: Here's a List of Events Happening Across South Florida
Labor Day is an annual celebration to commemorate workers and their achievements dating back to the late 1800s when people used to work 12-hour shifts seven days a week to earn a basic living. This year, South Florida has events for families, friends, and couples to plan a well-deserved long...
WPBF News 25
21-year-old driver dies after hitting pig on Palm Beach County road
JUPITER, Fla. — A 21-year-old driver was driving east in Jupiter when a pig ran into the road, causing a deadly crash Sunday night. The 2001 Ford F250 hit the pig along Indiantown Road at about 11:15 p.m. The vehicle veered off the road before hitting trees, according to deputies.
CLINT MOORE ROAD: Road Widening Project Worsens Lyons Road Nightmare
PALM BEACH COUNTY: OVERLAP WAS SUPPOSED TO BE MINOR…GRIDLOCK WAS UNEXPECTED… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Motorists in West Boca Raton and West Delray Beach, already frustrated with the stalled construction project creating traffic problems on Lyons Road, are now dealing with […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
pbcgov.org
Tropical Fruit Tree & Edible Plant Sale at the South Florida Fairgrounds
The Palm Beach Chapter of the Rare Fruit Council International, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and further cultivation and use of tropical and rare fruit in South Florida and around the world, is hosting its annual Tropical Fruit Tree & Edible Plant Sale on Saturday, October 22. The popular event will be held from 9 am to 2 pm in buildings 6-10 on the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach. Both admission and parking are free. Visitors are encouraged to bring a plant wagon.
Motorcyclist dies in crash west of Delray Beach Sunday morning
A 42-year-old motorcyclist from West Palm Beach died Sunday morning in a crash west of Delray Beach.
margatetalk.com
Salsa Night is the Next Free Concert in Coconut Creek
Come dance the night away at the free salsa concert at Coconut Creek City Hall. The event features Sabor Latino, a local band playing salsa, bachata, and merengue music as part of the Homegrown Concert Series. Held on Friday, September 16, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., the concert is family-friendly...
wflx.com
Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms
A 21-year-old man is dead after authorities said he hit a pig with his pickup truck then crashed into some trees in Jupiter Farms. The wreck happened Sunday just after 11:15 p.m. in the 16700 block of Indiantown Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Walter Vandiver, 21, was...
wflx.com
Town of Jupiter: Deadline to request larger trash cart is coming up
The deadline for Jupiter residents to request a larger trash cart is coming up. According to the Town of Jupiter, all residents currently receiving individual curbside trash service on scheduled pickup days will receive a new 64-gallon trash cart in early 2023 as part of the town's new agreement with Waste Management. However, residents who want to receive a 96-gallon cart have until Oct. 15 to request one via the town's website.
cw34.com
HOMETOWN HERO: West Palm Beach woman working to support foster families in our area
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A West Palm Beach woman has made it her mission to advocate for some of the most vulnerable kids in our community, and their families. Bailey Hughes and her husband Josh have had 23 children come through their home since becoming foster parents in 2016.
Person shot on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street.
