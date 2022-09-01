The Palm Beach Chapter of the Rare Fruit Council International, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and further cultivation and use of tropical and rare fruit in South Florida and around the world, is hosting its annual Tropical Fruit Tree & Edible Plant Sale on Saturday, October 22. The popular event will be held from 9 am to 2 pm in buildings 6-10 on the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach. Both admission and parking are free. Visitors are encouraged to bring a plant wagon.

