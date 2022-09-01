ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

TravelPulse

Club Med Sells Its Florida Property in Port St. Lucie

Club Med this weekend confirmed the rumors and speculation that swirled for months – it is selling its Club Med Sandpiper Bay property in Port St. Lucie on Florida’s east coast, roughly halfway between Daytona and Miami. According to a release, the new owners are Altitude International Holdings,...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

READY, SET, CLOSED! I-95 AT GLADES SET TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON

Prepare For Problems, Warns FDOT… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning motorists who use Glades Road during off-hours to prepare for a major closure at I-95. The closure is set for Tuesday. This is how FDOT explains what […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

'Fright Nights' is returning to the South Florida Fairgrounds

If you've been seeing lots of pumpkin-flavored beverages lately, you know it’s almost that time of year - Halloween!. The scares and sights are coming back to Palm Beach County as ‘Fright Nights’ returns to celebrate a major milestone. With killer clowns, swamp witches, and evil magicians,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Hot with afternoon storms for Labor Day

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)- Expect a typical summer weather pattern for the rest of your three day weekend. We’ll have highs in the low 90s today and a few inland storms but there will be plenty of sunshine to go around for your Sunday. On Monday, more of the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews

The City of West Palm Beach’s redevelopment of Currie Park promises to create a world-class waterfront venue and destination. “George Currie is one of the founding pioneers of the City of West Palm Beach,” said Attorney Reginal Stambaugh. “Before his death, he was able to convey a part of the acreage for a public park, specifically wanting it to be for recreational purposes.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Project hopes to solve flooding issues in Lake Worth Beach

City officials are taking action to help alleviate flooding in parts of Lake Worth Beach. This is along N F Street and Lucerne Avenue, an area known for flooding. "We've had water that's been standing up to about 12 inches-18 inches in the street," said Roger Bennett who has lived along N F Street for three years.
LAKE WORTH, FL
WPBF News 25

21-year-old driver dies after hitting pig on Palm Beach County road

JUPITER, Fla. — A 21-year-old driver was driving east in Jupiter when a pig ran into the road, causing a deadly crash Sunday night. The 2001 Ford F250 hit the pig along Indiantown Road at about 11:15 p.m. The vehicle veered off the road before hitting trees, according to deputies.
JUPITER, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CLINT MOORE ROAD: Road Widening Project Worsens Lyons Road Nightmare

PALM BEACH COUNTY: OVERLAP WAS SUPPOSED TO BE MINOR…GRIDLOCK WAS UNEXPECTED… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Motorists in West Boca Raton and West Delray Beach, already frustrated with the stalled construction project creating traffic problems on Lyons Road, are now dealing with […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
pbcgov.org

Tropical Fruit Tree & Edible Plant Sale at the South Florida Fairgrounds

The Palm Beach Chapter of the Rare Fruit Council International, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and further cultivation and use of tropical and rare fruit in South Florida and around the world, is hosting its annual Tropical Fruit Tree & Edible Plant Sale on Saturday, October 22. The popular event will be held from 9 am to 2 pm in buildings 6-10 on the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach. Both admission and parking are free. Visitors are encouraged to bring a plant wagon.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
margatetalk.com

Salsa Night is the Next Free Concert in Coconut Creek

Come dance the night away at the free salsa concert at Coconut Creek City Hall. The event features Sabor Latino, a local band playing salsa, bachata, and merengue music as part of the Homegrown Concert Series. Held on Friday, September 16, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., the concert is family-friendly...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
wflx.com

Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms

A 21-year-old man is dead after authorities said he hit a pig with his pickup truck then crashed into some trees in Jupiter Farms. The wreck happened Sunday just after 11:15 p.m. in the 16700 block of Indiantown Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Walter Vandiver, 21, was...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Town of Jupiter: Deadline to request larger trash cart is coming up

The deadline for Jupiter residents to request a larger trash cart is coming up. According to the Town of Jupiter, all residents currently receiving individual curbside trash service on scheduled pickup days will receive a new 64-gallon trash cart in early 2023 as part of the town's new agreement with Waste Management. However, residents who want to receive a 96-gallon cart have until Oct. 15 to request one via the town's website.
JUPITER, FL

