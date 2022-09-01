ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FanSided

Buccaneers make smart move with recent player announcement

It wasn’t always a certainty, but the Buccaneers did make the right decision with their defensive starters and Jamel Dean. All eyes are starting to turn to the Week One matchup between the Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. While the offense for the Bucs and some key losses for...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Patriots receivers will be a big X-Factor in the 2022 season

The New England Patriots‘ wide receivers might be under a ton of pressure to perform at a high level for the 2022 season. The success of the Patriots this season may just come down to how well the receivers can play. I’ve been mostly complimentary of this unit during...
NFL
FanSided

Veteran New England Patriots CB signs with division rival

On Tuesday the New England Patriots released veteran CB Justin Bethel, and shortly after he signed with a division rival, the Miami Dolphins. The New England Patriots’ veteran CB Justin Bethel didn’t make the cut this season for the 53-man roster. However, the Patriots will still see Bethel twice a season. Shortly, after being cut he was picked up almost immediately by the Patriots’ division rivals the Miami Dolphins, according to the Dolphins on September 1st.
NFL
FanSided

George Kittle makes bold prediction for 49ers teammate

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle predicted that pass rusher Nick Bosa will have a huge 2022 season. The San Francisco 49ers have a huge year in front of them, as they were just one win short of making the Super Bowl last year. The team is moving forward with Trey Lance as their quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo being an insurance policy at the position. Let’s not forget that their defense will still be relatively strong on paper. And there is someone to keep an eye on throughout the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Chase Winovich is quietly becoming a Cleveland Browns fan favorite

Chase Winovich is quietly becoming a fan favorite for Cleveland Browns fans. Chase Winovich was a name many thought could be a surprise cut by the Cleveland Browns during the final countdown days. It didn’t seem very realistic, as the Browns actually traded for him. He wasn’t a late-camp signee or a guy who the team just signed to fill out a roster spot during the offseason. The Browns wanted Winovich for a reason.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

