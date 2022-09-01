A Topeka man has died following a motorcyle crash north of Admire Sunday. The Highway Patrol’s crash log says 71-year-old Joseph Mueller was northbound on Kansas Highway 99 when he crashed around 12:25 pm near Road 370, between Admire and the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line. Mueller was going around a curve and went off the highway for currently unlisted reasons. He and his motorcycle flipped into a ditch nearby.

ADMIRE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO