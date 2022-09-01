Read full article on original website
One in stable condition after shooting in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a report of gunshots on Saturday afternoon. TPD investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln, the same location as the homicide that left one person dead on Sept. 1. Shortly after 4:35 p.m. Saturday, an individual with an apparent gunshot […]
Police: Shooting may be linked to killing of Kansas man
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that may be linked to the fatal Sept. 1, shooting of 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy at a Topeka home. Just after 4p.m.Saturday, police were sent to the area of SW Munson Avenue and SW Lincoln Street on a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.
Suspect who nearly struck Kan. officer with stolen vehicle still at large
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue searching for a man who took off, almost hit an officer with his car, led them on a high-speed pursuit down I-70, crashed and then ran into the woods. Just after 3 p.m., Sunday police were called to a car wash in the 1000...
Police find murder weapon during Kansas City-area traffic stop
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his father on Wednesday at a Lee's Summit residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Michael E. Hamilton, 23, Lee's Summit, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records...
WIBW
Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday evening. The accident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road, which is about four miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sean M. Warner, 36, of...
New ballistics info from KC homicide leads to charges in 2021 killing
KANSAS CITY —An investigation last week of a Kansas City homicide in the 3000 block of Harrison has resulted in charges being filed against a Kansas City man who was a suspect in a 2021 homicide, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Craig D. Moss Jr, 31,...
Spectator run over, killed at illegal sideshow in Kansas City
A spectator at an illegal sideshow on Front Street in Kansas City was killed after being ran over by a vehicle just after midnight.
Man in hospital after motorcycle crash in Lyon Co.
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcycle wreck left a 71-year-old Topeka man with suspected serious injuries on Sunday afternoon. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving north on K-99 Highway about 4 miles north of Admire around 12:30 p.m. When the driver rounded a curve, the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway. The […]
Police ID 24-year-old homicide victim at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have identified the victim as 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka...
KVOE
UPDATE: Topeka man dies following motorcycle crash north of Admire Sunday
A Topeka man has died following a motorcyle crash north of Admire Sunday. The Highway Patrol’s crash log says 71-year-old Joseph Mueller was northbound on Kansas Highway 99 when he crashed around 12:25 pm near Road 370, between Admire and the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line. Mueller was going around a curve and went off the highway for currently unlisted reasons. He and his motorcycle flipped into a ditch nearby.
Manhattan man dies after pickup strikes power pole, overturns
RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan man died in an accident just after 7p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford F250 driven by Sean M. Warner, 36, Manhattan, was eastbound in the 1200 Block of Deep Creek Road four miles Southeast of Manhattan. The driver failed...
Topeka shooting victim identified by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The person killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka has been identified. According to the Topeka Police Department, KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka, was the victim of a shooting that happened at 7:03 a.m. on Sept. 1 in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln. The investigation into the death of Ivy […]
Police ID Kansas bicyclist struck, killed by commercial truck
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident have identified the victim as 37-year-old Bridget Ann Musser of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, commercial truck and a bicycle ridden by Musser were involved in the accident at 4th Street and Kansas Avenue.
14-year-old teen arrested Friday for burglary in Ottawa
Ottawa police arrested a 14-year-old teen Friday for burglary that occurred in Ottawa, Kansas
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
WIBW
Police identify bicyclist struck and killed in Downtown Topeka Thur. afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. has identified the person struck and killed by a truck while riding a bicycle in Downtown Topeka Thursday afternoon. TPD says Bridget Ann Musser, 37, of Topeka died when she was hit by a commercial truck near 4th and Kansas Ave. at 1:31 p.m.
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
Juvenile arrested for theft involving firearm in Ottawa
OTTAWA (KSNT) – An Ottawa boy has been arrested for charges including theft and unlawful use of a weapon. The Ottawa Police Department responded to reports of a residential burglary in the 700 block of East Garfield Street on Friday. When the victim returned to their home, they said the property had been ransacked. Weapons […]
3 arrested after drug task force finds cocaine at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspect on drug charges. On Sept. 2, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force Force served a search warrant at a home in the the 2700 Block SE Jefferson St. related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Edward Stanley.
Off-duty Kansas police detective accused of driving while impaired
DOUGLAS COUNTY—An off-duty police detective is under investigation after a car crash. Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a non-injury motor vehicle accident in the 1500 Block of Lindenwood Lane, according to Police spokesperson Laura McCabe. The reporting party was inside a home in the area...
