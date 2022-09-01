ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KSNT News

One in stable condition after shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a report of gunshots on Saturday afternoon. TPD investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln, the same location as the homicide that left one person dead on Sept. 1. Shortly after 4:35 p.m. Saturday, an individual with an apparent gunshot […]
TOPEKA, KS
Police: Shooting may be linked to killing of Kansas man

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that may be linked to the fatal Sept. 1, shooting of 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy at a Topeka home. Just after 4p.m.Saturday, police were sent to the area of SW Munson Avenue and SW Lincoln Street on a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.
TOPEKA, KS
Police find murder weapon during Kansas City-area traffic stop

KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his father on Wednesday at a Lee's Summit residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Michael E. Hamilton, 23, Lee's Summit, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday evening. The accident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road, which is about four miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sean M. Warner, 36, of...
MANHATTAN, KS
Man in hospital after motorcycle crash in Lyon Co.

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcycle wreck left a 71-year-old Topeka man with suspected serious injuries on Sunday afternoon. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving north on K-99 Highway about 4 miles north of Admire around 12:30 p.m. When the driver rounded a curve, the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway. The […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
Police ID 24-year-old homicide victim at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have identified the victim as 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka...
TOPEKA, KS
UPDATE: Topeka man dies following motorcycle crash north of Admire Sunday

A Topeka man has died following a motorcyle crash north of Admire Sunday. The Highway Patrol’s crash log says 71-year-old Joseph Mueller was northbound on Kansas Highway 99 when he crashed around 12:25 pm near Road 370, between Admire and the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line. Mueller was going around a curve and went off the highway for currently unlisted reasons. He and his motorcycle flipped into a ditch nearby.
ADMIRE, KS
Topeka shooting victim identified by police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The person killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka has been identified. According to the Topeka Police Department, KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka, was the victim of a shooting that happened at 7:03 a.m. on Sept. 1 in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln. The investigation into the death of Ivy […]
TOPEKA, KS
Public Safety
Police ID Kansas bicyclist struck, killed by commercial truck

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident have identified the victim as 37-year-old Bridget Ann Musser of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, commercial truck and a bicycle ridden by Musser were involved in the accident at 4th Street and Kansas Avenue.
TOPEKA, KS
Juvenile arrested for theft involving firearm in Ottawa

OTTAWA (KSNT) – An Ottawa boy has been arrested for charges including theft and unlawful use of a weapon. The Ottawa Police Department responded to reports of a residential burglary in the 700 block of East Garfield Street on Friday. When the victim returned to their home, they said the property had been ransacked. Weapons […]
OTTAWA, KS
3 arrested after drug task force finds cocaine at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspect on drug charges. On Sept. 2, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force Force served a search warrant at a home in the the 2700 Block SE Jefferson St. related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Edward Stanley.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
