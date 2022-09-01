Read full article on original website
Related
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
TechCrunch
India summons Wikipedia officials over edits to cricketer’s page
The country’s IT ministry made the order on Monday to seek clarification from Wikipedia executives over the incident. A key IT minister publicly expressed his concern about the edits to the page of cricketer Arshdeep Singh, suggesting that some people from Pakistan were behind the act and were attempting to disrupt peace in the South Asian market.
TechCrunch
SkorLife gives control of credit data back to Indonesian consumers
AC Ventures participated in the round, which also included Saison Capital and angel investors like all the founders of OneCard; Advance.ai’s Jefferson Chan; KoinWorks’ Will Arifin; Lummo’s Krishnan Menon; Evermos’ Arip Tirta; Qoala’s Harshet Lunani; Init-6’s Willy Arifin and Achmad Zaky; and executives from Northstar Group, Stripe, Google, Boston Consulting Group, Gojek and CreditKarma.
TechCrunch
Instagram fined €405M in EU over children’s privacy
Meta was contacted for comment on the penalty. We understand the final GDPR decision on the Instagram enquiry was sent to Meta, Instagram’s parent, Friday — ahead of formal publication on the websites of the company’s lead data supervisor in the EU, Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC); and the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), a steering body which helped coordinate a decision review process involving other interested EU data protection authorities — however the size of the penalty for Meta appears to have leaked early, via a report in Politico, which contains the fine figure (which shakes out to around $403M at current currency exchange prices) but no further details of the decision.
TechCrunch
India approves PayU’s $4.7 billion acquisition of BillDesk
The Competition Commission of India said in a tweet that the deal, which will allow the Prosus Ventures-controlled firm to assume a clear lead in the payments processing segment in India, had been approved, but did not elaborate. The watchdog extensively evaluated the scope of the deal, announced in August...
TechCrunch
Google lets the Parler app back into the Play Store
Google removed Parler in January of last year over concerns that content on the app incited violence during the Capitol attack. While Parler agreed to scan for hate speech and clean up some posts on the iOS version of the app to get back in Apple’s App Store, the Android version of Parler never made a return to Android’s official app marketplace. While it wasn’t officially offered on the mobile operating system, the Android version of Parler remained available on the app’s website for direct download, an option not available for iOS apps.
