One in stable condition after shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a report of gunshots on Saturday afternoon. TPD investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln, the same location as the homicide that left one person dead on Sept. 1. Shortly after 4:35 p.m. Saturday, an individual with an apparent gunshot […]
Great Bend Post

Police: Shooting may be linked to killing of Kansas man

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that may be linked to the fatal Sept. 1, shooting of 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy at a Topeka home. Just after 4p.m.Saturday, police were sent to the area of SW Munson Avenue and SW Lincoln Street on a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.
WIBW

Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday evening. The accident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road, which is about four miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sean M. Warner, 36, of...
KSNT News

Man in hospital after motorcycle crash in Lyon Co.

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcycle wreck left a 71-year-old Topeka man with suspected serious injuries on Sunday afternoon. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving north on K-99 Highway about 4 miles north of Admire around 12:30 p.m. When the driver rounded a curve, the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway. The […]
ksal.com

Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

A driver was killed in a crash Sunday night in Riley County near Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Sean Warner was driving a 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck headed east on Deep Creek Road. He failed to negotiate a curve and left the road to the right. He then overcorrected back onto the road, entered the south ditch, and struck a power pole. The truck then overturned and came to rest.
KVOE

UPDATE: Topeka man dies following motorcycle crash north of Admire Sunday

A Topeka man has died following a motorcyle crash north of Admire Sunday. The Highway Patrol’s crash log says 71-year-old Joseph Mueller was northbound on Kansas Highway 99 when he crashed around 12:25 pm near Road 370, between Admire and the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line. Mueller was going around a curve and went off the highway for currently unlisted reasons. He and his motorcycle flipped into a ditch nearby.
Great Bend Post

Police ID 24-year-old homicide victim at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have identified the victim as 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka...
WIBW

No injuries reported after collision causes RV to tip over

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a sedan failed to stop at a stop sign along a Douglas Co. highway and hit an RV which caused it to flip on its side. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, emergency officials shut down U.S. Highway 56 in both directions at the County Road 1061 intersection - east of Baldwin City.
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Sunday, September 4, 2022

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSN/KPR) - Investigators say they have new evidence in a cold case double homicide in Great Bend. KNS reports that 24-year-old Mandy Alexander was working and 79-year-old Mary Drake was a customer at the Dolly Madison bakery where their bodies were found on September 4th, 2002. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Great Bend Police Department are holding a joint news conference Tuesday about new evidence in the cold case. The KBI lists a $17,000 reward for an arrest and conviction in the case.
KSNT News

Topeka shooting victim identified by police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The person killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka has been identified. According to the Topeka Police Department, KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka, was the victim of a shooting that happened at 7:03 a.m. on Sept. 1 in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln. The investigation into the death of Ivy […]
KSNT News

Juvenile arrested for theft involving firearm in Ottawa

OTTAWA (KSNT) – An Ottawa boy has been arrested for charges including theft and unlawful use of a weapon. The Ottawa Police Department responded to reports of a residential burglary in the 700 block of East Garfield Street on Friday. When the victim returned to their home, they said the property had been ransacked. Weapons […]
KSNT News

Lawrence off-duty detective arrested on suspicions of DUI

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An off-duty detective for the Lawrence Police Department was arrested on suspicions of impaired driving after a non-injury vehicle crash on Sunday morning. The Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to the scene at 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, after the reporting party heard a crash outside her home. […]
