Oswego County, NY

Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 28 – September 3

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On August 26, 1957, 16 people gathered at the home of Tom Adams on Forest Avenue in Fulton to formulate a constitution for a new radio club. Temporary officers were elected to serve until an annual meeting was held in October. And there, the Fulton Amateur Radio Club was born. Full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

From a river to a lake, LD’s opens sister location in Oswego

OSWEGO — New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Amateur Radio Club Holds Annual Picnic

FULTON – On August 26, 1957, 16 people gathered at the home of Tom Adams on Forest Avenue in Fulton to formulate a constitution for a new radio club. Temporary officers were elected to serve until an annual meeting was held in October. And there, the Fulton Amateur Radio Club was born.
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

In freak accident, downed powerlines kill 2 CNY teens, but 2 others narrowly escape uninjured

Redfield, N.Y. — A downed tree on a dark rural road after a storm caused a pickup with four teens to crash into a ditch in Oswego County, deputies said. What happened next on Wednesday night was a freak accident that left two teens dead. Two others, who witnessed the tragedy, narrowly avoided the live wires. In the dark, they had to wander down the road searching for help.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

DOT Foods & Neivel Precision Plumbing September 3 Championship Night At Fulton Speedway Results

FULTON – The DOT Foods & Neivel Precision Plumbing September 3 Championship Night at Fulton Speedway results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[18]; 2. 99L-Larry Wight[17]; 3. 32R-Ronald Davis III[16]; 4. M1-David Marcuccilli[12]; 5. 15-Todd Root[7]; 6. 42-Colton Wilson[3]; 7. 31-Corey Barker[5]; 8. 713-Tommy Collins[9]; 9. 38J-Jason Parkhurst[13]; 10. 29K-Chris Cunningham[6]; 11. 34-Andrew Ferguson[10]; 12. 29-Matt Caprara[19]; 13. 18$-Sean Beardsley[2]; 14. 11-Justin Crisafulli[15]; 15. 01R-Robert Gage[14]; 16. 58M-Marshall Hurd[11]; 17. 37-Alex Tonkin[22]; 18. 38-Tim Harris[24]; 19. 3K-AJ Kingsley[1]; 20. 329-Matt Becker[23]; 21. 10R-Ryan Richardson[21]; 22. 21H-Bob Henry Jr[4]; 23. 79-Jeff Prentice[8]; 24. 5H-Amy Holland[20]
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
