Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 28 – September 3
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On August 26, 1957, 16 people gathered at the home of Tom Adams on Forest Avenue in Fulton to formulate a constitution for a new radio club. Temporary officers were elected to serve until an annual meeting was held in October. And there, the Fulton Amateur Radio Club was born. Full story here.
Seniors To Receive Produce Box At Oswego County Senior Fair
OSWEGO – Those attending the upcoming Oswego County Senior Fair will receive a box filled with fresh produce, while supplies last. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis and will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair. The Oswego County Senior Fair...
2 Central NY communities remember 2 teens killed in freak accident, rally to help families, friends
Man who killed brother, then himself in Oswego County posted haunting message online
Oswego County Calls For Help To Support Local Food Banks
OSWEGO COUNTY – Many families are struggling to make ends meet in today’s economy. The rising costs of rent, heat, gas and food have impacted people across the country and here at home. Recognizing this struggle, Oswego County employees are coming forward to help their neighbors and have...
PBS Show Highlights Proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary
OSWEGO – Representatives of the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, Oswego County, New York Sea Grant (NYSG), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric (NOAA) National Marine Sanctuary Great Lakes Program shared their thoughts on the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary in a recently-aired story produced by WPBS- TV, Watertown, New York.
Oswego County Looking For Input On Tree Planting Projects
OSWEGO COUNTY – Trees are an important part of our ecosystem. They clean our air and water, provide shade and regulate temperature. Trees reduce flooding, conserve energy and beautify streets. They provide food and house birds and other valued animals. Trees help us heal – physically and mentally. The list goes on.
From a river to a lake, LD’s opens sister location in Oswego
OSWEGO — New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
Oswego Industries Welcomes Lee Sullivan As Director Of Services
FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc. is pleased to announce Lee Sullivan as their Director of Services. Sullivan is directing the agency’s day habilitation and vocational programs, in addition to the programs at sister agency The Arc of Oswego County. Sullivan brings over 20 years of experience working with...
‘History On Tap’ Highlights Madame Malvina Guimaraes Wednesday
OSWEGO – The next “History on Tap” will feature the fascinating life of Madame Malvina Guimaraes of Oswego as discussed by local author Ann Callaghan Allen. The illustrated program will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the Riverview Room at G. S. Steamers Restaurant, located in the Clarion Inn, 70 E. First St., Oswego. Admission is free.
Doug Fisher: Friend to farmers, firefighter for 50 years, a man who made people laugh
Doug Fisher, 1954-2022: ‘He just wanted to make the world better’ Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature onsyracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. In hindsight, Doug Fisher’s family and friends probably should have seen it coming. Note to...
2 brothers dead in murder-suicide in Oswego County home
Fulton Amateur Radio Club Holds Annual Picnic
FULTON – On August 26, 1957, 16 people gathered at the home of Tom Adams on Forest Avenue in Fulton to formulate a constitution for a new radio club. Temporary officers were elected to serve until an annual meeting was held in October. And there, the Fulton Amateur Radio Club was born.
Infant fatally struck by vehicle in the Town of Fayette
The infant was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Alec Baldwin seen visiting late mother’s charity booth at the New York State Fair
Alec Baldwin was spotted Sunday at the New York State Fair. Baldwin was in the Center of Progress building by a booth for The Baldwin Fund — his late mother’s charity that supports breast cancer research. Jeff Forsyth, who took photos of his mom meeting the actor, said...
In freak accident, downed powerlines kill 2 CNY teens, but 2 others narrowly escape uninjured
Two New York Counties Have Highest Tax Rates In Country
No one likes paying taxes. Especially more taxes than everyone else. Here in New York, we know that we pay some of the highest taxes in the country and there are some places you will definitely want to avoid living due to high property tax rates. According to www.taxmypropertyfairly.com, there...
DOT Foods & Neivel Precision Plumbing September 3 Championship Night At Fulton Speedway Results
FULTON – The DOT Foods & Neivel Precision Plumbing September 3 Championship Night at Fulton Speedway results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[18]; 2. 99L-Larry Wight[17]; 3. 32R-Ronald Davis III[16]; 4. M1-David Marcuccilli[12]; 5. 15-Todd Root[7]; 6. 42-Colton Wilson[3]; 7. 31-Corey Barker[5]; 8. 713-Tommy Collins[9]; 9. 38J-Jason Parkhurst[13]; 10. 29K-Chris Cunningham[6]; 11. 34-Andrew Ferguson[10]; 12. 29-Matt Caprara[19]; 13. 18$-Sean Beardsley[2]; 14. 11-Justin Crisafulli[15]; 15. 01R-Robert Gage[14]; 16. 58M-Marshall Hurd[11]; 17. 37-Alex Tonkin[22]; 18. 38-Tim Harris[24]; 19. 3K-AJ Kingsley[1]; 20. 329-Matt Becker[23]; 21. 10R-Ryan Richardson[21]; 22. 21H-Bob Henry Jr[4]; 23. 79-Jeff Prentice[8]; 24. 5H-Amy Holland[20]
Oswego County Plans For Aerial Spraying Friday, Saturday
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced yesterday, Wednesday, August 31, that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in five new mosquito pools (samples). Two samples were collected from the town of West Monroe, and one sample each was found in the towns of Hastings and...
After a 10+ day search, a partially blind horse finally returns to their Clayton home
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - “Nacoma. She’s a best friend that’s what she is, she takes care of me.”. Nacoma and Denise Heise have been best friends for five years. She’s one of 7 horses on their ranch. “She’s just a wonderful, wonderful horse,” said Denise....
