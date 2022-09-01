ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

What does Alex Wright to have do to truly be the steal of the draft for the Cleveland Browns?

Alex Wright is being dubbed the steal of the draft but is the Cleveland Browns rookie really destined for such a title?. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski recently wrote an article about 10 players who could be potential draft steals for their respective teams. The Cleveland Browns were on this list and Sobleski believes that defensive end, Alex Wright, aka Das Wunderkind, may be the likeliest from the Browns to earn that designation.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/5/22)

It is Monday, September 5, 2022, also known as Labor Day. It is officially game week for the Cleveland Browns as the 2022 NFL season kicks off for the team on Sunday, September 11. Here is the full Week 1 slate of games. Aside from the Browns, AFC North teams...
CLEVELAND, OH
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers were way ahead of schedule last season after qualifying for the play-in games. However, they lost both games to the Brooklyn Nets and to the Atlanta Hawks. Although the Cavs were a good team last season, they lost those two play-in games because the best playmaker on the court was on the other team.
CLEVELAND, OH
