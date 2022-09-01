Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Tony Dungy: Browns can't rely on Deshaun Watson to be 'savior that rallies a poor team'
Deshaun Watson's elite talent and Pro Bowl resume might lull the Browns into believing they're destined for a run late this year after the quarterback's suspension ends. And sometimes procrastination doesn't cost NFL teams a trip to the playoffs because they can become hot after Thanksgiving and capture a postseason berth despite a less-than-stellar start.
247Sports
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/3: T-Shirts, Free Agents, and General Lameness
Welcome to Labor Day weekend! We keep the lights on here at the OBR, but most of our staff is enjoying the weekend and taking a break before the craziness of the regular season starts. I’ll keep these newswires rolling as long as the local media continues to feed us...
Cleveland Browns signing offensive lineman Joe Haeg to bolster depth
BEREA − The Browns are bringing in veteran offensive lineman Joe Haeg to add to their tackle depth, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was the first to report. The 29-year-old Haeg spent last season in Pittsburgh, where he played 12 regular-season games...
Guardians Farm Report: 18-Year-Old Top Young Shortstop Prospect Genao Plates Winning Run In Lynchburg Comeback Win
Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night
Rays beat Yankees again, cut AL East lead to 4 games
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays can keep trying to avoid talking about the American League East race all they want. Their play, and the standings, are saying plenty. The Rays beat the struggling Yankees again Saturday night, 2-1, reducing what on July 10 was a 15 ½-game margin to four (and three in the loss column).
Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
What does Alex Wright to have do to truly be the steal of the draft for the Cleveland Browns?
Alex Wright is being dubbed the steal of the draft but is the Cleveland Browns rookie really destined for such a title?. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski recently wrote an article about 10 players who could be potential draft steals for their respective teams. The Cleveland Browns were on this list and Sobleski believes that defensive end, Alex Wright, aka Das Wunderkind, may be the likeliest from the Browns to earn that designation.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/5/22)
It is Monday, September 5, 2022, also known as Labor Day. It is officially game week for the Cleveland Browns as the 2022 NFL season kicks off for the team on Sunday, September 11. Here is the full Week 1 slate of games. Aside from the Browns, AFC North teams...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers were way ahead of schedule last season after qualifying for the play-in games. However, they lost both games to the Brooklyn Nets and to the Atlanta Hawks. Although the Cavs were a good team last season, they lost those two play-in games because the best playmaker on the court was on the other team.
