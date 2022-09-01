Read full article on original website
KSP asking for public’s help finding missing man
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation. KSP Post 7 was contacted on September 3, 2022, in reference to a missing Rockcastle County man. The initial investigation indicates Cletus...
Missing 90-year-old man found safe, KSP says
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) Gentry has been found and is safe, KSP said in an update to its Facebook post. Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 90-year-old man. KSP Post 7 was contacted on Sept. 3 about a missing Rockcastle County man. Cletus...
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in central Kentucky: what to know
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Scott County, Georgetown police are warning about colorful ecstasy pills that could have been made to target children. According to officers, multi-colored ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop. According to officers, the drugs include images of children’s cartoon characters and look like...
Woman dies in early morning car crash on Bryan Station Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is dead after a car crash early Sunday morning. Lexington Police say the single vehicle crash happened at 3:10 a.m. in the 2700 block of Bryan Station Road. Police say 4 people were inside the car, 1 woman died from her injuries. The...
Lexington woman raises awareness for ovarian cancer by painting the town teal
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. According to the CDC, the disease is the second most common gynecologic cancer in the United States. Every year, one cancer survivor helps paint the town teal to raise awareness. When Kathy Tabb’s mother passed away from ovarian cancer, she wanted...
Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival kicks off despite the rain
WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- The 43rd annual Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival in downtown Winchester kicked off Saturday morning despite the rain. There are more than 130 arts and crafts vendors, as well as food trucks, live music, and a petting zoo. Organizers say the event is huge for their area non-profits,...
Winchester Labor Day Parade returns after two year hiatus
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hundreds of people came out to Winchester for the annual Labor Day celebration and the parade. It’s the longest running parade in the State of Kentucky, celebrating its 118th year. This is also the parades first year back after a 2 year hiatus due...
Local business owners showcase items through Sunday Block Party
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)_ Small business owners and vendors got the chance to showcase their hand-made items at a 1st Sunday Block Party today. The event was put on by Local LEX market, which is open year-round on Southland Drive. The block party series brings the community in to support local...
U.K fans tailgate ahead of new Wildcat football season
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Thousands of fans were back at Kroger Field Saturday getting ready to watch the Kentucky Wildcats first football game of the year. “We’ve got a lot of returning players, a lot of new players, especially on the defensive side. I expect us to score a lot of points. Maybe a little rough around the edges defensively, but i expect us to get better and have a good year,” said season ticket holder Ryan Gebedon.
