LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Thousands of fans were back at Kroger Field Saturday getting ready to watch the Kentucky Wildcats first football game of the year. “We’ve got a lot of returning players, a lot of new players, especially on the defensive side. I expect us to score a lot of points. Maybe a little rough around the edges defensively, but i expect us to get better and have a good year,” said season ticket holder Ryan Gebedon.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO