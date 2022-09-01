Read full article on original website
The summer of ‘22: Was it all you hoped for? Readers respond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Summer of ‘22 was the first chance many Northeast Ohio residents had to return fully to “normal life” since the pre-pandemic summer of 2019. Who knew three years ago -- as we drifted through long days spent at family gatherings, neighborhood block parties, concerts and evenings cheering on Cleveland baseball at Progressive Field -- that in just a few months we would be confined to our homes for the better part of a year.
Gov. Mike DeWine remains frontrunner over Democrat Nan Whaley as campaign season heats up
COLUMBUS, Ohio—With about two months to go before Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has an uphill climb to unseat Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, according to observers from across the political spectrum. But with Labor Day marking the traditional start of campaign season, DeWine has a significant lead...
Mostly smooth sailing, if not a red wave, for Ohio GOP in November: Thomas Suddes
Though there are some potholes in the pavement, Ohio Republicans appear to be on the road to significant statewide victories 65 days from now in November’s statewide general election, unless something radical happens — such as more indictments in the House Bill 6-FirstEnergy scandal. That is, for the...
The time is now to act to head off coming opioid overdose surge: editorial
As cleveland.com’s Gretchen Kuda Croen recently reported, modeling suggests that a tidal wave of drug overdose deaths is coming – to Ohio and the nation. And with Ohio, the seventh most populous state, ranked No. 4 in drug overdose deaths in 2020, there’s little doubt that the state and region will again be in the eye of this tragic storm.
Bleak Ohio restaurant sales figures released as Cleveland operators navigate industry’s ‘razor’s edge’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Caring for restaurant employees is a critical salve for an industry that is under siege in a variety of ways, local operators said in the wake of surveys that show declining sales. More than half of Ohio’s restaurant operators showed a drop in sales this year,...
J.D. Vance largely avoids pivot to center in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race after culture-war heavy Republican primary
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – J.D. Vance hit more than a few right-wing notes in the lead-up to his victory in the Republican U.S. primary earlier this year. But while his Democratic opponent, Rep. Tim Ryan, has tried to curate a more moderate image in a play for voters on the other side of the aisle, Vance is sticking to the approach that helped him win ex-President Donald Trump’s endorsement in the crowded and costly GOP primary.
Senate candidate Herschel Walker hits new low with ‘don’t we have enough trees’ comment
I believe in the two-party system. Unfortunately there is quite a large group of folks, primarily Republicans, with extremist views, and a belief in lies and conspiracy theories. But Georgia’s GOP Senate nominee Herschel “don’t we have enough trees” Walker is simply ignorant. It is so infuriating, so discouraging to...
Northeast Ohio-based ‘911 Crisis Center’ season two starts tonight | How to watch for free (9/3/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The second season of “911 Crisis Center” – which chronicles calls handled by Chagrin Valley Dispatch – premieres Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 p.m. eastern on Oxygen. The series follows the dispatchers and supervisors at the Northeast Ohio 911 call center as they...
Jim Jordan’s toxic, out-of-touch politics show why he shouldn’t be re-elected
Your Sept. 2 article on U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (“Jim Jordan is ready for GOP control of Congress”) further shows why Ohioans should not re-elect him. Rather than focusing on the needs of Ohioans, he is flitting about the country, getting other similarly misguided “Make America Great Again” pro-Donald Trump representatives elected.
Suspected drunk driver hits Pinecrest cop’s parked car twice: Orange Police Blotter
Car crash (private property), drunk driving, reckless operation (off-street), improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. An off-duty police officer working security at Pinecrest reported at 2:27 a.m. Aug. 29 that he had been patrolling the rear of Wall Street when he noticed that a 2018 Jeep Cherokee had struck his personal vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Durango while it was parked near the back door of The Last Page.
A hot (and drier) one: How Northeast Ohio’s summer 2022 weather stacks up, from Memorial Day to Labor Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The unofficial end to summer, Labor Day weekend, is shaping up to be rather dreary in Northeast Ohio. Wet conditions Sunday and Monday have dampened cookouts and beach plans, plus held the famed Blue Angels from flying over Cleveland during Sunday’s Air Show. Yet this...
Asia will have a big influence on Northeast Ohio: Michael Weidokal
CLEVELAND -- For much of Northeast Ohio’s history, its primary international ties have been with Canada to the north and with Europe. To this day, Northeast Ohio’s international economic ties remain largely focused on our neighbors in North America and with Europe, with those two regions accounting for two-thirds of all exports from our state, as well as a large share of the foreign investment into our region. However, Asia’s influence on Northeast Ohio has been steadily growing in recent decades, and given Asia’s growing role in the global economy, this influence is likely to continue to expand. In fact, Asia is likely to play a major role in determining our region’s economic future.
No. 6 Mentor survives No. 15 Riverside as last-second field goal goes right
MENTOR, Ohio – Forty-six minutes of ugly football means nothing when you have two minutes of glory. That was Mentor’s night at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium on Friday as the Cardinals walked away with an improbable 7-6 victory. The Cardinals offense looked out of sorts, flustered and lost...
