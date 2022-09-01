Pierce County press release. Pierce County is updating the Comprehensive Plan and would like the public’s input on future growth in the county. Planning and Public Works (PPW) staff will visit numerous sites and events throughout Pierce County in September to engage in discussions with residents about what is important to them in their community. The County will also consider the potential impacts of future growth and is seeking comments on what should be included in an environmental impact statement.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO