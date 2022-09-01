ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Safe Streets Invites The Community to Their Annual Benefit Celebration

TACOMA – Safe Streets will not rest until every neighborhood in Pierce County is safe for everyone!. Thirty-three years ago Safe Streets began building the bridge between law enforcement, government agencies, and the surrounding communities to reclaim neighborhoods, parks, businesses, and schools from crime and violence. By connecting neighbors...
Community advisory committee discusses providing library services in Lakewood

Pierce County Library System press release. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Lakewood Library Building Community Advisory Committee (lakewoodcac@pcls.us) will conduct its third of five meetings on Friday, Sept. 16, 1-3 p.m. Join in-person at the Pierce County Library System’s Administrative Center, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma or participate via...
Pierce County seeks public input on Comprehensive Plan update

Pierce County press release. Pierce County is updating the Comprehensive Plan and would like the public’s input on future growth in the county. Planning and Public Works (PPW) staff will visit numerous sites and events throughout Pierce County in September to engage in discussions with residents about what is important to them in their community. The County will also consider the potential impacts of future growth and is seeking comments on what should be included in an environmental impact statement.
University Place Parks and Recreation Foundation is forming to support and enhance

Submitted by Chris Saunders. University Place Parks and Recreation Foundation is forming to support and enhance Parks and Recreation in University Place. This will be a project oriented foundation to form a public private partnership between the University Place City. Its purpose is to oversee projects for the enhancement of our local parks and recreation.
The Lakewood City Council Sept. 6 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Sept. 6 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Celebrate the last days of summer with Pierce County Parks

Pierce County press release. This September, Pierce County Parks offers free community events that the whole family can enjoy. Pierce County Parks invites you to the 13th annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sprinker Recreation Center in Parkland. Kids of all ages...
The Steilacoom Town Council Sept. 6 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Sept. 6 (6:00 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
County Council passes R2022-118

Pierce County social media post. The Pierce County Council, on August 30, passed R2022-118 following strong support from the community during public comment. #VisionZero is intended to reduce traffic deaths & serious injuries to zero in Pierce County by 2035, prioritizing safe mobility for all.
Tools from Pierce County Library offer homework help and more for students

Pierce County Library System press release. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – As students begin a new school year, many students, parents, and caregivers are looking for tools and resources to start the school year strong. The Pierce County Library System’s Tools for Students (tools.pcls.us) provides in-library and online resources including live tutors and Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) help—and all for free.
Continuing to Serve

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier story. Last March at Deputy Dom Calata’s Celebration of Life, I committed, on behalf of the people of Pierce County, to NEVER FORGET – his service and his sacrifice for our community. On Wednesday, I took part in the dedication of our Sheriff’s...
Lakewood City Manager September 2 Info Bulletin

Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) September 2 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Curran Apple Orchard Gets U.P.’s Newest Piece of Public Art

City of University Place announcement. On Aug. 18, friends of the Curran Apple Orchard gathered for a dedication of the park’s new piece of public art. “Forever Friends” is a bronze sculpture by John Jewell and was inspired by Brewster, one of two horses belonging to the Curran family, original owners of the Curran Apple Orchard.
Small Business Flex Fund Loan Program

Pierce County announcement. Small businesses and nonprofits can apply for a low-interest loan of up to $150,000 to finance expansion and growth as well as recover from the pandemic and subsequent economic slowdown through the Washington State Department of Commerce Small Business Flex Fund. Interested applicants pre-apply on the Flex Fund’s online portal and, if they qualify, will be matched with a lender.
Puyallup 101

City of Puyallup social media post. Have you ever wondered how the City operates? If so, we encourage you to register for our free 8-week community civics course, Puyallup 101! Our Fall quarter begins Thursday, September 29 through Thursday, November 17, 2022. Classes are 6:00 – 7:30PM. FMI cityofpuyallup.org/1618/Puyallup-101-Your-Communitys-Civics….
PLU academic programs restructured into four distinct colleges

Pacific Lutheran University announcement. A long-planned academic restructure is being implemented that organizes Pacific Lutheran University’s academic programs into four colleges: the College of Health Professions; the College of Humanities, Interdisciplinary Studies, and Social Sciences; the College of Natural Sciences; and the College of Professional Studies. “We’re very grateful...
