ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Exclusive: Glen Johnson on if Liverpool Selling Sadio Mane Was a Mistake

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjMiU_0heJKGIT00

Glen Johnson has given his thoughts on Sadio Mane leaving Liverpool to join Bayern Munich this summer.

Sadio Mane is a Liverpool legend and when there were reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munich, a lot of fans weren't too happy.

However, the Senegalese forward reportedly wanted a new challenge and with only one year left on his Liverpool contract, the Reds were fine to cash in on him.

From a Liverpool perspective, it was an easy decision, especially considering that they had just signed Luis Diaz the January before who will become Mane's long-term replacement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQjzU_0heJKGIT00

IMAGO / PA Images

Despite receiving close to £30million and signing Darwin Nunez , some fans weren't happy with the decision, claiming that the Reds were disrespectful to him, even though he wanted the move.

Glen Johnson on Sadio Mane Leaving Liverpool

In a recent interview with LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com , Glen Johnson gave his thoughts on if selling Mane to Bayern Munich was a mistake.

It would have been a mistake if he wanted to stay but I can only believe that it was some sort of mutual agreement because I can't imagine Liverpool would want to get rid of him because he was still creating at the time and they know he had plenty more in the tank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZN2r_0heJKGIT00

IMAGO / Sven Simon

I can only imagine that he wanted different challenges. He came to Liverpool, won the Premier League, won the Champions League and maybe he felt like he needed a new challenge because I think that would be more accurate than Liverpool not wanting him.

"I also don't think anyone had any doubts that he d go to Bundesliga and tear it up.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Ross Barkley signs with OGC Nice in Ligue 1

Ross Barkley left Chelsea by mutual consent last week, but he didn’t stay a free agent too long, signing with OGC Nice in Ligue 1 this weekend. He’s the latest former Premier League player to land on the Côte d’Azure, joining the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Kasper Schmeichel, and Nicolas Pépé at the club this summer. Former Chelsea goalkeeping prospect Marcin Bułka is another familiar name who arrived recently. Nice are owned by Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company. Ratcliffe, who is one of Great Britain’s richest people, was named as a potential buyer for Chelsea and was more recently linked with a possible bid for Manchester United as well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Johnson
Daily Mail

'I thought it was a glass bottle!': Jurgen Klopp reacts to bottle-throwing incident during Merseyside derby draw at Goodison Park... after German boss was targeted after Everton's disallowed goal

Jurgen Klopp has reacted to a bottle-throwing incident during Saturday's Merseyside derby draw with Everton. The Liverpool boss was targeted by a fan behind the technical area with a plastic bottle in the 71st minute, after the hosts had a goal disallowed by VAR. Though he wasn't hurt in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Bournemouth#Real Madrid#Bayern Munich#Senegalese#Reds#Imago Pa Images#Lfc Transfer Room#Bookiesbonuses Com#The Premier League#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Allegri discusses the important UCL group stage matches for Juventus

While most fans would be excited to watch Juventus take on PSG in the Champions League this season, Max Allegri believes the matches against Benfica and Maccabi Haifa would be the key games. Juve has been drawn in the same UCL group as these clubs as they attempt to make...
UEFA
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy