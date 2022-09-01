Exclusive: Glen Johnson on if Liverpool Selling Sadio Mane Was a Mistake

Glen Johnson has given his thoughts on Sadio Mane leaving Liverpool to join Bayern Munich this summer.

Sadio Mane is a Liverpool legend and when there were reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munich, a lot of fans weren't too happy.

However, the Senegalese forward reportedly wanted a new challenge and with only one year left on his Liverpool contract, the Reds were fine to cash in on him.

From a Liverpool perspective, it was an easy decision, especially considering that they had just signed Luis Diaz the January before who will become Mane's long-term replacement.

IMAGO / PA Images

Despite receiving close to £30million and signing Darwin Nunez , some fans weren't happy with the decision, claiming that the Reds were disrespectful to him, even though he wanted the move.

Glen Johnson on Sadio Mane Leaving Liverpool

In a recent interview with LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com , Glen Johnson gave his thoughts on if selling Mane to Bayern Munich was a mistake.

“ It would have been a mistake if he wanted to stay but I can only believe that it was some sort of mutual agreement because I can't imagine Liverpool would want to get rid of him because he was still creating at the time and they know he had plenty more in the tank.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

“ I can only imagine that he wanted different challenges. He came to Liverpool, won the Premier League, won the Champions League and maybe he felt like he needed a new challenge because I think that would be more accurate than Liverpool not wanting him.

"I also don't think anyone had any doubts that he ’ d go to Bundesliga and tear it up.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |