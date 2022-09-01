Baylor's Jacob Gall: Comfortability, Confidence 'What's Really Going to Propel Us'

Sixth-year center excited to hit the gridiron for week one against Albany at McLane Stadium

With less than four days remaining before opening kickoff for the Baylor Bears football team , it's fairly obvious to assume that a majority of those players are anxious to hit the field for week one.

Regardless of whether that's someone like sixth-year senior center Jacob Gall or a newcomer on the team for the very first time.

"Coming in here, year six for me, I'm always excited to get to week one and get to play someone new besides our defense," Gall said. "I love preparing for a new team like this at the beginning of the season."

So what has Gall, who started all 14 games at center last year for the Bears, seen in his film study of Albany , Baylor's week one opponent at McLane Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. Central Time?

"They play hard," Gall said. "They're not a bad team, I don't think. They play hard and play pretty responsible, so I think they're a good team."

Gall, a 6-2, 299-pound offensive lineman out of Cincinnati, Ohio, also feels the offensive line has grown through team chemistry in both the offseason and at camp.

"We all kind of knew what the core was really going to be, so I think we've really been able to be around each other a lot in the offseason and obviously during camp," Gall said. "So I think obviously the chemistry has just grown a lot."

Veteran leadership on the offensive line will also be something Gall aims to help push this year as the Bears prepare to embark upon a new season.

"I think comfortability and confidence just really comes with that, being a leader on the team and being the unit that leads the team really," Gall said. "So I think just those two things is really what's going to propel us."

