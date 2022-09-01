Burglar Named Bimbo Told Bucks Homeowner He Was 'Checking The Pipes': Police

Lawrence Bimbo Photo Credit: Lower Southampton Township Police Department

A burglar from New Jersey tried to avoid capture by convincing a Pennsylvania homeowner that he was a plumber, authorities in Bucks County said.

Lawrence Bimbo, 28, entered the Clover Lane home through an unlocked door in late July and walked inside the house even after being confronted by the owner, Lower Southampton police said.

The Cherry Hill, NJ man claimed he was a plumber and was "checking the pipes" before walking out of the house and disappearing across the street, police said.

An investigation led police to Bimbo's white Ford pickup truck with a New Jersey registration, they said. He was arrested by the Bensalem Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 21 for a similar incident.

Bimbo has been charged with one count of burglary, police said. He was sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility where he is awaiting his day in court.

