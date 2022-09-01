Circle K offering 40-cent discount on gas leading up to Labor Day weekend

Circle K i s taking 40 cents off of the price of gas nationwide Thursday afternoon in preparation for Labor Day weekend .

The discount will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. at its stations, which are found in many parts of the United States . There is no limit to the amount customers can buy.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel across the U.S. on Thursday is $3.82, according to AAA. All of the least expensive markets for gas, including Arkansas at $3.41, Mississippi at $3.43, Georgia at $3.43, Texas at $3.44, Tennessee at $3.44, Louisiana at $3.46, South Carolina at $3.46, Missouri at $3.47, Alabama at $3.47, and Kansas at $3.48, have Circle K locations offering discounts.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski) A motorist pulls up to the pumps for gasoline at a Circle K station on April 22, 2022, in south Denver.



AAA conducted a survey in August that found 32% plan to travel this weekend, with 82% planning to travel by car. Even after the weekend, 73% reported that they planned to vacation post-Labor Day, with 52% anticipating a road trip.

This comes after the national average price of gas reached $5.02 in June and has been on the decline ever since.