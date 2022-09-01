ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circle K offering 40-cent discount on gas leading up to Labor Day weekend

By Jenny Goldsberry
 4 days ago

Circle K i s taking 40 cents off of the price of gas nationwide Thursday afternoon in preparation for Labor Day weekend .

The discount will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. at its stations, which are found in many parts of the United States . There is no limit to the amount customers can buy.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel across the U.S. on Thursday is $3.82, according to AAA. All of the least expensive markets for gas, including Arkansas at $3.41, Mississippi at $3.43, Georgia at $3.43, Texas at $3.44, Tennessee at $3.44, Louisiana at $3.46, South Carolina at $3.46, Missouri at $3.47, Alabama at $3.47, and Kansas at $3.48, have Circle K locations offering discounts.

NONPROFIT GROUP PARTNERS WITH FLORIDA GAS STATION TO LOWER PRICE TO $2.38

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A motorist pulls up to the pumps for gasoline at a Circle K station on April 22, 2022, in south Denver.


AAA conducted a survey in August that found 32% plan to travel this weekend, with 82% planning to travel by car. Even after the weekend, 73% reported that they planned to vacation post-Labor Day, with 52% anticipating a road trip.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

This comes after the national average price of gas reached $5.02 in June and has been on the decline ever since.

moneytalksnews.com

This Gas Station Is Now Offering 15 Cents Off Per Gallon

Wawa customers can take advantage of a new fuel discount available now through Oct. 30, the chain announced Tuesday. To qualify, drivers first need to register for Wawa Rewards, a free loyalty program. Then they’ll need to take these steps:. Download the Wawa App. Link a credit card to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Circle K To Host ‘Fuel Day’ on Sept. 1 With 40 Cents Off Per Gallon of Fuel

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- On Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time during Circle KFuel Day. At over 3,600 Circle K branded fuel locations across the U.S. in advance of the Labor Day holiday weekend, customers can fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the pump*. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005102/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Denver

Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter

The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
COLORADO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Opening In Town

An iconic burger chain is opening in town.Gabriel Testoni/Unsplash. Anyone craving a burger in metro Phoenix has no shortage of options. Most of the main burger chains in the United States have at least one restaurant slinging beef patties somewhere in the Valley. However, there is one legendary burger chain with a cult-like following (and even movies named after it) that, until recently, has been strangely absent. Thankfully, that changed just a few years ago, and now a second location is in the works.
TEMPE, AZ
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
