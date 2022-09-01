Read full article on original website
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
After initial backlash, Palo Alto again mulls raising ticket prices for Junior Museum and Zoo
Proposal would raise admission tickets by 50% or more. With revenues falling below expectations, Palo Alto is once again considering hiking ticket prices at the newly rebuilt Junior Museum and Zoo. The topic of admission prices proved to be thorny last year, as staff proposed charging $18 for admission to...
10 ways to spend Labor Day weekend on the Peninsula
Summer might be coming to a close, but cities across the Peninsula are still finding ways to take advantage of the season's last few weeks. This Labor Day weekend is welcoming the return of several in-person festivals for the first time since 2019. From fairs to football, here are 10 ways to celebrate the holiday weekend locally.
No winning bidder as Menlo Park USGS campus auction closes
Bidding has closed on the 17-acre United States Geological Survey (USGS) campus in Menlo Park without a buyer. The USGS campus is owned by the General Services Administration (GSA), the government agency that serves as a property manager for federal office buildings. The GSA is gathering market research and will re-evaluate the sale's terms, Andra Higgs, a Region 9 Public Affairs Officer, said in an email. The information is being gathered from interested parties, who include developers, investors, nonprofit organizations, corporations and individuals, according to Higgs.
State's power grid operator issues Flex Alert for Thursday
California's power grid operator has called for a Flex Alert for Thursday evening, Sept. 1, recommending residents reduce demand amid what may be the West's most extensive heat of 2022. The alert, which was issued by the California Independent System Operator, is in effect between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m....
Excessive heat watch extended another day, expands to entire Bay Area
The heat wave forecast for the Labor Day weekend just got longer. The National Weather Service extended its excessive heat watch another day — so it will be in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Tuesday — and it now covers the entire Bay Area. Temperatures...
Teens' initiative aims to provide mental health support to student athletes
Two teens are creating a program to promote awareness of student athlete mental health in high schools. High school seniors Nikhil Berry, a swimmer at Menlo School in Atherton, and Sydney Randolph, a volleyball player at San Dieguito Academy in San Diego, have used their experience as student athletes to create an organization to promote awareness of student athlete mental health struggles.
Fatal algae bloom killing fish around the Bay could last for weeks, officials say
Algae that forms toxic surface aggregations has been found near Dumbarton Bridge. The red algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay killing hundreds, if not thousands, of fish since last week likely won't end for at least a couple weeks, as the warm weather gets hotter going into Labor Day weekend, according to experts.
Environmental group reports high number of fish deaths around the Bay
Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-off was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
Excessive heat warning issued for Thursday through holiday weekend
Another heat wave is heading to the Bay Area this weekend and the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for most of the region. While conditions could change in the coming days, a "robust warming trend" is expected to start Thursday and will likely last through the Labor Day weekend, according to the weather service.
New housing bills target parking rules, commercial sites
Legislation eliminating 'parking minimums' and allowing housing in areas zoned for retail and office use head to governor's desk. California cities would be required to abolish parking requirements in transit-rich areas and allow housing developments at sites zoned for office and retail use under bills that state legislators passed in the final days of the legislative session.
Bay Area air quality advisory issued for Sunday
An air quality advisory is being issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday due to wildfire smoke, according to a spokesperson for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from the Rum Creek Fire, burning in southwest Oregon, is expected to impact the Bay Area Sunday. Isolated...
Longtime Atherton resident Greg Conlon joins three others in City Council race
Longtime Atherton resident Greg Conlon is one of the four candidates running for three open seats on the City Council on Nov. 8. Conlon, who has lived in Atherton since the 1970s and has run for council in the past, was the last candidate to file nomination papers for the race, making it a contested election. He faces off against incumbents Rick DeGolia and Bill Widmer, along with newcomer Stacy Miles Holland, who is chair of the Environmental Programs Committee. The filing period closed on Aug. 17.
Alleged cold-case killer of Palo Alto teen being held without bail
Investigators looking into tips about other unsolved cases for possible link to Gary Gene Ramirez. Editor's note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Gary Gene Ramirez, the Hawaii resident charged with murdering, raping and kidnapping a 15-year-old Palo Alto High School teenager 40 years...
Meta Summer Academy leads local teens to tech jobs
The 2022 class of the Meta Summer Academy, formerly known as Facebook Academy, graduated last month, a program that aims to give local youth a pathway to careers in tech. The six-week program teaches 150 high school externs, where they learn tools for their careers such as networking and coding skills. The program is tailored for teens in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. The career exploration program allows students to learn soft and hard skills that train them for careers in tech, helping participants find a way into the tech industry.
Letters to the editor: School start times and constraints on housing growth
School start times are only one factor in sleep deprivation. Pushing back school start times seems to be a solution to a symptom – sleep deprivation – rather than a solution to a problem, not going to sleep early enough the night before. Researchers have found the hours...
Opponents kick off campaign against ballot initiative stripping Menlo Park council of rezoning powers
With Election Day approaching, members of Menlo Park Neighbors for Affordable Homes (MPNAH) have started canvassing and holding public events opposing the Menlo Balance initiative, which will appear on ballots as Measure V this November. Measure V is a citizen-sponsored ballot initiative that will appear on the Nov. 8 general...
Guest Opinion: Portola Valley Town Council's housing plan ignores fire safety
California's Constitution clearly states, "The protection of the public safety is the first responsibility of local government." Sadly, our Town Council is ignoring this fundamental responsibility. In Portola Valley, we live amidst numerous geologic faults, steep hills and hazardous ravines covered with tinder-dry grasslands, trees and brush. Increasingly hot, dry...
Atherton police: In past week, burglars break into home, and robbers take a woman's jewelry from her wrists
A home was burglarized and a woman was robbed in Atherton over the last week, according to police. On Sunday, Aug. 28, at around 11:40 a.m. two people broke into a home on Toyon Road near Menlo-Atherton High School through a back sliding glass door, according to a police news bulletin. The homeowners were notified of the break-in via surveillance cameras.
Midpen Media Center changes leadership
Board appoints co-founder of nonprofit's youth sports broadcasting program as interim executive director. The Midpen Media Center has a new face leading the Palo Alto-based organization as it works on a new long-term strategy for its local programming. At a special July 20 meeting, the board of directors named Charles...
Woodside Road fire station is knocked down as work begins on its bigger replacement
A construction crew knocked down the 73-year-old Woodside Fire Protection District's Station 7 at 3111 Woodside Road on Aug. 15 to make room for a new, larger station. The new Woodside facility will be nearly twice as big as the former station and is expected to be completed in fall 2023. The idea of a new station was first discussed by the fire district's board for over a decade ago. Station 8 in Portola Valley is also getting a facelift.
