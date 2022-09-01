ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portola Valley, CA

TheAlmanac

10 ways to spend Labor Day weekend on the Peninsula

Summer might be coming to a close, but cities across the Peninsula are still finding ways to take advantage of the season's last few weeks. This Labor Day weekend is welcoming the return of several in-person festivals for the first time since 2019. From fairs to football, here are 10 ways to celebrate the holiday weekend locally.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
TheAlmanac

No winning bidder as Menlo Park USGS campus auction closes

Bidding has closed on the 17-acre United States Geological Survey (USGS) campus in Menlo Park without a buyer. The USGS campus is owned by the General Services Administration (GSA), the government agency that serves as a property manager for federal office buildings. The GSA is gathering market research and will re-evaluate the sale's terms, Andra Higgs, a Region 9 Public Affairs Officer, said in an email. The information is being gathered from interested parties, who include developers, investors, nonprofit organizations, corporations and individuals, according to Higgs.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Teens' initiative aims to provide mental health support to student athletes

Two teens are creating a program to promote awareness of student athlete mental health in high schools. High school seniors Nikhil Berry, a swimmer at Menlo School in Atherton, and Sydney Randolph, a volleyball player at San Dieguito Academy in San Diego, have used their experience as student athletes to create an organization to promote awareness of student athlete mental health struggles.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Environmental group reports high number of fish deaths around the Bay

Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-off was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
OAKLAND, CA
TheAlmanac

Excessive heat warning issued for Thursday through holiday weekend

Another heat wave is heading to the Bay Area this weekend and the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for most of the region. While conditions could change in the coming days, a "robust warming trend" is expected to start Thursday and will likely last through the Labor Day weekend, according to the weather service.
ENVIRONMENT
TheAlmanac

New housing bills target parking rules, commercial sites

Legislation eliminating 'parking minimums' and allowing housing in areas zoned for retail and office use head to governor's desk. California cities would be required to abolish parking requirements in transit-rich areas and allow housing developments at sites zoned for office and retail use under bills that state legislators passed in the final days of the legislative session.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheAlmanac

Bay Area air quality advisory issued for Sunday

An air quality advisory is being issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday due to wildfire smoke, according to a spokesperson for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from the Rum Creek Fire, burning in southwest Oregon, is expected to impact the Bay Area Sunday. Isolated...
TheAlmanac

Longtime Atherton resident Greg Conlon joins three others in City Council race

Longtime Atherton resident Greg Conlon is one of the four candidates running for three open seats on the City Council on Nov. 8. Conlon, who has lived in Atherton since the 1970s and has run for council in the past, was the last candidate to file nomination papers for the race, making it a contested election. He faces off against incumbents Rick DeGolia and Bill Widmer, along with newcomer Stacy Miles Holland, who is chair of the Environmental Programs Committee. The filing period closed on Aug. 17.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Meta Summer Academy leads local teens to tech jobs

The 2022 class of the Meta Summer Academy, formerly known as Facebook Academy, graduated last month, a program that aims to give local youth a pathway to careers in tech. The six-week program teaches 150 high school externs, where they learn tools for their careers such as networking and coding skills. The program is tailored for teens in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. The career exploration program allows students to learn soft and hard skills that train them for careers in tech, helping participants find a way into the tech industry.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Guest Opinion: Portola Valley Town Council's housing plan ignores fire safety

California's Constitution clearly states, "The protection of the public safety is the first responsibility of local government." Sadly, our Town Council is ignoring this fundamental responsibility. In Portola Valley, we live amidst numerous geologic faults, steep hills and hazardous ravines covered with tinder-dry grasslands, trees and brush. Increasingly hot, dry...
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
TheAlmanac

Atherton police: In past week, burglars break into home, and robbers take a woman's jewelry from her wrists

A home was burglarized and a woman was robbed in Atherton over the last week, according to police. On Sunday, Aug. 28, at around 11:40 a.m. two people broke into a home on Toyon Road near Menlo-Atherton High School through a back sliding glass door, according to a police news bulletin. The homeowners were notified of the break-in via surveillance cameras.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Midpen Media Center changes leadership

Board appoints co-founder of nonprofit's youth sports broadcasting program as interim executive director. The Midpen Media Center has a new face leading the Palo Alto-based organization as it works on a new long-term strategy for its local programming. At a special July 20 meeting, the board of directors named Charles...
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

Woodside Road fire station is knocked down as work begins on its bigger replacement

A construction crew knocked down the 73-year-old Woodside Fire Protection District's Station 7 at 3111 Woodside Road on Aug. 15 to make room for a new, larger station. The new Woodside facility will be nearly twice as big as the former station and is expected to be completed in fall 2023. The idea of a new station was first discussed by the fire district's board for over a decade ago. Station 8 in Portola Valley is also getting a facelift.
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

TheAlmanac

Menlo Park, CA
News and information for Menlo Park, CA

 https://www.AlmanacNews.com

