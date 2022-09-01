Longtime Atherton resident Greg Conlon is one of the four candidates running for three open seats on the City Council on Nov. 8. Conlon, who has lived in Atherton since the 1970s and has run for council in the past, was the last candidate to file nomination papers for the race, making it a contested election. He faces off against incumbents Rick DeGolia and Bill Widmer, along with newcomer Stacy Miles Holland, who is chair of the Environmental Programs Committee. The filing period closed on Aug. 17.

ATHERTON, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO