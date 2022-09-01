Group hunts, ambushes, and shoots officer in stomach: Police

A t least three men were arrested after they tracked down, ambushed, and shot a police officer Wednesday in Tennessee , authorities said.

Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson, and Kayvus Jones are accused of shooting Officer Jesse Acosta in southwest Memphis, according to a report.

Acosta was conducting an investigation when he drove past the group of men on Otsego Drive, according to the Memphis Police Department.

After he passed, the men followed him in a stolen Infiniti, police said a witness reported.

They followed Acosta and eventually ambushed him, shooting him in the abdomen.

The wounded officer was able to escape the area, and a fellow officer transported the critically wounded Acosta to a local hospital.

Memphis Police Department

Moore, Johnson, and Jones fled in the stolen vehicle and were pursued by police for more than 12 miles until they left the Infiniti and ran into nearby woods.

Upon their capture, police discovered the men had modified their handguns to fire at a fully automatic capacity, the report noted.

All three men were charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault on a police officer, evading arrest, and theft of property.

Acosta has since been released from the hospital, according to the report.