ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashingtonExaminer

Group hunts, ambushes, and shoots officer in stomach: Police

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqnHB_0heJJ4kn00

A t least three men were arrested after they tracked down, ambushed, and shot a police officer Wednesday in Tennessee , authorities said.

Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson, and Kayvus Jones are accused of shooting Officer Jesse Acosta in southwest Memphis, according to a report.

Acosta was conducting an investigation when he drove past the group of men on Otsego Drive, according to the Memphis Police Department.

GRANDFATHER STOPS SEXUAL ASSAULT OF GRANDDAUGHTER, PUNCHES ACCUSED RAPIST

After he passed, the men followed him in a stolen Infiniti, police said a witness reported.

They followed Acosta and eventually ambushed him, shooting him in the abdomen.

The wounded officer was able to escape the area, and a fellow officer transported the critically wounded Acosta to a local hospital.

Memphis Police Department

Moore, Johnson, and Jones fled in the stolen vehicle and were pursued by police for more than 12 miles until they left the Infiniti and ran into nearby woods.

Upon their capture, police discovered the men had modified their handguns to fire at a fully automatic capacity, the report noted.

All three men were charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault on a police officer, evading arrest, and theft of property.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Acosta has since been released from the hospital, according to the report.

Comments / 32

Harry Callahan
2d ago

Funny how none of the stories report the color of the cop. Seems that's issue number one when a white cop shoots a black suspect. Just stating facts.

Reply
25
jan81
2d ago

We are living in a time where criminals are so emboldened, that they will hunt down police. Police officers should not go on patrol alone. The city waste money on so many worthless pet projects, it is time to fully find the police department and police should not be working solo. The next officer to be ambushed might not be so lucky as to survive.

Reply(2)
9
Pete Foret
2d ago

Not that fine upstanding bunch, there’s got to be a mistake, those guys look are the victims right!!!!

Reply
12
Related
The Associated Press

Memphis police: Man charged with kidnapping missing jogger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man has been charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of a Tennessee woman who was out jogging last week when she was accosted and forced into an SUV, police said Sunday. While Eliza Fletcher has not been found, Memphis police said in an arrest affidavit they have evidence that leads them to believe she was seriously injured in the abduction near the University of Memphis campus. Authorities have said they have surveillance video of the abduction. U.S. Marshals arrested 38-year-old Cleotha Abston on Saturday after police found his DNA on a pair of sandals found near where Fletcher was last seen, according to the affidavit. Police also linked the vehicle they believe Fletcher was forced into to a person living at a residence where Abston was staying. Abston attempted to flee when U.S. Marshals arrived at that residence but was captured, according to the affidavit. Memphis police said early Sunday morning he was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. They said that the investigation continues.
MEMPHIS, TN
blavity.com

Police Searching For Two Men Suspected Of Abducting A Mother And Child

Two suspects are on the run after allegedly abducting a mother and her 1-year-old child from the parking lot of a Target in Memphis, Tennessee. In a statement released on Facebook, the Memphis Police Department said the mother was putting groceries into her car when two men approached her and the child with a handgun.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Eliza Fletcher abduction: new details emerge

UPDATE: Memphis Police have confiscated the dumpster outside Abston’s brother’s apartment complex. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — WREG has obtained a copy of the affidavit in Eliza Fletcher’s abduction. Police records indicate the abduction was violent and caught on camera. Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman, philanthropist, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Infiniti
WATN Local Memphis

MPD searching for 3 month pregnant missing girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department issued a Mid-South Alert for missing Camiria Mitchell who went missing Monday September 5. Mitchell is 4 feet 10 inches tall, and she was last seen wearing a lavender t-shirt, rainbow pajama pants and rainbow crocs. Mitchell went missing from the 4800 block...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case

Memphis police say they have found the SUV Eliza Fletcher had been allegedly forced into. Authorities say they also detained the vehicle’s male occupant, but they still have not found Fletcher. Police searched Fletcher’s home Friday for clues, taking a laptop and garden shears and towing away a vehicle. The avid runner was on a morning jog early Friday near the University of Memphis when an unknown person approached, according to police. Fletcher was then allegedly forced into a dark SUV. Her prominent Memphis family offered $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.Sept. 3, 2022.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One man dead in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting in Raleigh and another person has been detained by police. Officers were at the scene of the shooting in the 4200 block of Nam Ni shortly after midnight Monday morning. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man gets kidnapper’s gun and shoots him, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man kidnapped at a busy Orange Mound intersection was able to fight back and shoot his abductor. The victim said he was also shot in the hand during a struggle over the suspect’s gun. It happened late Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Overton Park search connected to missing jogger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 children abducted, later found in Whitehaven: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children were abducted by a man in Whitehaven Friday evening, Memphis Police say. Police say the children were taken in a brown Toyota Avalon in the area of Millbranch and Holmes at around 4:53 p.m. The children were later found in the 3800 block of Mary Lee at around 5:13 p.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox News

Tennessee woman abducted, forced into SUV while running in Memphis, police say

A Tennessee woman was forced into a vehicle and abducted while out for a run in Memphis early Friday morning, police said. Eliza Fletcher, 35, was running just before 4:30 a.m. Friday and was in the area of the 3800 block of Central Avenue near the University of Memphis when she was "abducted, and forced into a mid-sized dark-colored SUV," the Memphis Police Department said.
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Singer Accused of Shooting at Ex-Husband's Girlfriend

A singer in Memphis is accused of shooting her ex-husband's girlfriend over the weekend. According to WREG, Stefanie Bolton-Bernard confronted a woman and her friend outside of a Hotworxs Gym. Bolton-Bernard was "yelling obscenities" at the women and then beating on the woman's car, her windows and screaming. The woman...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman walks to McDonald’s after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman went to a Frayser McDonald’s early Friday, looking for help after she’d been shot. Police say they found the victim when they responded to the restaurant at 3149 Thomas St. at 3:50 a.m. She told police she was shot and pistol-whipped inside an abandoned house by an unknown man. She […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
231K+
Followers
69K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy