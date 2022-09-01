ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, OH

WFMJ.com

10 shot, 1 killed in early morning gunfire outside lounge

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

OSHP looking for suspect in hit-and-run who injured motorcyclist

BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for hit and run driver who injured a motorcyclist Saturday morning. The Canfield post of OSHP said in a press release the crash happened at the intersection of State Route 7 (Market Street) and McClurg Road in Boardman Township.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Car flips onto embankment off Himrod exit ramp

First Responders had to do some searching before finding a car that crashed in Youngstown Monday morning. Dispatchers got a call that there was an accident just after 7 a.m. along Interstate 680 near South Avenue. Police and firefighters searched the area and eventually found a car flipped over onto...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wisr680.com

Authorities Investigating Theft in Grove City

Police in neighboring Mercer County are investigating the theft of a firearm that took place last month. According to Grove City Police, this theft took place from a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between July 25th and August 25th. A black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun was...
GROVE CITY, PA
93.1 WZAK

11 people arrested after shooting at Ohio fair

According to NBC4i, eleven people were arrested Saturday night after fights broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio. According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, seven of the people arrested were juveniles and four were adults. Around 10 p.m. at the fair, chaos and...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Shots allegedly fired at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio — A shooting happened at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night, according to reports from NBC affiliate station WFMJ. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities confirmed to WFMJ that shots were fired...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
WFMJ.com

Victim identified in Madison Expressway fatal crash

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a traffic accident on Youngstown's Madison Avenue Expressway as 23-year-old Jorge Brea Lara. The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon on the expressway near Wirt Street. One car appears to have veered off the road and hit a guard rail, causing heavy...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

