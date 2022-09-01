Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
10 shot, 1 killed in early morning gunfire outside lounge
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about...
WYTV.com
Sources: 11 arrested, 1 taken to juvenile court after shots fired at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers on the scene tell First News that 11 people were arrested Saturday night after a fight broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair. Sources also tell us that one was charged and taken to the Mahoning County Juvenile Court Center. It...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Make 3 DUI Arrests at Checkpoint in West Mead Township, Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police arrested 3 people for driving under the influence at a checkpoint in West Mead Township, Crawford County, on Saturday night. Troopers did not disclose the exact location but said roving patrols were also used. Out of the 70 drivers contacted, one was arrested for DUI alcohol, and...
WYTV.com
OSHP looking for suspect in hit-and-run who injured motorcyclist
BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for hit and run driver who injured a motorcyclist Saturday morning. The Canfield post of OSHP said in a press release the crash happened at the intersection of State Route 7 (Market Street) and McClurg Road in Boardman Township.
Fair goes on: Sheriff gives new info on shots fired incident
There is a large police presence at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night.
WFMJ.com
Car flips onto embankment off Himrod exit ramp
First Responders had to do some searching before finding a car that crashed in Youngstown Monday morning. Dispatchers got a call that there was an accident just after 7 a.m. along Interstate 680 near South Avenue. Police and firefighters searched the area and eventually found a car flipped over onto...
wisr680.com
Authorities Investigating Theft in Grove City
Police in neighboring Mercer County are investigating the theft of a firearm that took place last month. According to Grove City Police, this theft took place from a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between July 25th and August 25th. A black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun was...
11 people arrested after shooting at Ohio fair
According to NBC4i, eleven people were arrested Saturday night after fights broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio. According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, seven of the people arrested were juveniles and four were adults. Around 10 p.m. at the fair, chaos and...
Shots allegedly fired at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio — A shooting happened at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night, according to reports from NBC affiliate station WFMJ. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities confirmed to WFMJ that shots were fired...
WFMJ.com
10 people arrested after shots ring out at Canfield Fair, extra security added
As the community feels a sense of shock after shots rang out at the Canfield Fair, we're learning new details about the incident and how the fair is moving forward. According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, the incident started as a large fight in the area near fair rides by Gate C.
Police investigate child on bike hit by car in Youngstown
Police are investigating an accident involving a child at the intersection of South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard on Thursday.
Man charged in local prison stabbing
A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault.
1 taken to hospital, road reopens after rollover crash in Liberty
The road is closed and one person was sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in Liberty Sunday morning.
Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
WFMJ.com
Victim identified in Madison Expressway fatal crash
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a traffic accident on Youngstown's Madison Avenue Expressway as 23-year-old Jorge Brea Lara. The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon on the expressway near Wirt Street. One car appears to have veered off the road and hit a guard rail, causing heavy...
Car hits tree on Youngstown road
Officers and firefighters were called to the 900 block Poland Avenue in Youngstown around 6 a.m.
Driver rescued from quickly sinking car in NE Ohio
Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man accused of threatening Liberty motel guest with laser-sighted BB gun
A Youngstown man was arrested after allegedly threatening a Liberty motel guest with a laser-sighted handgun that turned out to be a BB gun. A 22-year-old Alabama man told police he was lounging on the patio of the Comfort Suites in Liberty Thursday evening when a man sat next to him and pulled a handgun from his hood pocket and talked about robbing him.
Newton Falls police worker accused of double dipping pay
A member of the Newton Falls Police Department has been accused of receiving pay for time not worked.
YPD finds pot, arrests man on warrant during Youngstown traffic stop
Reports said police found five large bags of marjuana after pulling over a driver for an expired registration
