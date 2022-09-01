Eight marine fisheries rules now in effect; flounder limit begins

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Eight newly readopted Marine Fisheries Commission rules become effective Thursday, but fishermen will not see any difference with most of them.

One separate rule not involving the eight newly adopted where changes will be noticeable pertains to the number of flounders allowed to be caught. The new rule was made by the organization back in June due to overfishing the stock over time.

“I think that everyone really wants for the population to recover,” said Patricia Smith with the NC Division of Marine Fisheries. “So that’s what we’re really trying to do here.”

The previous season, the limit was four fish per person per day. So only being allowed one is a setback for many. However, others are excited to enjoy the month of September.

“I’m happy to see that it started back up,” said Benjamin Rivers, the bait and tackle department head at Dudley’s Marina. “You know, we’ve been catching flounder all year long. So it’s nice that we’re actually able to keep some now.”

Reflecting back to the other rules, they pertain to joint fishing waters that are managed jointly with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission were readopted with only minor changes under a state-mandated periodic review schedule (G.S.150B-21.3A). The changes are conforming in nature, correct grammar or punctuation or update agency names.

“Some years ago, the North Carolina General Assembly, passed a law that requires all the agencies the state to basically go through and review all the rules,” Smith said. “And, you know, adopt them, update them, or whatever they need to do. And there was a time schedule placed with that.

“And so this is part of that process we have gone through. And these are rules that have been on the books for a while. But they have been re-adopted. And the very minor changes that they were basically grammar punctuation, changing, updating the agency names, things like that.

“And these are rules that basically set the lines for waters that are jointly managed between an OHA Wildlife Resources Commission and the North Carolina Division A Marine Fisheries and these are Marine Fisheries Commission. And these rules basically, in effect have not changed fishermen won’t see any difference in the launch.”



They were part of nine rules (15A NCAC 03Q .0101-.0109) approved by the Marine Fisheries Commission and by the Wildlife Resources Commission in June. They complement 11 Wildlife Resources Commission rules pertaining to joint fishing waters that were approved by the Marine Fisheries Commission in May and by the Wildlife Resources Commission in April.



One of the Marine Fisheries Commission rules (15A NCAC 03Q .0107), is automatically subject to legislative review per S.L. 2019-198 and will not become effective until at least the spring of 2023.

Text of the rules can be found in the September 1, 2022 Supplement to North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission Rules at https://deq.nc.gov/dmf-rules .

For questions about the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission rulemaking process, email Catherine Blum , rules coordinator for the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries.

