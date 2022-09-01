Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Three-county pursuit nets marijuana and arrests
Milam County, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County deputies used spike strips to stop a car which led DPS troopers through three counties – leading to the recovery of over five pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two people. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it all started in...
KBTX.com
Two DWI arrests made after separate collisions in the Northgate area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pair of DWI arrests were made after drivers struck vehicles in the Northgate area Sunday morning. Dustin Bookout, 30, reportedly backed into a vehicle as he was trying to leave. According to officers Bookout wouldn’t say he was driving and refused to take a standard field sobriety test.
wtaw.com
Two High Speed Chases In Brazos County During The Holiday Weekend
A San Antonio couple is in the Brazos County jail after they were arrested following a chase that began in Bryan and ended west of Hearne in Milam County. According to DPS arrest reports, a trooper wanted to stop a car on Friday for expired registration and a brake light that was not working. The car ran multiple stop signs in Bryan and Hearne before the car was stopped by spike strips that were placed on FM 485 by Milam County sheriff’s deputies. Troopers recovered multiple nuggets of marijuana that were thrown out during the chase. A search of the car led to finding between five and eight pounds of marijuana and 50 grams of heroin. Before going to jail, both the driver and passenger were taken to a Bryan hospital after telling troopers they ingested heroin during the pursuit. The driver, 31 year old Yuriko Morales, was held Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $67,000 dollars. The passenger, 34 year old Edward Rodriguez-Gonzales, is held on a parole violation and bonds on the new charges totaling $51,000 dollars.
Bryan police investigating two 'suspicious deaths' overnight
Police said sometime around 10 p.m. Sunday they were dispatched to the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road.
KBTX.com
Bryan Police declare suspicious deaths a double homicide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as a suspicious death investigation has now been declared a double homicide, Bryan police say. On Sunday evening, police responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47. Three people, including a baby, were involved in the crash.
KBTX.com
Bryan Police invesitgating crash on Silver Hill Road
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47. Three people including a baby were involved in the accident. A portion of Silver Hill Road has been shut down. Bryan police are still investigating this crash but sources...
fox44news.com
Two found dead in Bryan homicide
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Bryan Police Department is investigating a double homicide. The Bryan Police Department received a report at approximately 6:28 p.m. Sunday of a traffic accident at the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road. After first responders arrived on scene, two deceased victims were found with apparent gunshot wounds. A third victim was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan for treatment.
kwhi.com
ONE INJURED AFTER SHOOTING IN NAVASOTA
The Navasota Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one person injured. Police responded around 10 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers arrived and found an injured victim, who was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment. The department did not...
KBTX.com
One person injured following a shooting in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night. The incident took place in the 700 block of West Virginia Street around 10 p.m. Navasota Police released a statement confirming that one person was injured during the shooting and was transported to a local...
wtaw.com
DPS Reports Weekend Crash On OSR Killed A Bryan Man
A Bryan man was killed in a head on crash Saturday morning just after six a.m. on OSR near FM 46. DPS reports for an unknown reason, an eastbound SUV was in the westbound lane and struck a westbound pickup. The driver of the SUV who was killed was identified...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PRECINCT 4 ARRESTS MAN WANTED BY PARDONS AND PAROLE
A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US HWY 59 near SH 242. After an investigation, one male was placed into custody for multiple pardons and parole warrants. Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2003 on multiple drug charges and was paroled in...
fox44news.com
Stolen truck, drugs discovered during traffic stop
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A traffic stop leads to the discovery of a stolen truck, drugs and an arrest. A Brazos County Precinct 3 Constable deputy was patrolling the 27000 block of Highway 6 in Brazos County at approximately 11 am Wednesday. The deputy saw a black 2021 GMC AT4 truck traveling northbound. The truck had a fraudulent Texas Paper tag as a license plate on the rear bumper.
wtaw.com
Ten Brazos County Jail Inmates Booked This Week Include Holds For Federal Immigration Authorities
Brazos County jail booking records issued between Sunday and Friday of this week (August 28-September 2) indicate ten people were placed on holds for federal immigration authorities. That includes two men arrested on charges following traffic stops on Wednesday. A deputy Brazos County precinct three constable stopped a truck with...
KBTX.com
Families, friends of four killed in Somerville by drunk driver outraged by plea deal
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Family and friends of Chase Sowders, Jasmine Maxwell, Payton Francis, and Justin Richard gathered outside the Washington County Courthouse Thursday afternoon seeking answers and justice for their loved ones. The group of four were killed the Saturday before Mother’s Day in 2020 after police say Ignacio...
navasotanews.com
Houston area man arrested near Navasota River with over $70,000 cash faces Money Laundering charge
A truck displaying a false Buyer Tag tag near the Navasota River was pulled over this week, the driver eventually being arrested for being found with $70,000 in cash, and a stolen vehicle. The arrest report from Brazos County says they stopped the truck on Wednesday morning near Dynalloy on...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LARGE SCREEN TELEVISIONS WALK OUT OF WALMART
On May 27, 2022, at about 9:30 pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the above vehicle. If anyone has information call Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 936-760-5800 OPTION 3.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ONE MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY-OTHER STILL ON THE RUN AS IS A PERSON OF INTEREST
Christopher Allen Justice, 29, of 20681 Trinity Way was wanted in connection with the homicide Early on August 29, 2022, in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in the Lost Lake Subdivision off FM 1485. Warrants were issued for the trio. Friday evening Justice was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on robbery charges in connection with the homicide. The other person, Stephen Roger Edwards is still being sought as is Nicole Marie Crisp, a person of interest, who has an outstanding warrant for bond forfeiture in Montgomery County.
fox44news.com
Man charged with Capital Murder for involvement in Bryan shooting
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man has been charged with Capital Murder for his involvement in the double murder at Henderson Park in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department announced Friday morning that 20-year-old Jaime Jay Serna, of Hearne, Texas, was charged in this case from August 18, 2021. The warrant was served at the Brazos County Jail, where Serna was already booked on multiple charges.
Somerville families of four manslaughter victims outraged at plea deal
“The DWI laws are just not sufficient," The families of four victims killed in a May 2020 crash are outraged at the plea deal for the driver who was behind the wheel.
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements Involving DWI And Violating Probation
A Bryan man admits in Brazos County district court to what is his third DWI conviction. As part of a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, 32 year old Gabriel Joseph Vasquez was sentenced to three years in prison. Prosecutors say Vasquez’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .255. He was arrested by Bryan police two years ago after he was found asleep in his car that was parked outside a convenience store at four in the morning.
