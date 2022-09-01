A Bryan man admits in Brazos County district court to what is his third DWI conviction. As part of a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, 32 year old Gabriel Joseph Vasquez was sentenced to three years in prison. Prosecutors say Vasquez’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .255. He was arrested by Bryan police two years ago after he was found asleep in his car that was parked outside a convenience store at four in the morning.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO