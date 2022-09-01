Read full article on original website
Bryan police investigating two 'suspicious deaths' overnight
Police said sometime around 10 p.m. Sunday they were dispatched to the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road.
Navasota Examiner
One air-lifted in Navasota shooting
A victim in a shooting Saturday night in Navasota has been air-lifted to a local hospital. Navasota Police we’re dispatched to the 700 block of West Virginia Street at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. They located an injured victim. The victim was air-lifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Somerville families of four manslaughter victims outraged at plea deal
“The DWI laws are just not sufficient," The families of four victims killed in a May 2020 crash are outraged at the plea deal for the driver who was behind the wheel.
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements Involving DWI And Violating Probation
A Bryan man admits in Brazos County district court to what is his third DWI conviction. As part of a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, 32 year old Gabriel Joseph Vasquez was sentenced to three years in prison. Prosecutors say Vasquez’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .255. He was arrested by Bryan police two years ago after he was found asleep in his car that was parked outside a convenience store at four in the morning.
kwhi.com
GRIMES COUNTY CHILD FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE
Help is being sought for a Grimes County family, who has a small child in a pediatric unit in Houston. Two year old Sophie Collins is the daughter of Patrick and Lauren Collins. Patrick is a College Station Police Officer. Sophie is suffering from what was initially an E.coli infection....
KBTX.com
One person injured following a shooting in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night. The incident took place in the 700 block of West Virginia Street around 10 p.m. Navasota Police released a statement confirming that one person was injured during the shooting and was transported to a local...
fox44news.com
Two found dead on Silver Hill Road in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department says officers are working a “suspicious death” of two people. The department made this announcement on social media Sunday night, saying officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road. Residents were urged to avoid this area.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PRECINCT 4 ARRESTS MAN WANTED BY PARDONS AND PAROLE
A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US HWY 59 near SH 242. After an investigation, one male was placed into custody for multiple pardons and parole warrants. Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2003 on multiple drug charges and was paroled in...
KBTX.com
Families, friends of four killed in Somerville by drunk driver outraged by plea deal
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Family and friends of Chase Sowders, Jasmine Maxwell, Payton Francis, and Justin Richard gathered outside the Washington County Courthouse Thursday afternoon seeking answers and justice for their loved ones. The group of four were killed the Saturday before Mother’s Day in 2020 after police say Ignacio...
KBTX.com
Two arrests made after high speed chase that ends in Milam County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested on Friday after they led a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper on a high-speed chase. According to police, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver passenger car at the northbound intersection of Texas 6 and Old Reliance road after they noticed a defective Hi-Mounted stop lamp and expired registration. The driver, Yuriko Morales, continued to drive and accelerated at a high rate of speed.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ONE MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY-OTHER STILL ON THE RUN AS IS A PERSON OF INTEREST
Christopher Allen Justice, 29, of 20681 Trinity Way was wanted in connection with the homicide Early on August 29, 2022, in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in the Lost Lake Subdivision off FM 1485. Warrants were issued for the trio. Friday evening Justice was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on robbery charges in connection with the homicide. The other person, Stephen Roger Edwards is still being sought as is Nicole Marie Crisp, a person of interest, who has an outstanding warrant for bond forfeiture in Montgomery County.
KBTX.com
Bryan Police invesitgating crash on Silver Hill Road
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47. Three people including a baby were involved in the accident. A portion of Silver Hill Road has been shut down. Bryan police are still investigating this crash but sources...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR AUGUST 31, 2022
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING WITH XX- IS THE YEAR IT WAS ISSUED. ON BOND REVOCATIONS, MOTION SET ASIDE, MOTION ADJUDICATE ORIGINAL CHARGE...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
A Brenham woman was arrested for outstanding warrants Thursday evening. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 5:50, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with Megan Todd, 24 of Brenham, in the 700 block of Medical Parkway in reference to outstanding warrants for her arrest. Todd was taken into custody for Bond Surrender Criminal Trespass, Bond Surrender Theft of Property between $100 and $750, Forgery Financial Instrument between $100 and $750, and Forgery Financial Instrument between $100 and $750. She was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Canyon News
Gang Member Luis Enriquez Hernandez Arrested For Murder
PANORAMA CITY—On August 31, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Operations Valley Bureau Homicide (OVBH) announced the arrest of a locally known gang member, Louis Enriquez Hernandez, for a murder that occurred in Panorama City at Parenthia Street and Tobias Avenue. LAPD OVBH was able to complete the arrest...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/02/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-02-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-31-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Imperial Oaks Shooting
SPRING, TX -- On Thursday September 1, 2022 at around11:15 pm law enforcement responded to a shooting call in the 31200 block of North Head Drive in Spring, TX. Upon arrival deputies discovered one white male deceased in the front yard. It was determined that the decedent had come to the residence of a childhood friend and the decedent and the homeowner engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation in the yard. The homeowner discharged his firearm striking the decedent. Deputies detained the homeowner and he is being interviewed at this time.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LARGE SCREEN TELEVISIONS WALK OUT OF WALMART
On May 27, 2022, at about 9:30 pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the above vehicle. If anyone has information call Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 936-760-5800 OPTION 3.
navasotanews.com
Weekend traffic stop lands pair of Navasota men in jail for weed and weapons
A pair of Navasota men face drug and weapons charges after an arrest in College Station this weekend. CSPD’s arrest report says they stopped a car for making a wide right turn onto University Drive. Officers smelled Marijuana when approaching, and spoke with three passengers, two of which were identified as 27 year old Danxadrien McGee and 25 year old Quincy Debose, both of Navasota.
navasotanews.com
Houston area man arrested near Navasota River with over $70,000 cash faces Money Laundering charge
A truck displaying a false Buyer Tag tag near the Navasota River was pulled over this week, the driver eventually being arrested for being found with $70,000 in cash, and a stolen vehicle. The arrest report from Brazos County says they stopped the truck on Wednesday morning near Dynalloy on...
