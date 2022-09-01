San Diego State Aztecs vs Arizona Wildcats Game Summary. Arizona played a rude party guest at Snapdragon Stadium Saturday with a dominant performance, defeating the Aztecs 38-20. Arizona brought the heat to San Diego, as field temperatures soared over 100 degrees. The Aztecs seemingly wilted early on and struggled to maintain any level of consistency. What was an eagerly anticipated match between these two regional rivals, quickly turned into a well-balanced team performance by the Wildcats.

