SGF motorcyclist dead after crash

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into an SUV on Chestnut Expressway and Park Avenue.

Kyle McMillin, 24, of Springfield, died after being transported to a hospital.

Yesterday, Aug. 31, at 3:24 p.m. Springfield Police Department officers were called to the intersection to respond to a two-vehicle crash.

The initial investigation found that a 52-year-old driver from Springfield was eastbound on Chestnut and turning north onto Park Avenue in her 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer. McMillin was westbound on Chestnut on his 2013 Kawasaki Ninja, traveling at high speeds. According to an SPD press release, the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the press release. It’s believed that impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Defender of Liberty
3d ago

This rider died, very tragic.So I am going to say this, I have been riding a long time and have lived in many States and cities with larger motorcycle populations. I have never seen as many collisions, injury and death with motorcycles than in Springfield and surrounding areas. I attribute this to a number of factors, some being combined factors. Low percentage of Helmet use, poor riding which falls into the following poor skill set, poorly maintained motorcycles, really bad decision making - speed, maneuvering, taking stupid chances. The other set is a Ton of distracted driving meaning a cell phone in front of someones face instead of driving. Missouri wins hands down the cell phone stupid award.

