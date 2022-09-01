SGF motorcyclist dead after crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into an SUV on Chestnut Expressway and Park Avenue.
Kyle McMillin, 24, of Springfield, died after being transported to a hospital.
Yesterday, Aug. 31, at 3:24 p.m. Springfield Police Department officers were called to the intersection to respond to a two-vehicle crash.
The initial investigation found that a 52-year-old driver from Springfield was eastbound on Chestnut and turning north onto Park Avenue in her 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer. McMillin was westbound on Chestnut on his 2013 Kawasaki Ninja, traveling at high speeds. According to an SPD press release, the two vehicles collided at the intersection.
The crash is still under investigation, according to the press release. It's believed that impairment was not a factor in the crash.
