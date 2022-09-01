Read full article on original website
Related
Castroville takes pride in history, culture of the ‘Little Alsace of Texas'
Here's why the Alamo City should take note.
Guess the rent of this charming historic San Antonio home near Pearl
The home is a four-minute bike ride to the Pearl.
KSAT 12
Travelers at San Antonio airport experiencing delays, cancellations ahead of holiday weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The travel industry is trying to get back on track as the Labor Day holiday weekend kicks off. Fifty-five thousand flights in the U.S. since the Friday before Memorial Day and nearly a quarter of U.S. flights overall have been delayed this summer, according to FlightAware.
foxsanantonio.com
Stormy skies moving into San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Mostly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers/storms will begin to increase in coverage the next several hours. Greatest chance to see that activity around San Antonio will be later this afternoon/evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible, with some areas seeing localized flooding. Heaviest of the activity will be focused south of HWY 90. Lingering showers possible overnight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photos from S.A.'s annual otaku celebration San Japan 13
San Antonio is home to South Texas' largest anime and gaming convention: San Japan. 2022 is the 13th annual San Japan convention is taking over downtown from Friday, Sept. 2 to Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. The convention features cosplay, photoshoots, panels, gaming, a car show and more. Tickets are are still available. Here are photos from San Japan 13 on Saturday, Sept. 3:
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location. Burger Boy’s sixth location — and first outside of the city limits — opened on August 31.
14 new or classic San Antonio restaurants, bars to try this Labor Day weekend
Here are your Labor Day plans.
More people are still looking to move to Texas despite intense drought
More people looked to move to San Antonio than Austin.
sanantoniomag.com
San Antonio’s Best BLTs
When I go to a lousy diner with overcooked eggs, flat pancakes, and bad coffee, I know the BLT will usually come through. It’s a forgiving sandwich that elevates simple ingredients, so even reasonably fresh vegetables, overcooked bacon and plain white bread can still turn into a satisfying dining experience.
KSAT 12
KSAT viewers show videos, pictures as much of San Antonio gets good soaking on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Much of the San Antonio area got some good soaking downpours on Saturday evening. There could be more showers on Sunday morning and a chance for rain on Labor Day be sure to follow the latest forecast from the KSAT meteorologists. Submit your photos through the...
KSAT 12
Two San Antonio lakes will be restocked with catfish ahead of Labor Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO – Two popular fishing spots in San Antonio are going to be restocked with catfish ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The Inland Fisheries San Antonio District of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that Southside Lions Park and Miller’s Pond will both be stocked.
TikToker can't believe how fast Texas traffic is compared to Los Angeles
'If I was in LA, we'd be going 2mp,' the TikToker said.
3 choose-your-own-adventure San Antonio staycations to book this fall
And just like that, summer is over. Kidding, kidding — we have months of 90-degree temperatures left. Still, school is back in session and with September's arrival, it’s time to start booking those fall vacations. This year, with airlines flailing and the economy doing whatever it is the...
KSAT 12 introduces San Antonio to the station's newest reporter
KSAT 12's new hire is already getting a warm welcome from viewers.
Gatorade creator proved skills at Brackenridge before inventing sports drink
He was a normal San Antonio teen before inventing the well-known sports drink.
You can fly roundtrip from Austin to Hawaii for under $400
Kick off 2023 with a tropical adventure.
Video of Mysterious Lights in the Sky Over Central Texas
And now the latest UFO sighting in the Texas sky. Folks in the Round Rock area witnessed a group of strange lights in the sky Thursday night (September 1). Fox 7 Austin Assistant News Director, Chris Walker, filmed the lights and shared the video on Twitter. The first video Walker...
7 types of people you’ll see at Bad Bunny’s San Antonio show at the Alamodome
You know these fans perreo sola.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 11