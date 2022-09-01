SAN ANTONIO - Mostly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers/storms will begin to increase in coverage the next several hours. Greatest chance to see that activity around San Antonio will be later this afternoon/evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible, with some areas seeing localized flooding. Heaviest of the activity will be focused south of HWY 90. Lingering showers possible overnight.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO