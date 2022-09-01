ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stormy skies moving into San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Mostly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers/storms will begin to increase in coverage the next several hours. Greatest chance to see that activity around San Antonio will be later this afternoon/evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible, with some areas seeing localized flooding. Heaviest of the activity will be focused south of HWY 90. Lingering showers possible overnight.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Photos from S.A.'s annual otaku celebration San Japan 13

San Antonio is home to South Texas' largest anime and gaming convention: San Japan. 2022 is the 13th annual San Japan convention is taking over downtown from Friday, Sept. 2 to Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. The convention features cosplay, photoshoots, panels, gaming, a car show and more. Tickets are are still available. Here are photos from San Japan 13 on Saturday, Sept. 3: 
San Antonio’s Best BLTs

When I go to a lousy diner with overcooked eggs, flat pancakes, and bad coffee, I know the BLT will usually come through. It’s a forgiving sandwich that elevates simple ingredients, so even reasonably fresh vegetables, overcooked bacon and plain white bread can still turn into a satisfying dining experience.
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

